

Japan Style – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue



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Japan: A Nation Built by Matsuri

「まつり」で 作 つく られた 国家 こっか 、 日本 にほん



The Matsuri That Governed a Nation｜ 国 くに を 治 おさ めた「まつり」



When summer comes, you encounter matsuri all across the islands. Not only in the rural villages where old traditions linger. Even in the heart of Tokyo, fue and taiko ring out, spirited chants echo between the towers, and mikoshi surge into the great crossings. These are no fading remnants. They are living traditions, whose roots reach back into the distant past.

夏 なつ になると、 日本列島 にほんれっとう 各地 かくち で 祭 まつ りに 出合 であ います。 古 ふる い 伝統 でんとう が 残 のこ る 地方 ちほう の 村 むら だけではありません。 首都 しゅと ・ 東京 とうきょう の 真 ま ん 中 なか でさえ、 笛 ふえ と 太鼓 たいこ が 鳴 な り 響 ひび き、 威勢 いせい のいい 掛 か け 声 ごえ が、ビルの 谷間 たにま にこだまし、 神輿 みこし が 大 おお きな 交差点 こうさてん に 繰 く り 出 だ します。それは、 消 き えゆく 名残 なごり ではありません。 今 いま も 生 い きつづける 伝統 でんとう であり、その 源 みなもと は、はるか 太古 たいこ へとつながっています。

Visitors from abroad turn their cameras to the scene and ask: “What exactly is a matsuri?” “How long has it been going on?” Yet the Japanese themselves no longer even hold the question. For those born in Japan, the matsuri was always there, before they were old enough to wonder. Before they knew it, it was woven into the calendar; like an internal clock, their hearts quicken at the sound of the taiko when summer comes. The “why” never arises. And yet, somewhere within, they sense that it is no mere “event.”

外国 がいこく から 訪 おとず れた 人 ひと は、その 光景 こうけい にカメラを 向 む け、 問 と いかけます。「 祭 まつ りとは、いったい 何 なに ？」「いつから 続 つづ いているの？」けれど 日本人 にほんじん 自身 じしん は、もはや、その 問 と いすら 持 も っていません。 日本 にほん に 生 う まれた 者 もの にとって、 祭 まつ りは、 物心 ものごころ つく 前 まえ からそこにありました。 気 き がつけば、 一年 いちねん のカレンダーに 組 く み 込 こ まれ、 体内時計 たいないどけい のように、 夏 なつ が 来 く れば 太鼓 たいこ の 音 おと に 胸 むね が 高鳴 たかな ります。そこに「なぜ」が 浮 う かぶことはありません。それでいて、それが 単 たん なる「イベント」ではないことは、 心 こころ のどこかで 感 かん じています。

In Japanese, to govern a nation is called matsurigoto—written with characters meaning “to govern,” yet rooted in the word matsuri. Long before democracy or capitalism, matsuri was the very system that governed regions and bound the nation together. Through matsuri, people were turned back toward the way they were meant to face, shared their prayers, and became “neighbors” once more.

日本語 にほんご では、 国 くに を 治 おさ めることを「 政 まつりごと 」と 呼 よ びます。「 政治 せいじ 」とは、「まつりごと」で「 治 おさ める」こと。つまり、「まつり」は、 民主主義 みんしゅしゅぎ や 資本主義 しほんしゅぎ のはるか 以前 いぜん から、 地域 ちいき を 治 おさ め、 国 くに をまとめてきた 仕組 しく みでした。 祭 まつ りにより、 人々 ひとびと は 本来 ほんらい 向 む くべき 方 ほう へと 立 た ち 返 かえ り、 祈 いの りを 分 わ かち 合 あ い、ふたたび「 隣人 りんじん 」に 戻 もど ります。

Today, most nations run on democracy—choosing representatives by election, deciding their course by majority vote—and on capitalism, competing for prosperity in the market. As a result, the modern world breeds division and conflict. Welcoming the gods, binding people to people, making a region one—this article traces the true meaning held within matsuri.

