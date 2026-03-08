Born in America, baseball crossed the ocean to Japan, where it was transformed into “Yakyu.” It evolved into a unique culture, layered not only with physical skills but with respect, unyielding effort, and compassion for one’s teammates. As a symbol of this evolution, there is a stage that has been giving birth to stories for over a century. That stage is “Koshien.”

アメリカで誕生したベースボールは、日本に渡り「野球」となりました。技術だけでなく、礼や努力、仲間を思う心が重ねられ、独自の文化へと育っていきました。その象徴として、100年以上にわたり物語を生み続けてきた舞台があります。それが「甲子園」です。

The “Apparatus” That Made Japanese Baseball the Best in the World

日本野球を世界一にした「装置」

In recent years, Japanese players thriving in Major League Baseball have garnered global attention. Shohei Ohtani, in particular, continues to rewrite the very conventions of the sport as a “two-way” player—excelling as both a pitcher and a hitter. But why are Japanese players so highly valued in America, the birthplace of baseball? Where were their athleticism and skills nurtured, and by what spirit were they guided?

近年、アメリカ・メジャーリーグで活躍する日本人選手が、世界の注目を集めています。中でも大谷翔平は、投手と打者を両立する「二刀流」で、野球の常識そのものを塗り替え続けています。では、なぜ日本の選手たちは、野球の本場アメリカで、これほどまでに高く評価されるのでしょうか。彼らの身体能力や技術は、どこで育まれ、どのような精神性に導かれてきたのでしょうか。

Of course, it goes without saying that their exceptional individual effort and talent are what yield these results. Yet, the force that has underpinned that effort and driven players as a clear, definitive goal is Koshien. It is the stage dreamed of by everyone, from elementary school children just starting the game to high schoolers aiming to turn pro. When people hear “Koshien,” they envision the stadium; and to say “I played at Koshien” signifies that one has competed in the National High School Baseball Championship.

もちろん、彼ら一人ひとりの並外れた努力と才能が、結果を生んでいることは言うまでもありません。その努力を支え、明確な目標として選手たちにモチベーションを与えてきた存在が、「甲子園」です。野球を始めたばかりの小学生から、プロを目指す高校生まで、誰もが夢見る舞台。「甲子園」と聞けば誰もが野球場を思い浮かべ、「甲子園に出た」と言えば、全国高等学校野球選手権大会に出場したことを意味します。

In this tournament, where young ballplayers clash with all their might aiming for the summit of approximately 3,400 schools nationwide, about 900,000 spectators pack the stands each year, while tens of millions watch on television. This is not merely a venue for competition; it is a place where the values of Japanese baseball are condensed.

全国およそ3,700校の頂点を目指し、球児たちが全力をぶつけ合うこの大会には、毎年およそ60万人の観客が詰めかけ、テレビの前には数千万人の視線が注がれます。ここは単なる競技の場ではありません。日本野球の価値観が凝縮された場所なのです。

Shohei Ohtani stood on this “Koshien” stage as a member of Hanamaki Higashi High School, representing Iwate Prefecture. Ichiro stood there as a player for Aikodai Meiden High School, representing Aichi Prefecture. Many of the Japanese players currently starring in the Major Leagues aimed for “Koshien” during their high school days, and a great number of them actually experienced that stage.

大谷翔平は、岩手県代表・花巻東高校の一員として、この「甲子園」の舞台に立ちました。イチローは、愛知県代表・愛工大名電高校の選手として。現在メジャーリーグで活躍する日本人選手の多くが、高校時代に「甲子園」を目指し、その多くが実際にその舞台を経験しています。

“Koshien,” where the passion of millions of Japanese people reaches a fever pitch and where their collective gaze and spirit collide, is the very apparatus that has led Japanese baseball to the top of the world. What did Japanese players, including today’s Major Leaguers, experience at “Koshien”? What did they etch into their souls? Let us embark on a journey to trace these origins.

多くの日本人が熱狂し、その眼差しと精神がぶつかり合う「甲子園」は、日本野球を世界一へと導いてきた装置です。日本人メジャーリーガーをはじめとする日本の野球選手たちは、この「甲子園」で何を経験し、何を刻み込んできたのか。その源流を辿る旅に出てみましょう。

Koshien: A Stadium Born for High School Baseball

甲子園——高校野球のために生まれた球場

This year, on March 19th, “Spring Koshien”—the 98th National High School Baseball Invitational Tournament—will open. Thirty-two schools selected from across the country will participate. In the summer, “Summer Koshien” will be held, where 49 schools that won through the qualifiers will clash. Outside of the high school baseball period, it is used as the home field for the local professional team, the Hanshin Tigers. However, this “Koshien” has a history of being built originally for high school baseball.

