Japan: A Nation Built by Matsuri
「まつり」で作られた国家、日本
- Hiragana Times
- Jul 22, 2026
Japan Style – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue
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Japan: A Nation Built by Matsuri
「まつり」で作られた国家、日本
The Matsuri That Governed a Nation｜国を治めた「まつり」
When summer comes, you encounter matsuri all across the islands. Not only in the rural villages where old traditions linger. Even in the heart of Tokyo, fue and taiko ring out, spirited chants echo between the towers, and mikoshi surge into the great crossings. These are no fading remnants. They are living traditions, whose roots reach back into the distant past.
夏になると、日本列島各地で祭りに出合います。古い伝統が残る地方の村だけではありません。首都・東京の真ん中でさえ、笛と太鼓が鳴り響き、威勢のいい掛け声が、ビルの谷間にこだまし、神輿が大きな交差点に繰り出します。それは、消えゆく名残ではありません。今も生きつづける伝統であり、その源は、はるか太古へとつながっています。
Visitors from abroad turn their cameras to the scene and ask: “What exactly is a matsuri?” “How long has it been going on?” Yet the Japanese themselves no longer even hold the question. For those born in Japan, the matsuri was always there, before they were old enough to wonder. Before they knew it, it was woven into the calendar; like an internal clock, their hearts quicken at the sound of the taiko when summer comes. The “why” never arises. And yet, somewhere within, they sense that it is no mere “event.”
外国から訪れた人は、その光景にカメラを向け、問いかけます。「祭りとは、いったい何？」「いつから続いているの？」けれど日本人自身は、もはや、その問いすら持っていません。日本に生まれた者にとって、祭りは、物心つく前からそこにありました。気がつけば、一年のカレンダーに組み込まれ、体内時計のように、夏が来れば太鼓の音に胸が高鳴ります。そこに「なぜ」が浮かぶことはありません。それでいて、それが単なる「イベント」ではないことは、心のどこかで感じています。
In Japanese, to govern a nation is called matsurigoto—written with characters meaning “to govern,” yet rooted in the word matsuri. Long before democracy or capitalism, matsuri was the very system that governed regions and bound the nation together. Through matsuri, people were turned back toward the way they were meant to face, shared their prayers, and became “neighbors” once more.
日本語では、国を治めることを「政」と呼びます。「政治」とは、「まつりごと」で「治める」こと。つまり、「まつり」は、民主主義や資本主義のはるか以前から、地域を治め、国をまとめてきた仕組みでした。祭りにより、人々は本来向くべき方へと立ち返り、祈りを分かち合い、ふたたび「隣人」に戻ります。
Today, most nations run on democracy—choosing representatives by election, deciding their course by majority vote—and on capitalism, competing for prosperity in the market. As a result, the modern world breeds division and conflict. Welcoming the gods, binding people to people, making a region one—this article traces the true meaning held within matsuri.
いま、多くの国は、選挙で代表を選び、多数決で道を決める民主主義や、市場で豊かさを競う資本主義で動いています。その結果、現代の世界は、分断と対立を生んでいます。神を迎え、人と人を結び、地域をひとつにする——「まつり」に込められた、本当の意味をたどります。
When Kami, Kimi, Omi, and Tami Become One｜カミ・キミ・オミ・タミが、一つになる
Just how many matsuri are there in Japan? The best known are the “Three Great Matsuri of Japan”—the Gion Matsuri in Kyoto, the Tenjin Matsuri in Osaka, and the Kanda Matsuri in Tokyo. Each region, too, has its own “three great matsuri.” In Tōhoku: the Aomori Nebuta, the Akita Kantō, and the Sendai Tanabata. In Tokyo: the Kanda, the Sanja, and the Sannō. In Kyoto: the Gion, the Jidai, and the Aoi. And in every corner of the country are matsuri of striking character, each mirroring the temperament of its land—Tokushima’s Awa Odori, Osaka’s Danjiri, and more.