いま、 多 おお くの 国 くに は、 選挙 せんきょ で 代表 だいひょう を 選 えら び、 多数決 たすうけつ で 道 みち を 決 き める 民主主義 みんしゅしゅぎ や、 市場 しじょう で 豊 ゆた かさを 競 きそ う 資本主義 しほんしゅぎ で 動 うご いています。その 結果 けっか 、 現代 げんだい の 世界 せかい は、 分断 ぶんだん と 対立 たいりつ を 生 う んでいます。 神 かみ を 迎 むか え、 人 ひと と 人 ひと を 結 むす び、 地域 ちいき をひとつにする——「まつり」に 込 こ められた、 本当 ほんとう の 意味 いみ をたどります。

When Kami, Kimi, Omi, and Tami Become One｜カミ・キミ・オミ・タミが、 一 ひと つになる



Just how many matsuri are there in Japan? The best known are the “Three Great Matsuri of Japan”—the Gion Matsuri in Kyoto, the Tenjin Matsuri in Osaka, and the Kanda Matsuri in Tokyo. Each region, too, has its own “three great matsuri.” In Tōhoku: the Aomori Nebuta, the Akita Kantō, and the Sendai Tanabata. In Tokyo: the Kanda, the Sanja, and the Sannō. In Kyoto: the Gion, the Jidai, and the Aoi. And in every corner of the country are matsuri of striking character, each mirroring the temperament of its land—Tokushima’s Awa Odori, Osaka’s Danjiri, and more.

日本 にほん には、いったいどれだけの 祭 まつ りがあるのでしょう。よく 知 し られているのは、「 日本三大祭 にほんさんだいまつ り」と 呼 よ ばれる 三 みっ つ—— 京都 きょうと の 祇園祭 ぎおんまつり 、 大阪 おおさか の 天神祭 てんじんまつり 、 東京 とうきょう の 神田祭 かんだまつり です。 地方 ちほう にも、それぞれの「 三大祭 さんだいまつ り」があります。 東北 とうほく なら、 青森 あおもり ねぶた 祭 まつ り、 秋田竿燈 あきたかんとう まつり、 仙台七夕 せんだいたなばた まつり。 東京 とうきょう なら、 神田祭 かんだまつり 、 三社祭 さんじゃまつり 、 山王祭 さんのうまつり 。 京都 きょうと なら、 祇園祭 ぎおんまつり 、 時代祭 じだいまつり 、 葵祭 あおいまつり 。さらに、 徳島 とくしま の 阿波踊 あわおど り、 大阪 おおさか のだんじり 祭 まつ りのように、 土地 とち の 気性 きしょう をそのまま 映 うつ した、 大 おお きく 個性的 こせいてき な 祭 まつ りも 各地 かくち にあります。

Add to these the matsuri of unnamed little villages, and the number is beyond anyone’s counting. From the great to the small, they are like countless power plants scattered across the Japanese islands. Each time summer returns, the matsuri of every region stir to life and generate energy. Each one beats like a heart, sending that energy coursing into every corner of the country. And so the islands pulse with countless matsuri, their beating swelling into a single surge, until the land becomes one great living body.

そこに、 名前 なまえ さえ 知 し られていない 小 ちい さな 村 むら の 祭 まつ りまで 加 くわ えれば、その 数 かず は、もう 誰 だれ にも 数 かぞ えられません。 大 おお きな 祭 まつ りから、 小 ちい さな 祭 まつ りまで。それは、 日本列島 にほんれっとう の 全土 ぜんど に 点在 てんざい する、 無数 むすう の 発電所 はつでんしょ のようです。 夏 なつ が 訪 おとず れるたび、 各地 かくち の 祭 まつ りが 動 うご きだし、エネルギーを 生 う み 出 だ します。それぞれの 祭 まつ りが 心臓 しんぞう のように 脈 みゃく を 打 う ち、そのエネルギーを 国 くに の 隅々 すみずみ までめぐらせていきます。そうして 日本列島 にほんれっとう は、 無数 むすう の 祭 まつ りで 脈打 みゃくう ち、その 鼓動 こどう がうねりとなって、ひとつの 大 おお きな 体 からだ になるのです。

Every matsuri has changed its form with region and era. Yet most are held with a jinja—a Shinto shrine—at their center. The jinja is the wellspring of Shinto. And the essence of Shinto lies in this: in mountains and rivers, in sea and wind, in sun and moon, the divine reveals itself in countless forms—the yaoyorozu no kami, the eight million gods. And through them, the heart turns toward the one source that lies beyond, toward kami itself.