今年も3月19日、「春の甲子園」こと第98回選抜高等学校野球大会が開幕します。全国から選ばれた32校が出場。夏には予選を勝ち上がった49校が激突する「夏の甲子園」が行われます。高校野球の期間以外は、地元球団・阪神タイガースの本拠地として使用されています。しかし、この甲子園は、もともと高校野球のために建設されたという歴史があります。

In 1915, the first National Middle School Baseball Championship (currently the National High School Baseball Championship) was held at Toyonaka Stadium in Osaka. There were only 73 participating schools. However, its popularity skyrocketed after that, and Toyonaka Stadium could no longer accommodate the spectators. That is why Koshien Stadium was constructed. The initial capacity was approximately 50,000. It was an unprecedented scale for a high school tournament.

1915年、第1回目の全国中等学校優勝野球大会（現在の全国高等学校野球選手権大会）は、大阪・豊中球場で開催されました。参加校は、わずか73校でした。しかしその後人気は急騰し、豊中球場では観客を収容しきれなくなりました。そこで建設されたのが、甲子園球場です。収容人数は当初約5万人。高校生の大会としては破格の規模でした。

Koshien Stadium was completed in 1924 (the 13th year of the Taisho era), the year of “Kinoene” (also read as “Koshi”). This is the origin of the name “Koshien.” “Koshi” corresponds to the first combination of the ten stems and twelve branches, signifying the “beginning” of a 60-year cycle. 100 years since then—Japanese baseball has won the World Baseball Classic (WBC) three times and continues to develop even now.

甲子園球場が完成したのは1924年、大正13年の「甲子（きのえね）」の年です。これが「甲子園」という名称の由来です。「甲子」は、十干十二支の組み合わせの第1番目にあたり、60年周期の「始まり」を意味します。それから100年——日本の野球は、ワールド・ベースボール・クラシック（WBC）で3度の優勝を果たし、今もなお発展を続けています。

The Lifelong Title of “Koshien Ballplayer”

「甲子園球児」という一生の肩書き

After that, newspaper companies hosted the tournament and supported its development. In 1927, Japan’s first live radio sports broadcast was conducted, and the excitement of “Koshien” began to reach the entire country. Various dramas are born at “Koshien,” both now and in the past. For example, in 1931, when Japan and Taiwan were one country, Kagi Agriculture and Forestry School (representing Taiwan) became the runner-up. It was a mixed team of Japanese, Indigenous Taiwanese, and Han Chinese. “Koshien” was also a stage that transcended ethnicity.

その後、新聞社が大会を主催し、発展を後押ししました。1927年には日本初のスポーツ実況ラジオ中継が行われ、「甲子園」の熱狂は全国に届くようになりました。「甲子園」では、今も昔も様々なドラマが生まれます。例えば、日本と台湾が一つの国だった1931年には、台湾代表の嘉義農林学校が準優勝を果たしました。日本人、台湾原住民、漢民族の混成チーム。「甲子園」は、民族を超えた舞台でもあったのです。

The number of participating schools also continued to increase. It went from 73 schools in 1915 to a peak of 4,163 schools in 2003. Currently, it has decreased to about 3,400 schools due to the impact of the declining birthrate, but it is still a huge number. Even looking across the world, it is rare to find a country where a high school sports tournament attracts this much national attention.

参加校数も増え続けました。1915年の73校から、2003年には4,163校のピークに。現在は少子化の影響で約3,700校に減少していますが、それでも巨大な数字です。世界を見渡しても、高校生のスポーツ大会がこれほど国民的な関心を集める国は珍しいでしょう。

During the period of Spring and Summer “Koshien,” all of Japan pays attention to this tournament. All games are broadcast live on NHK. At companies and schools, the progress of the games becomes a topic of conversation, and when it is a match of a local representative, the entire region is wrapped in a “cheering mode.” In the “Alps Stand,” each school’s brass band performs cheering songs while soaked in sweat. Cheering squads raise their voices for hours under the scorching sun. This, too, is a scene of “Koshien.”

