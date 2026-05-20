Word Breathing in the montains
山に息づく言の葉
- Hiragana Times
- May 21, 2026
[NIHONGO DO – Word Leaves – June 2026 Issue]
Word Breathing in the montains
山に息づく言の葉
Words are like leaves on a tree. They are colored by people’s thoughts and emotions, and carried from one person to another. The reason the character for “leaf” is used in the word kotoba (words) is believed to be connected to the Japanese reverence for nature. Japan’s oldest poetry anthology is also titled the Manyoshu (“Collection of Ten Thousand Leaves”).
In this issue, in connection with the magazine’s theme, we explore words related to mountains and the spirit and sensibilities they have inspired in Japanese culture.
言葉はまるで木の葉のようです。人の心や考えに色づけられ、他者へと伝わっていきます。「ことば」に「葉」という漢字を当てた背景には、日本人の自然崇拝が関係していると考えられます。日本最古の歌集も『万葉集』と名付けられています。今号では、本誌のテーマにあわせ、「山」にまつわる言葉を通して、日本人の感性や精神文化をたどっていきます。
This article is from the June 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.
この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年6月号より掲載しています。
山が語る、人生のかたちPrime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s “The Time Has Come” Stirs the Nation.
高市首相の「時が来た」発言に、揺れる社会。
Related Posts
Seasonal Words: Japan’s May, Satsuki — A Month When Life Grows and Gratitude Blooms.
季節の言の葉：日本の5月「皐月（さつき）」— 命が伸び、感謝が芽生える月。
Information From Hiragana Times
-
June 2026 Issue
May 19, 2026
-
May 2026 Issue – Available as a Back Issue
April 20, 2026
-
April 2026 Issue – Available as a Back Issue
March 23, 2026
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Word Breathing in the montains
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