どの 祭 まつ りも、 地域 ちいき や 時代 じだい によって 形 かたち を 変 か えてきました。けれど、その 多 おお くは、 神社 じんじゃ を 中心 ちゅうしん に 営 いとな まれています。 神社 じんじゃ は、 神道 しんとう のよりどころ。その 神道 しんとう の 本質 ほんしつ は、 山 やま や 川 かわ 、 海 うみ や 風 かぜ 、 太陽 たいよう や 月 つき に 宿 やど る 神々 かみがみ —— 八百万 やおよろず の 神々 かみがみ を 通 とお して、その 奥 おく にある 生命 せいめい の 根源 こんげん 、すなわち「カミ」へと、 心 こころ を 向 む けることにあります。

People surrendered themselves to the nature where kami dwells, sensing the way things are, revealed within it. How a human being ought to be; how one should set oneself right. Through nature, they kept asking after the will of kami. And there was one who received that divine will on behalf of all. This was the kimi. And there was one who gave that received will form within the real world of society. This was the omi. What all of it reached toward was the peace of the tami—the people, once called ōmitakara, “the great treasure.” This, precisely, was the matsurigoto of ancient Japan.

「カミ」が 宿 やど る 自然 しぜん に 身 み を 委 ゆだ ね、そこに 現 あらわ れる 理 ことわり を 感 かん じ 取 と る。 人 ひと としてのあるべき 姿 すがた 、 自 みずか らをどう 整 ととの えるべきか。 自然 しぜん を 通 とお して、「カミ」の 意思 いし を 問 と いつづけます。その「 神意 しんい 」を、 代表 だいひょう して 受 う け 取 と る 存在 そんざい がいました。それが「キミ」です。そして、 受 う け 取 と られた 神意 しんい を、 現実 げんじつ の 社会 しゃかい の 中 なか で 形 かたち にしていく 者 もの がいました。それが「オミ」です。その 営 いとな みが 向 む かう 先 さき にあるのは、「 大御宝 おおみたから 」と 呼 よ ばれる「タミ」の 安寧 あんねい ——これこそが、 古代 こだい 日本 にほん の「 政 まつりごと 」なのです。

From kami to kimi, from kimi to omi—this flow of matsurigoto is at last tied together, within the daily life of the tami, as matsuri. Kimi, omi, and tami alike turn to face kami, offering prayer and gratitude. In that moment, kami, kimi, omi, and tami become one—in matsuri.

「カミ( 神 かみ )」から「キミ( 君 きみ )」へ、「キミ( 君 きみ )」から「オミ( 臣 おみ )」へ——その「 政 まつりごと 」の 流 なが れは、やがて「タミ( 民 たみ )」の 暮 く らしの 中 なか で、「 祭 まつ り」として 結 むす ばれます。キミもオミもタミも、カミに 向 む き 合 あ い、 祈 いの り、 感謝 かんしゃ を 捧 ささ げる。そのとき、カミ・キミ・オミ・タミは、「まつり」で 一 ひと つになります。

Ten Thousand Years of Kimi｜「キミ」がいた、 一万年 いちまんねん



Today, it feels natural to read kimi (君) as the emperor. But in ages past, the kimi was not a single person. All across the Japanese islands were kimi—the chiefs who governed each community.