春と夏の「甲子園」期間中、日本中がこの大会に注目します。試合はNHKで全試合生中継。会社や学校でも経過が話題になり、地元代表の試合となれば、地域全体が応援モードに包まれます。アルプススタンドでは、各校のブラスバンドが汗だくで応援曲を演奏。炎天下で何時間も声を張り上げる応援団。それもまた、「甲子園」の風景です。

The background of having “played at Koshien” holds significant meaning in one’s later life. It is even said to have value greater than passing the University of Tokyo. Even if one does not proceed to the pros, the title of “Koshien ballplayer” is a lifelong asset.

「甲子園に出た」という経歴は、その後の人生で大きな意味を持ちます。東京大学に合格すること以上の価値があるとさえ言われます。たとえプロに進まなくても、「甲子園球児」という肩書きは一生の財産なのです。

“Yakyu-do”—A Spiritual Culture Beyond Baseball

「野球道」——ベースボールを超えた精神文化

Seeing Japanese high school baseball, people from overseas are surprised. Why do high school students play baseball so seriously and so ritualistically? Why do they have shaved heads? Why do they bow to the ground? Why do defeated teams take soil home? Why do they frequently use “sacrifice bunts,” where they voluntarily get out? That appearance is already a different sport from “baseball.” It begins with respect and ends with respect—like Kendo. That is the reason it is called “Yakyu-do” (The Way of Baseball).

日本の高校野球を見て、海外の人は驚きます。なぜ高校生があれほど真剣に、あれほど儀式的に野球をするのか。なぜ坊主頭なのか。なぜグラウンドに一礼するのか。なぜ敗れたチームは土を持ち帰るのか。なぜ自らアウトになる「犠牲バント」を多用するのか。その姿は、もはやベースボールとは別のスポーツ。礼に始まり礼に終わる——剣道のように。それが「野球道」と言われる所以です。

However, a sports culture similar to this exists in the West, too. It is rugby in 19th-century England. Rugby is said to be a “sport that teaches self-sacrifice.” In 1828, Thomas Arnold became the headmaster of Rugby School, and under the philosophy of “Muscular Christianity,” he promoted character education through sports.

しかし、西洋にもこれに通じるスポーツ文化が存在します。19世紀イギリスのラグビーです。ラグビーは「自己犠牲を教えるスポーツ」と言われます。1828年、トマス・アーノルドがラグビー校の校長に就任し、「Muscular Christianity（筋肉的キリスト教）」という思想のもと、スポーツを通じた人格教育を推進しました。

The purpose was to cultivate this spirit—”One for all, All for one.” Japan’s “Yakyu-do” can be understood in parallel with this. England has connected the “spirit of Chivalry” to the modern age through rugby, while Japan has connected the “spirit of Bushido” through baseball.

「One for all, All for one（一人は皆のために、皆は一人のために）」——この精神を培うことが目的でした。日本の野球道は、これと並べて理解できます。イギリスはラグビーを通じて「騎士道的精神」、日本は野球を通じて「武士道的精神」を現代に繋いできたのです。

The Evangelists of “Baseball”

「野球」の伝道者たち

Behind the introduction of baseball to Japan lies the Meiji Restoration. In 1868, Japan ended the national isolation that had lasted for over 260 years and steered toward rapid modernization to catch up with Western powers. In that context, the ones who played an important role were experts called “Oyatoi Gaikokujin” (hired foreigners), whom the Meiji government invited to promote the modernization of the nation.

日本に野球が伝わった背景には、明治維新があります。1868年、日本は260年以上続いた鎖国を終え、西洋列強に追いつくため、急速な近代化へと舵を切りました。その中で、明治政府が国家の近代化を推し進めるために招聘し、重要な役割を果たしたのが、「お雇い外国人」と呼ばれる専門家たちです。

In 1872, an American teacher, Horace Wilson, began teaching baseball at Kaisei School (currently the University of Tokyo) in Tokyo. This is considered the beginning of baseball in Japan. At that time, baseball was still a foreign game, and various names were being tried out, such as “Teikyu” and “Dakyu-onigokko” (Hit-Ball Tag).