日本には、いったいどれだけの祭りがあるのでしょう。よく知られているのは、「日本三大祭り」と呼ばれる三つ——京都の祇園祭、大阪の天神祭、東京の神田祭です。地方にも、それぞれの「三大祭り」があります。東北なら、青森ねぶた祭り、秋田竿燈まつり、仙台七夕まつり。東京なら、神田祭、三社祭、山王祭。京都なら、祇園祭、時代祭、葵祭。さらに、徳島の阿波踊り、大阪のだんじり祭りのように、土地の気性をそのまま映した、大きく個性的な祭りも各地にあります。
Add to these the matsuri of unnamed little villages, and the number is beyond anyone’s counting. From the great to the small, they are like countless power plants scattered across the Japanese islands. Each time summer returns, the matsuri of every region stir to life and generate energy. Each one beats like a heart, sending that energy coursing into every corner of the country. And so the islands pulse with countless matsuri, their beating swelling into a single surge, until the land becomes one great living body.
そこに、名前さえ知られていない小さな村の祭りまで加えれば、その数は、もう誰にも数えられません。大きな祭りから、小さな祭りまで。それは、日本列島の全土に点在する、無数の発電所のようです。夏が訪れるたび、各地の祭りが動きだし、エネルギーを生み出します。それぞれの祭りが心臓のように脈を打ち、そのエネルギーを国の隅々までめぐらせていきます。そうして日本列島は、無数の祭りで脈打ち、その鼓動がうねりとなって、ひとつの大きな体になるのです。
Every matsuri has changed its form with region and era. Yet most are held with a jinja—a Shinto shrine—at their center. The jinja is the wellspring of Shinto. And the essence of Shinto lies in this: in mountains and rivers, in sea and wind, in sun and moon, the divine reveals itself in countless forms—the yaoyorozu no kami, the eight million gods. And through them, the heart turns toward the one source that lies beyond, toward kami itself.
どの祭りも、地域や時代によって形を変えてきました。けれど、その多くは、神社を中心に営まれています。神社は、神道のよりどころ。その神道の本質は、山や川、海や風、太陽や月に宿る神々——八百万の神々を通して、その奥にある生命の根源、すなわち「カミ」へと、心を向けることにあります。
People surrendered themselves to the nature where kami dwells, sensing the way things are, revealed within it. How a human being ought to be; how one should set oneself right. Through nature, they kept asking after the will of kami. And there was one who received that divine will on behalf of all. This was the kimi. And there was one who gave that received will form within the real world of society. This was the omi. What all of it reached toward was the peace of the tami—the people, once called ōmitakara, “the great treasure.” This, precisely, was the matsurigoto of ancient Japan.
「カミ」が宿る自然に身を委ね、そこに現れる理を感じ取る。人としてのあるべき姿、自らをどう整えるべきか。自然を通して、「カミ」の意思を問いつづけます。その「神意」を、代表して受け取る存在がいました。それが「キミ」です。そして、受け取られた神意を、現実の社会の中で形にしていく者がいました。それが「オミ」です。その営みが向かう先にあるのは、「大御宝」と呼ばれる「タミ」の安寧——これこそが、古代日本の「政」なのです。
From kami to kimi, from kimi to omi—this flow of matsurigoto is at last tied together, within the daily life of the tami, as matsuri. Kimi, omi, and tami alike turn to face kami, offering prayer and gratitude. In that moment, kami, kimi, omi, and tami become one—in matsuri.
「カミ(神)」から「キミ(君)」へ、「キミ(君)」から「オミ(臣)」へ——その「政」の流れは、やがて「タミ(民)」の暮らしの中で、「祭り」として結ばれます。キミもオミもタミも、カミに向き合い、祈り、感謝を捧げる。そのとき、カミ・キミ・オミ・タミは、「まつり」で一つになります。
Ten Thousand Years of Kimi｜「キミ」がいた、一万年
Today, it feels natural to read kimi (君) as the emperor. But in ages past, the kimi was not a single person. All across the Japanese islands were kimi—the chiefs who governed each community.
「キミ（君）」は、いまでは、「天皇」と重ねて読むのが自然でしょう。けれど、かつての「キミ」は、一人ではありませんでした。日本列島の各地に、それぞれの共同体を治める長、「キミ」がいたのです。
Their presence reaches all the way back to the distant Jōmon age. At settlement sites of the Jōmon period (roughly 16,000 years ago to around the 4th century BCE), where people settled on the same land for thousands of years, archaeologists have found burials set apart from the rest—graves thought to belong to the chiefs. As the ages passed, that presence took visible form in the kofun, the great burial mounds: more than 160,000 of them, found across the land from Tōhoku in the north to Kyushu in the south. They are proof that kimi truly existed, in region after region. And the one who stood above all these kimi and bound the whole nation together was the ōkimi, the great kimi—who would become the emperor.