「キミ（ 君 きみ ）」は、いまでは、「 天皇 てんのう 」と 重 かさ ねて 読 よ むのが 自然 しぜん でしょう。けれど、かつての「キミ」は、 一人 ひとり ではありませんでした。 日本列島 にほんれっとう の 各地 かくち に、それぞれの 共同体 きょうどうたい を 治 おさ める 長 おさ 、「キミ」がいたのです。

Their presence reaches all the way back to the distant Jōmon age. At settlement sites of the Jōmon period (roughly 16,000 years ago to around the 4th century BCE), where people settled on the same land for thousands of years, archaeologists have found burials set apart from the rest—graves thought to belong to the chiefs. As the ages passed, that presence took visible form in the kofun, the great burial mounds: more than 160,000 of them, found across the land from Tōhoku in the north to Kyushu in the south. They are proof that kimi truly existed, in region after region. And the one who stood above all these kimi and bound the whole nation together was the ōkimi, the great kimi—who would become the emperor.

その 姿 すがた は、はるか 縄文 じょうもん の 昔 むかし にまでさかのぼります。 同 おな じ 土地 とち に 何千年 なんぜんねん も 定住 ていじゅう した 縄文時代 じょうもんじだい （ 約 やく 1 万 まん 6000 年前 ねんまえ 〜 紀元前 きげんぜん 4 世紀 せいき ごろ）の 集落跡 しゅうらくあと には、ほかとは 扱 あつか いの 異 こと なる、 長 おさ のものと 思 おも われる 埋葬 まいそう の 跡 あと が 確認 かくにん されています。やがて 時代 じだい が 下 くだ ると、その 姿 すがた は、 北 きた は 東北 とうほく から 南 みなみ は 九州 きゅうしゅう まで、 各地 かくち で 確認 かくにん されている、16 万基 まんき を 超 こ える 古墳 こふん となって 現 あらわ れます。それは、 土地土地 とちどち に「キミ」が 確 たし かに 在 あ ったことの 証 あかし です。そして、その「キミ」たちの 上 うえ に 立 た ち、 国 くに 全体 ぜんたい を 束 たば ねたのが、「 大君 おおきみ 」——のちの 天皇 てんのう でした。

In Japanese, the character used for kimi is not only 君 but also 公—ōyake, “the public.” A kimi was one who existed not for watakushi, the private self, but for ōyake, the public good. That ancient sense still lives on, even now, within the words themselves.

また、 日本語 にほんご で「キミ」に 充 あ てられる 漢字 かんじ は、「 君 きみ 」のほかに、「 公 おおやけ 」もあります。キミとは、 私 わたくし のためではなく、 公 おおやけ のために 在 あ る 存在 そんざい 。そうした 古代 こだい からの 感覚 かんかく が、いまも 言葉 ことば の 中 なか に 残 のこ されているのです。

Tracing this history and these ritual sites, we find that in Japan, for more than ten thousand years, society was built through matsuri—both governance and worship—an act that bound nature to people, people to people, and confirmed the path a community should take. In old Japan, politics and worship were one and the same. Japan, in other words, was a land of saisei itchi—the unity of worship and governance.

こうした 歴史 れきし や 祭祀 さいし の 遺跡 いせき をたどると、 日本 にほん では 一万年以上 いちまんねんいじょう も 前 まえ から、 自然 しぜん と 人 ひと を 結 むす び、 人 ひと と 人 ひと を 結 むす び、 共同体 きょうどうたい の 進 すす むべき 方向 ほうこう を 確 たし かめる 営 いとな み——「まつり（ 政 まつりごと ・ 祭 まつ り）」を 通 つう じて、 社会 しゃかい が 築 きず かれてきたことがわかります。かつての 日本 にほん では、 政治 せいじ と 祭 まつ りは 一 ひと つであった。つまり、 日本 にほん は「 祭政一致 さいせいいっち 」の 国 くに だったのです。

How Matsurigoto Became Politics｜「まつりごと」が「 政治 せいじ 」になるまで



In this way, Japan was run by matsurigoto—the kimi, facing kami, entrusting the divine will they received to the omi, all to secure the peace of the tami. This matsurigoto was something utterly different from rule that bends people by force. The emperor at its center was not a “king” who ruled the land, but the symbol of the nation as a single family. He governed not by force, but by prayer—that is, by the power of matsuri. The emperor comes to know his realm to its very ends: the lay of each land, the lives of the people, their joys and their sorrows. To know is to care; to care is to pray. And so there endured in Japan a society found nowhere else in the world—a society that held the emperor at its heart.