1872年、アメリカ人教師 ホーレス・ウィルソン が、東京の開成学校（現在の東京大学）で野球を教え始めました。これが、日本における野球の始まりとされています。当時、野球はまだ異国の遊びで、「底球」「打球鬼ごっこ」など、さまざまな呼び名で試行錯誤されていました。

The power of “translation” was indispensable in establishing this foreign sport as Japanese culture. In 1894, Kanae Chuma, a baseball club member at the First Higher School, gave the name “Yakyu” to “Baseball.” This word, born from the idea of “Ball in the field,” brought baseball into the world of the Japanese language, along with terms such as “Teikyu” (Tennis) and “Yugekishu” (Shortstop).

この外来スポーツを、日本の文化として定着させる上で欠かせなかったのが、「翻訳」の力です。1894年、第一高等学校の野球部員だった 中馬庚 は、「Baseball」に「野球」という名を与えました。「Ball in the field（野原で行う球技）」という発想から生まれたこの言葉は、「庭球（テニス）」「遊撃手（ショートストップ）」などの用語とともに、野球を日本語の世界へと引き込みました。

Furthermore, the figure who elevated baseball into “culture” is the Haiku poet, Masaoka Shiki. Shiki loved baseball dearly, used “Noboru” (written as 野球) for his pen name, and wrote Japan’s first baseball novel. “Dasha” (Batter), “Sosha” (Runner), “Shikyu” (Walk), “Chokkyu” (Fastball), “Hikyu” (Fly ball)—many baseball terms used even today were created by his hands.

さらに、野球を”文化”へと押し上げた人物が、俳人 正岡子規 です。子規は野球をこよなく愛し、自身の雅号に「野球（のぼーる）」を用い、日本初の野球小説を執筆しました。「打者」「走者」「四球」「直球」「飛球」——現在も使われている多くの野球用語は、彼の手によって生み出されたものです。





Horace Wilson introduced baseball, Kanae Chuma translated it into Japanese, and Masaoka Shiki rooted it as culture. Through these three stages, “Baseball” transformed into “Yakyu,” which reaches the hearts of Japanese people.

ホーレス・ウィルソンが野球を伝え、中馬庚がそれを日本語にし、正岡子規が文化として根づかせた。この三つの段階を経て、「Baseball」は日本人の心に届く「野球」へと変わっていきました。

The Power of Manga and Anime Turning Baseball into a “Story”

野球を「物語」にした漫画とアニメの力

One reason baseball has taken such deep root in Japan is the influence of manga and anime. Countless baseball manga have been created, with total circulation reaching hundreds of millions of copies. Baseball has permeated Japanese consciousness not merely as a sport to watch or play, but as a story to experience.

日本で野球がこれほど深く根付いた理由の一つに、漫画とアニメの存在があります。野球漫画は数え切れないほどの作品が生まれ、累計発行部数は数億冊に達します。野球は単なるスポーツではなく、「物語」として日本人の意識に浸透してきました。

The work representing the Showa era is “Kyojin no Hoshi” (Star of the Giants). The figure aiming to be a professional baseball player, overcoming rigorous special training and setbacks, gave birth to the word “Spokon” (Sports Guts) and etched a story of effort and perseverance into Japanese people.

昭和を代表する作品が『巨人の星』です。厳しい特訓と挫折を乗り越え、プロ野球選手を目指す姿は、「スポ根」という言葉を生み、日本人に努力と忍耐の物語を刻みました。

The work that appeared next is “Touch.” By depicting youth, romance, and misunderstandings—not just victory and defeat or guts—baseball became an existence closer to the emotions of more people.

次に現れたのが『タッチ』です。勝敗や根性だけでなく、青春や恋、すれ違いを描くことで、野球はより多くの人の感情に寄り添う存在となります。

And the long-running series representing the Heisei era is “MAJOR.” Depicting a life from boyhood to becoming a Major Leaguer, it was a work that seemed to anticipate the story of Japanese baseball connecting to the world. What is common to these works is the point that process, growth, and relationships with teammates are depicted more than “winning.” That overlaps with the stories that have been told at “Koshien.”