その姿は、はるか縄文の昔にまでさかのぼります。同じ土地に何千年も定住した縄文時代（約1万6000年前〜紀元前4世紀ごろ）の集落跡には、ほかとは扱いの異なる、長のものと思われる埋葬の跡が確認されています。やがて時代が下ると、その姿は、北は東北から南は九州まで、各地で確認されている、16万基を超える古墳となって現れます。それは、土地土地に「キミ」が確かに在ったことの証です。そして、その「キミ」たちの上に立ち、国全体を束ねたのが、「大君」——のちの天皇でした。
In Japanese, the character used for kimi is not only 君 but also 公—ōyake, “the public.” A kimi was one who existed not for watakushi, the private self, but for ōyake, the public good. That ancient sense still lives on, even now, within the words themselves.
また、日本語で「キミ」に充てられる漢字は、「君」のほかに、「公」もあります。キミとは、私のためではなく、公のために在る存在。そうした古代からの感覚が、いまも言葉の中に残されているのです。
Tracing this history and these ritual sites, we find that in Japan, for more than ten thousand years, society was built through matsuri—both governance and worship—an act that bound nature to people, people to people, and confirmed the path a community should take. In old Japan, politics and worship were one and the same. Japan, in other words, was a land of saisei itchi—the unity of worship and governance.
こうした歴史や祭祀の遺跡をたどると、日本では一万年以上も前から、自然と人を結び、人と人を結び、共同体の進むべき方向を確かめる営み——「まつり（政・祭り）」を通じて、社会が築かれてきたことがわかります。かつての日本では、政治と祭りは一つであった。つまり、日本は「祭政一致」の国だったのです。
How Matsurigoto Became Politics｜「まつりごと」が「政治」になるまで
In this way, Japan was run by matsurigoto—the kimi, facing kami, entrusting the divine will they received to the omi, all to secure the peace of the tami. This matsurigoto was something utterly different from rule that bends people by force. The emperor at its center was not a “king” who ruled the land, but the symbol of the nation as a single family. He governed not by force, but by prayer—that is, by the power of matsuri. The emperor comes to know his realm to its very ends: the lay of each land, the lives of the people, their joys and their sorrows. To know is to care; to care is to pray. And so there endured in Japan a society found nowhere else in the world—a society that held the emperor at its heart.
このように、日本では、「カミ（神）」に向き合う「キミ（君）」が、受け取った神意を「オミ（臣）」に託し、「タミ（民）」の安寧をはかる「政」で運営されてきました。その「政」は、力で人を従える支配とは、まるで違うものです。中心に立つ天皇は、国を支配する「王」ではなく、国家という一つの「家」を象徴する存在です。力で「治める」のではなく、祈り——すなわち、まつりの力で治めるのです。天皇は、国の隅々までを知り尽くします。土地のありさま、人々の暮らし、その喜びも、痛みも。知れば、案じずにはいられない。案じれば、祈らずにはいられない。こうして、日本には世界に例のない、天皇を戴く社会が長く続きました。
The Flow of Matsurigoto / 「まつりごと」の流れ
This began to change with the rise of the warrior class in the Kamakura period (1185–1333). Real political power slipped, little by little, from the hands of the emperor and the nobility into those of the warriors. That current ran on through the Muromachi period and into the Edo period (1603–1868)—nearly seven hundred years in all.
その姿が変わりはじめるのは、武家が台頭する鎌倉時代（1185年〜1333年）です。政治の実権は、少しずつ天皇や貴族の手を離れ、武士へと移っていきます。その流れは室町をへて、江戸時代（1603年〜1868年）まで——七百年近くつづきました。
Yet the shoguns who held that power never cast the emperor aside. On the contrary, the very title they took—seii taishōgun, “great general”—was one granted by the emperor himself. The warriors held power in their hands, yet sought the ground of their legitimacy in the authority of the throne.
けれど、実権を握った将軍たちは、天皇をないがしろにはしませんでした。むしろ、彼らが名乗った「征夷大将軍」という地位そのものが、天皇から授けられるものだったのです。武士は力（権力）を握りながら、その正統性の拠りどころを、天皇の権威に求めました。
Power to the warriors, authority to the emperor. The two stood apart, yet remained together. This form, unique to Japan, was not the work of any one person’s bold design. The matsurigoto layered up over more than ten thousand years had, like an unshakable boulder, gradually become the very shape of the nation.