このように、 日本 にほん では、「カミ（ 神 かみ ）」に 向 む き 合 あ う「キミ（ 君 きみ ）」が、 受 う け 取 と った 神意 しんい を「オミ（ 臣 おみ ）」に 託 たく し、「タミ（ 民 たみ ）」の 安寧 あんねい をはかる「 政 まつりごと 」で 運営 うんえい されてきました。その「 政 まつりごと 」は、 力 ちから で 人 ひと を 従 したが える 支配 しはい とは、まるで 違 ちが うものです。 中心 ちゅうしん に 立 た つ 天皇 てんのう は、 国 くに を 支配 しはい する「 王 おう 」ではなく、 国家 こっか という 一 ひと つの「 家 いえ 」を 象徴 しょうちょう する 存在 そんざい です。 力 ちから で「 治 おさ める」のではなく、 祈 いの り——すなわち、まつりの 力 ちから で 治 おさ めるのです。 天皇 てんのう は、 国 くに の 隅々 すみずみ までを 知 し り 尽 つ くします。 土地 とち のありさま、 人々 ひとびと の 暮 く らし、その 喜 よろこ びも、 痛 いた みも。 知 し れば、 案 あん じずにはいられない。 案 あん じれば、 祈 いの らずにはいられない。こうして、 日本 にほん には 世界 せかい に 例 れい のない、 天皇 てんのう を 戴 いただ く 社会 しゃかい が 長 なが く 続 つづ きました。

The Flow of Matsurigoto / 「まつりごと」の 流 なが れ



This began to change with the rise of the warrior class in the Kamakura period (1185–1333). Real political power slipped, little by little, from the hands of the emperor and the nobility into those of the warriors. That current ran on through the Muromachi period and into the Edo period (1603–1868)—nearly seven hundred years in all.

その 姿 すがた が 変 か わりはじめるのは、 武家 ぶけ が 台頭 たいとう する 鎌倉時代 かまくらじだい （1185 年 ねん 〜1333 年 ねん ）です。 政治 せいじ の 実権 じっけん は、 少 すこ しずつ 天皇 てんのう や 貴族 きぞく の 手 て を 離 はな れ、 武士 ぶし へと 移 うつ っていきます。その 流 なが れは 室町 むろまち をへて、 江戸時代 えどじだい （1603 年 ねん 〜1868 年 ねん ）まで—— 七百年 ななひゃくねん 近 ちか くつづきました。

MINAMOTO no Yoritomo | 源頼朝 ASHIKAGA Takauji | 足利尊氏 TOKUGAWA Ieyasu | 徳川家康

Yet the shoguns who held that power never cast the emperor aside. On the contrary, the very title they took—seii taishōgun, “great general”—was one granted by the emperor himself. The warriors held power in their hands, yet sought the ground of their legitimacy in the authority of the throne.

けれど、 実権 じっけん を 握 にぎ った 将軍 しょうぐん たちは、 天皇 てんのう をないがしろにはしませんでした。むしろ、 彼 かれ らが 名乗 なの った「 征夷大将軍 せいいたいしょうぐん 」という 地位 ちい そのものが、 天皇 てんのう から 授 さず けられるものだったのです。 武士 ぶし は 力 ちから （ 権力 けんりょく ）を 握 にぎ りながら、その 正統性 せいとうせい の 拠 よ りどころを、 天皇 てんのう の 権威 けんい に 求 もと めました。

Power to the warriors, authority to the emperor. The two stood apart, yet remained together. This form, unique to Japan, was not the work of any one person’s bold design. The matsurigoto layered up over more than ten thousand years had, like an unshakable boulder, gradually become the very shape of the nation.