そして平成を代表する長編が『MAJOR』です。少年期からメジャーリーガーになるまでの人生を描き、日本の野球が世界へつながっていく物語を先取りするかのような作品でした。これらの作品に共通するのは、「勝つこと」以上に、過程・成長・仲間との関係が描かれている点です。それは、「甲子園」で語られてきた物語と重なります。

Thoughts put into a single pitch, tears of defeat, and dreams entrusted to the next generation—. Through manga and anime, Japanese people have perceived baseball not as a “sport of results,” but as a microcosm of life. The reason why many people are moved by the drama of “Koshien” might be because there is this accumulation of long-standing stories.

一球に込めた思い、敗北の涙、次の世代へ託される夢——。漫画やアニメを通じて、日本人は野球を「結果のスポーツ」ではなく、人生の縮図として受け取ってきました。「甲子園」のドラマに多くの人が心を動かされるのは、この長年にわたる物語の蓄積があるからなのかもしれません。

“Koshien”—The Eternal Sacred Ground

永遠の聖地「甲子園」

However, Japanese baseball is now facing a major challenge. The number of participating schools in high school baseball continued to decrease after peaking at 4,163 schools in 2003, and is currently about 3,400. In addition to the declining birthrate, popularity is being taken by soccer and basketball. On the other hand, the spectator attendance of Professional Baseball is at a record high. “Watching baseball” is popular, but the base of “playing baseball” is certainly narrowing.

そんな日本野球ですが、今、大きな課題に直面しています。高校野球の参加校数は2003年の4,163校をピークに減少を続け、現在は約3,700校。少子化に加え、サッカーやバスケットボールに人気を奪われています。一方、プロ野球の観客動員数は過去最多。「観る野球」は人気ですが、「する野球」の裾野は確実に狭まっています。

There is a figure who stood up due to this sense of crisis. It is Sadaharu Oh, known as “World’s Oh,” the world record holder with a career total of 868 home runs. In May 2025, at the age of 85, he established “Kyushinkai.” Now, when Japanese players are shining in the Major Leagues, is the last chance for the promotion of baseball. It is an attempt to remove the barrier between professionals and amateurs and raise the next generation.

この危機感から立ち上がった人物がいます。通算868本塁打の世界記録保持者、「世界の王」こと王貞治です。2025年5月、85歳にして「球心会」を設立。メジャーリーグで日本人選手が輝いている今が、野球振興のラストチャンス。プロとアマの壁を取り払い、次の世代を育てる試みです。

In addition to these efforts, Japan has a culture that continues to protect the essence while changing its form. Ise Jingu repeats rebuilding and transfer every 20 years for over 1,300 years. The “Inextinguishable Dharma Light” of Enryakuji Temple on Mt. Hiei has continued to burn for more than 1,200 years. “Koshien,” too, should continue to exist as an eternal sacred ground—sustained by the natural turf and black soil blended with sand from various parts of Japan that have been preserved, and by the prayers, encouragement, manners, and respect of the people who gather there.

こうした努力に加え、日本には、形を変えながらも本質を守り続ける文化があります。1300年にわたり20年ごとの造り替えと遷宮を繰り返す伊勢神宮、1200年以上燃え続ける比叡山延暦寺の「不滅の法灯」。「甲子園」もまた、守り続けてきた天然芝、日本各地の砂をブレンドした黒土——、そこに集う人々の祈り、励まし、礼儀、敬意により、永遠の聖地として存在し続けるはずです。

Even if play styles and rules change in the future, the spirit of “Yakyu-do” will not change. The stage of “Koshien” will produce the ballplayers of the times, and Japanese “Yakyu” will continue to develop.

この先、プレースタイルやルールは変わっても、「野球道」の精神は変わりません。「甲子園」という舞台が、その時代の球児を生み出し、日本の「野球」は発展し続けることでしょう。

By the time this article reaches you, the baseball season will begin, including the World Baseball Classic (WBC) qualifying round (March 5–12) and the 98th National High School Baseball Invitational Tournament (from March 19), known as “Spring Koshien.” The Sacred Ground was born in “Koshi (kinoene),” signifying the beginning of all things. “Yakyu,” nurtured there, will continue to race around the eternal diamond for ages to come.

この記事が届く頃、ワールド・ベースボール・クラシック（WBC）予選ラウンド（3月5日〜12日）、そして「春の甲子園」こと第98回選抜高等学校野球大会（3月19日〜）と野球シーズンが始まります。すべての始まりを意味する「甲子」に誕生した聖地。そこで育まれた「野球」は、この先も悠久のダイヤモンドを駆け巡っていくことでしょう。