権力は武家へ、権威は天皇へ。二つが分かれながら、共に在る。この日本独特のかたちは、誰かの英断で生まれたものではありません。一万年を超えて折り重ねられてきた「まつりごと」が、ゆるがぬ巌のように、国のかたちとなっていったのです。
Through the warrior ages of Kamakura, Muromachi, and Edo, the ancient ideal of saisei itchi—the unity of worship and governance—gradually receded into the background. Then came the moment it was called back to the center of the nation: the Meiji Restoration.
鎌倉、室町、江戸と武家の世が続くうちに、古代以来の祭政一致の理念は、しだいに背景へ退いていきました。それが、ふたたび国の中心へと呼び戻される時が来ます。明治維新です。
Newly opened to the world, Japan found itself face to face with the Western powers. Those nations bound their peoples together around a single faith, Christianity—and the leaders of Meiji were keenly aware of it. And so Japan raised the banner of “imperial restoration,” envisioning a new image of the nation, unified beneath the emperor.
開国した日本は、列強と向き合うことになりました。西洋諸国が、キリスト教という一つの信仰を軸に国民を束ねている——その姿を、明治の指導者たちは強く意識します。そこで日本は「王政復古」を掲げ、天皇のもとに国を一つにまとめる、新しい国家像を描きました。
The spiritual pillar they set at its core was Shinto. Shrines were designated as rites of the state, and a Shinto centered on the emperor—the system later called State Shinto—was steadily built up. That ancient vision—in which kami, kimi, omi, and tami became one in pursuit of the nation’s peace and flourishing—was reborn in a new form, clothed in the dress of a modern state.
その精神的な支柱に据えたのが、神道です。神社を国家の祭祀と定め、天皇を中心とする神道——のちに「国家神道」と呼ばれる体制が築かれていきます。神・君・臣・民が一体となって国の安寧と発展をめざす、あの古代以来の思想が、近代国家の装いをまとい、新たな姿で甦ったのです。
This became the centripetal force for a Japan racing to modernize. From the Meiji era on, under a spiritual unity centered on the emperor, Japan climbed toward modern nationhood at astonishing speed.
それは近代化を急ぐ日本の求心力となりました。明治以降、日本は天皇を中心とする精神的な統合のもとで、驚くべき速さで近代国家へと駆け上がっていきます。
But the force that had bound the nation together became, just as it was, a force for war. Japan won through the Sino-Japanese and Russo-Japanese Wars and rose into the ranks of the great powers. Then came two world wars—and then, defeat. State Shinto, which had bound Japan into one, was dismantled after the war by the hands of GHQ. State and Shinto were severed, and Japan set out on the path of “separation of religion and state”—a separation, one might say, of worship and governance.
しかし、国をまとめあげたその力は、そのまま戦う力にもなりました。日本は、日清・日露の戦争を勝ち抜き、列強の一角へと駆け上がります。やがて、二度の世界大戦をへて、そして、敗戦。日本を一つに束ねてきた国家神道は、戦後、GHQの手で解体されます。国家と神道は切り離され、日本は「政教分離」——いわば「祭政分離」の道を歩むことになりました。
That was the moment matsurigoto became mere “politics.” Even after, the emperor goes on knowing his realm to its very ends, praying for the people. But in the world of politics, run by human calculation, one finds almost no trace of the old matsurigoto. The “prayers” of politicians have become prayers for nothing but their own election.
それは、「まつりごと」が、「政治（ポリティクス）」になった瞬間でした。それ以降も、天皇は国の隅々までを知り、国民のために祈りつづけています。けれど、人間の頭で動かす政治の世界に、かつての「まつりごと」の面影を見ることは、まずありません。政治家たちの「祈り」は、自らの当選を願うものばかりとなりました。
And yet—in the world of the tami, matsuri remained. Through the age of saisei itchi, the age of the warriors, the age of the modern state, and now, in this age of separation between religion and state. The people never let go of matsuri. Or perhaps it would be truer to say: the kami dwelling within matsuri never let go of the tami.
けれど——タミの世界に、「祭り」は残りました。祭政一致の時代も、武家の時代も、近代国家の時代も、そして政教分離となった今も。人々は、祭りを手放さなかったのです。いや、祭りに宿ったカミが、タミを手放さなかった、と言うべきかもしれません。
Matsurigoto Vanished, the Matsuri Remained｜「まつりごと」は消え、「祭り」は残った
Today, the “separation of religion and state” is spoken of as a matter of course. But its origin lies in Europe. Once, there was a Roman Empire grown too vast. Across its sprawling territory, countless peoples jostled together, and civil strife went on without end. It was then that the emperor turned his eye to Christianity. Not by force of arms, nor by law, but by a single faith—only so could the empire be bound together. And so the emperor set Christianity as the axis on which Rome would turn.