権力 けんりょく は 武家 ぶけ へ、 権威 けんい は 天皇 てんのう へ。 二 ふた つが 分 わ かれながら、 共 とも に 在 あ る。この 日本 にほん 独特 どくとく のかたちは、 誰 だれ かの 英断 えいだん で 生 う まれたものではありません。 一万年 いちまんねん を 超 こ えて 折 お り 重 かさ ねられてきた「まつりごと」が、ゆるがぬ 巌 いわお のように、 国 くに のかたちとなっていったのです。

Through the warrior ages of Kamakura, Muromachi, and Edo, the ancient ideal of saisei itchi—the unity of worship and governance—gradually receded into the background. Then came the moment it was called back to the center of the nation: the Meiji Restoration.

鎌倉 かまくら 、 室町 むろまち 、 江戸 えど と 武家 ぶけ の 世 よ が 続 つづ くうちに、 古代 こだい 以来 いらい の 祭政一致 さいせいいっち の 理念 りねん は、しだいに 背景 はいけい へ 退 しりぞ いていきました。それが、ふたたび 国 くに の 中心 ちゅうしん へと 呼 よ び 戻 もど される 時 とき が 来 き ます。 明治維新 めいじいしん です。

Newly opened to the world, Japan found itself face to face with the Western powers. Those nations bound their peoples together around a single faith, Christianity—and the leaders of Meiji were keenly aware of it. And so Japan raised the banner of “imperial restoration,” envisioning a new image of the nation, unified beneath the emperor.

開国 かいこく した 日本 にほん は、 列強 れっきょう と 向 む き 合 あ うことになりました。 西洋諸国 せいようしょこく が、キリスト 教 きょう という 一 ひと つの 信仰 しんこう を 軸 じく に 国民 こくみん を 束 たば ねている——その 姿 すがた を、 明治 めいじ の 指導者 しどうしゃ たちは 強 つよ く 意識 いしき します。そこで 日本 にほん は「 王政復古 おうせいふっこ 」を 掲 かか げ、 天皇 てんのう のもとに 国 くに を 一 ひと つにまとめる、 新 あたら しい 国家像 こっかぞう を 描 えが きました。

The spiritual pillar they set at its core was Shinto. Shrines were designated as rites of the state, and a Shinto centered on the emperor—the system later called State Shinto—was steadily built up. That ancient vision—in which kami, kimi, omi, and tami became one in pursuit of the nation’s peace and flourishing—was reborn in a new form, clothed in the dress of a modern state.

その 精神的 せいしんてき な 支柱 しちゅう に 据 す えたのが、 神道 しんとう です。 神社 じんじゃ を 国家 こっか の 祭祀 さいし と 定 さだ め、 天皇 てんのう を 中心 ちゅうしん とする 神道 しんとう ——のちに「 国家神道 こっかしんとう 」と 呼 よ ばれる 体制 たいせい が 築 きず かれていきます。 神 かみ ・ 君 きみ ・ 臣 おみ ・ 民 たみ が 一体 いったい となって 国 くに の 安寧 あんねい と 発展 はってん をめざす、あの 古代 こだい 以来 いらい の 思想 しそう が、 近代国家 きんだいこっか の 装 よそお いをまとい、 新 あら たな 姿 すがた で 甦 よみがえ ったのです。

This became the centripetal force for a Japan racing to modernize. From the Meiji era on, under a spiritual unity centered on the emperor, Japan climbed toward modern nationhood at astonishing speed.

それは 近代化 きんだいか を 急 いそ ぐ 日本 にほん の 求心力 きゅうしんりょく となりました。 明治 めいじ 以降 いこう 、 日本 にほん は 天皇 てんのう を 中心 ちゅうしん とする 精神的 せいしんてき な 統合 とうごう のもとで、 驚 おどろ くべき 速 はや さで 近代国家 きんだいこっか へと 駆 か け 上 あ がっていきます。

But the force that had bound the nation together became, just as it was, a force for war. Japan won through the Sino-Japanese and Russo-Japanese Wars and rose into the ranks of the great powers. Then came two world wars—and then, defeat. State Shinto, which had bound Japan into one, was dismantled after the war by the hands of GHQ. State and Shinto were severed, and Japan set out on the path of “separation of religion and state”—a separation, one might say, of worship and governance.

