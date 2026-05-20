[NIHONGO DO – Word Leaves – June 2026 Issue]

Word Breathing in the montains

山に息づく言の葉

Words are like leaves on a tree. They are colored by people’s thoughts and emotions, and carried from one person to another. The reason the character for “leaf” is used in the word kotoba (words) is believed to be connected to the Japanese reverence for nature. Japan’s oldest poetry anthology is also titled the Manyoshu (“Collection of Ten Thousand Leaves”).

In this issue, in connection with the magazine’s theme, we explore words related to mountains and the spirit and sensibilities they have inspired in Japanese culture.

言葉はまるで木の葉のようです。人の心や考えに色づけられ、他者へと伝わっていきます。「ことば」に「葉」という漢字を当てた背景には、日本人の自然崇拝が関係していると考えられます。日本最古の歌集も『万葉集』と名付けられています。今号では、本誌のテーマにあわせ、「山」にまつわる言葉を通して、日本人の感性や精神文化をたどっていきます。

This article is from the June 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年6月号より掲載しています。