いま、「政教分離」は、当然のことのように語られます。けれど、その原点は、ヨーロッパにあります。かつて、巨大になりすぎたローマ帝国。広大な領土に、無数の民族がひしめき、内乱が続いていました。そんな時、皇帝が目をとめたのが、キリスト教でした。武力や法でなく、一つの信仰でこそ帝国を束ねられる。そう考えた皇帝は、キリスト教を、ローマを統べる軸に据えました。
But when a monotheism that proclaims the “one true teaching” joins with the power of the state—it runs out of control. Because it allows only one, any different thought becomes “heresy,” to be judged and condemned. Witch hunts and burnings at the stake spread; Galileo, who held that the earth moves, was silenced. What awaited, where faith and power became one, was a history of persecution. “Religion and state must be kept apart.” Out of that trauma, the “separation of religion and state” was born.
けれど、「唯一の正しい教え」を掲げる一神教が、国家の力と結びついたとき——それは暴走します。一つしか認めないからこそ、違う考えは「異端」となり、裁かれました。魔女狩りや火あぶりが横行し、地動説を唱えたガリレオも弾圧されます。信仰と権力が一つになった先に待っていたのは、迫害の歴史でした。「国家と宗教は切り離すべきだ」。「政教分離」は、そうしたトラウマから生まれました。
Japan’s Shinto stands at the opposite pole. Kami is the source of the universe, the source of life. In mountains and rivers, in trees and stones, and in people too—in all things, that source dwells. Through nature, through one another, we come to meet kami. In every existence, kami is present. And so, for Shinto, there is no “foreign element” to be cast out—none, from the very beginning. To accept all, and to make harmony: that is Japan’s Shinto, and what puts it into practice is matsuri.
日本の神道は、その対極にあります。カミとは、宇宙の、そして生命の根源です。山にも川にも、木にも石にも、そして人にも——あらゆるものに、その根源が宿っています。私たちは、自然を、人を通して、カミに出会うのです。すべての存在に、カミが在る。だから神道には、排除すべき「異物」など、はじめからありません。すべてを受け入れ、和をつくる。それが、日本の神道であり、それを実践するのが「まつり」です。
Looking back over Japan’s history, the age of saisei itchi—when worship and governance were bound inseparably together—was by far the longer. Its traces have not vanished even now. In Japan, the prime minister is appointed by the emperor, and the ministers receive his attestation. Governance and worship, in altered form, still quietly stand side by side. The same can be seen in the United States, where the president is sworn into office with a hand upon the Bible.
日本の歴史をふりかえれば、祭祀と統治が分かちがたく結びついていた「祭政一致」の時代の方が、はるかに長かったのです。その名残は、今も消えていません。日本では、総理大臣は天皇に任命され、大臣たちは天皇の認証を受けます。政と祭は、かたちを変えて、今も静かに寄り添っているのです。これは、聖書に手を置いて宣誓するアメリカの大統領就任式でもみられます。
Matsurigoto: the work of building a nation where heaven, earth, and humankind are in harmony. The divine will flowed from kami to kimi, from kimi to omi, and on to tami. Yet that matsurigoto has, by now, become an archaic word.
天と地と人とが和する国をつくるための「まつりごと」。神意は、カミからキミへ、キミからオミへ、そしてタミへと流れていきました。けれど、その「まつりごと」は、いまや古語となりました。
But matsuri is still alive. If we meet it not as a mere “event,” but reach once more for what lies within it—then the spirit of matsurigoto will surely awaken again, within us. The soul of matsuri, which for over ten thousand years has shaped this land and the hearts of its people, returns once more this year.
でも、「祭り」は、今も生きています。それを単なるイベントとしてではなく、その奥にあるものと、もう一度つながれば——「まつりごと」の精神が、私たちの中で、ふたたび目を覚ますはずです。一万年を超えて、この国と人々の心をつくってきた「祭り」の魂が、今年もまた、還ってきます。
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柳田國男:この国の肚と、対話し続けた生涯" />
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後の祭り" />
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