しかし、 国 くに をまとめあげたその 力 ちから は、そのまま 戦 たたか う 力 ちから にもなりました。 日本 にほん は、 日清 にっしん ・ 日露 にちろ の 戦争 せんそう を 勝 か ち 抜 ぬ き、 列強 れっきょう の 一角 いっかく へと 駆 か け 上 あ がります。やがて、 二度 にど の 世界大戦 せかいたいせん をへて、そして、 敗戦 はいせん 。 日本 にほん を 一 ひと つに 束 たば ねてきた 国家神道 こっかしんとう は、 戦後 せんご 、GHQの 手 て で 解体 かいたい されます。 国家 こっか と 神道 しんとう は 切 き り 離 はな され、 日本 にほん は「 政教分離 せいきょうぶんり 」——いわば「 祭政分離 さいせいぶんり 」の 道 みち を 歩 あゆ むことになりました。





That was the moment matsurigoto became mere “politics.” Even after, the emperor goes on knowing his realm to its very ends, praying for the people. But in the world of politics, run by human calculation, one finds almost no trace of the old matsurigoto. The “prayers” of politicians have become prayers for nothing but their own election.

それは、「まつりごと」が、「 政治 せいじ （ポリティクス）」になった 瞬間 しゅんかん でした。それ 以降 いこう も、 天皇 てんのう は 国 くに の 隅々 すみずみ までを 知 し り、 国民 こくみん のために 祈 いの りつづけています。けれど、 人間 にんげん の 頭 あたま で 動 うご かす 政治 せいじ の 世界 せかい に、かつての「まつりごと」の 面影 おもかげ を 見 み ることは、まずありません。 政治家 せいじか たちの「 祈 いの り」は、 自 みずか らの 当選 とうせん を 願 ねが うものばかりとなりました。

And yet—in the world of the tami, matsuri remained. Through the age of saisei itchi, the age of the warriors, the age of the modern state, and now, in this age of separation between religion and state. The people never let go of matsuri. Or perhaps it would be truer to say: the kami dwelling within matsuri never let go of the tami.

けれど——タミの 世界 せかい に、「 祭 まつ り」は 残 のこ りました。 祭政一致 さいせいいっち の 時代 じだい も、 武家 ぶけ の 時代 じだい も、 近代国家 きんだいこっか の 時代 じだい も、そして 政教分離 せいきょうぶんり となった 今 いま も。 人々 ひとびと は、 祭 まつ りを 手放 てばな さなかったのです。いや、 祭 まつ りに 宿 やど ったカミが、タミを 手放 てばな さなかった、と 言 い うべきかもしれません。

Matsurigoto Vanished, the Matsuri Remained｜「まつりごと」は 消 き え、「 祭 まつ り」は 残 のこ った



Today, the “separation of religion and state” is spoken of as a matter of course. But its origin lies in Europe. Once, there was a Roman Empire grown too vast. Across its sprawling territory, countless peoples jostled together, and civil strife went on without end. It was then that the emperor turned his eye to Christianity. Not by force of arms, nor by law, but by a single faith—only so could the empire be bound together. And so the emperor set Christianity as the axis on which Rome would turn.

いま、「 政教分離 せいきょうぶんり 」は、 当然 とうぜん のことのように 語 かた られます。けれど、その 原点 げんてん は、ヨーロッパにあります。かつて、 巨大 きょだい になりすぎたローマ 帝国 ていこく 。 広大 こうだい な 領土 りょうど に、 無数 むすう の 民族 みんぞく がひしめき、 内乱 ないらん が 続 つづ いていました。そんな 時 とき 、 皇帝 こうてい が 目 め をとめたのが、キリスト 教 きょう でした。 武力 ぶりょく や 法 ほう でなく、 一 ひと つの 信仰 しんこう でこそ 帝国 ていこく を 束 たば ねられる。そう 考 かんが えた 皇帝 こうてい は、キリスト 教 きょう を、ローマを 統 す べる 軸 じく に 据 す えました。

But when a monotheism that proclaims the “one true teaching” joins with the power of the state—it runs out of control. Because it allows only one, any different thought becomes “heresy,” to be judged and condemned. Witch hunts and burnings at the stake spread; Galileo, who held that the earth moves, was silenced. What awaited, where faith and power became one, was a history of persecution. “Religion and state must be kept apart.” Out of that trauma, the “separation of religion and state” was born.

