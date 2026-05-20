[New Expressions & Buzzwords – June 2026 Issue]

アルファ世代 | Generation Alpha

📱アルファ世代

pronounced: Arufa sedai

definition: Generation Alpha

The generation born from the late 1990s to around 2010 is called “Generation Z”.

1990年代後半〜2010年前後に生まれた世代は「Z世代」と呼ばれます。

The generation following that, born from around 2010 to the mid-2020s, is “Generation Alpha”.

それに続く2010年頃〜2020年代半ばに生まれた世代が「アルファ世代」です。

While Generation Z grew up with the internet, Generation Alpha is a generation familiar with AI.

Z世代がネットとともに育ったのに対し、アルファ世代はAIが身近な世代です。

The next generation is called “Generation Beta”, and is expected to grow up as AI and automation become more commonplace.

次の世代は「ベータ世代」と呼ばれ、AIや自動化がより日常化する中で育つと見られています。

This article is from the June 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年6月号より掲載しています。