けれど、「 唯一 ゆいいつ の 正 ただ しい 教 おし え」を 掲 かか げる 一神教 いっしんきょう が、 国家 こっか の 力 ちから と 結 むす びついたとき——それは 暴走 ぼうそう します。 一 ひと つしか 認 みと めないからこそ、 違 ちが う 考 かんが えは「 異端 いたん 」となり、 裁 さば かれました。 魔女狩 まじょが りや 火 ひ あぶりが 横行 おうこう し、 地動説 ちどうせつ を 唱 とな えたガリレオも 弾圧 だんあつ されます。 信仰 しんこう と 権力 けんりょく が 一 ひと つになった 先 さき に 待 ま っていたのは、 迫害 はくがい の 歴史 れきし でした。「 国家 こっか と 宗教 しゅうきょう は 切 き り 離 はな すべきだ」。「 政教分離 せいきょうぶんり 」は、そうしたトラウマから 生 う まれました。

Japan’s Shinto stands at the opposite pole. Kami is the source of the universe, the source of life. In mountains and rivers, in trees and stones, and in people too—in all things, that source dwells. Through nature, through one another, we come to meet kami. In every existence, kami is present. And so, for Shinto, there is no “foreign element” to be cast out—none, from the very beginning. To accept all, and to make harmony: that is Japan’s Shinto, and what puts it into practice is matsuri.

日本 にほん の 神道 しんとう は、その 対極 たいきょく にあります。カミとは、 宇宙 うちゅう の、そして 生命 せいめい の 根源 こんげん です。 山 やま にも 川 かわ にも、 木 き にも 石 いし にも、そして 人 ひと にも——あらゆるものに、その 根源 こんげん が 宿 やど っています。 私 わたし たちは、 自然 しぜん を、 人 ひと を 通 とお して、カミに 出会 であ うのです。すべての 存在 そんざい に、カミが 在 あ る。だから 神道 しんとう には、 排除 はいじょ すべき「 異物 いぶつ 」など、はじめからありません。すべてを 受 う け 入 い れ、 和 わ をつくる。それが、 日本 にほん の 神道 しんとう であり、それを 実践 じっせん するのが「まつり」です。

Looking back over Japan’s history, the age of saisei itchi—when worship and governance were bound inseparably together—was by far the longer. Its traces have not vanished even now. In Japan, the prime minister is appointed by the emperor, and the ministers receive his attestation. Governance and worship, in altered form, still quietly stand side by side. The same can be seen in the United States, where the president is sworn into office with a hand upon the Bible.

日本 にほん の 歴史 れきし を ふりかえれ ふりかえれ ば、 祭祀 さいし と 統治 とうち が 分 わ かちがたく 結 むす びついていた「 祭政一致 さいせいいっち 」の 時代 じだい の 方 ほう が、はるかに 長 なが かったのです。その 名残 なごり は、 今 いま も 消 き えていません。 日本 にほん では、 総理大臣 そうりだいじん は 天皇 てんのう に 任命 にんめい され、 大臣 だいじん たちは 天皇 てんのう の 認証 にんしょう を 受 う けます。 政 まつりごと と 祭 まつ は、かたちを 変 か えて、 今 いま も 静 しず かに 寄 よ り 添 そ っているのです。これは、 聖書 せいしょ に 手 て を 置 お いて 宣誓 せんせい するアメリカの 大統領就任式 だいとうりょうしゅうにんしき でもみられます。

Matsurigoto: the work of building a nation where heaven, earth, and humankind are in harmony. The divine will flowed from kami to kimi, from kimi to omi, and on to tami. Yet that matsurigoto has, by now, become an archaic word.

天 てん と 地 ち と 人 ひと とが 和 わ する 国 くに をつくるための「まつりごと」。 神意 しんい は、カミからキミへ、キミからオミへ、そしてタミへと 流 なが れていきました。けれど、その「まつりごと」は、いまや 古語 こご となりました。