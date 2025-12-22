[Cover story – January 2026 Issue]

The New Year’s Bell Opens the Gate of Heaven

“世明け”を告げる鐘

In the deep silence of midnight as the New Year arrives, the solemn peal of Joya-no-Kane—the New Year’s Bell— resonates through the darkness. Its heavy vibrations, said to sweep away worldly desires and cast off the old, carry the power to open a new gate. What appears on this month’s cover is the very moment that the gate of the new world dawn swings open.

新しい年を迎える深夜、深い静寂の中に除夜の鐘が響きわたります。古いものを払い、煩悩を祓うとされるその重い振動は、やがて 新たな世の夜明けの門 をひらく力となります。今月の表紙に描かれているのは、まさにその 「新しい世界の門」が開く刹那 なのです。

From within the bell—opening like a passage into the depths of the cosmos— the new zodiac sign, the Horse, descends together with shimmering stars. As tradition tells, the celestial steed touches the earth with its forelegs first— a single step marking a dawn moment when auspicious light begins to seep into the world. And this heavenly horse is none other than the very horse of the Soma clan, a lineage that has lived alongside horses for more than a thousand years.

宇宙の深淵へと続く鐘の中から、瞬く星々とともに新しい干支・午が降りてきます。伝承の通り、天馬は前足から地を踏みしめます。その一歩は、よき兆しが地上へ染みわたる黎明の一瞬です。そしてその天馬は、千年以上にわたり馬と共に生きてきた相馬氏の馬そのものです。

Rooted in Fukushima and known as descendants of Taira no Masakado, the Soma clan has lived every battle, every prayer, and every moment of daily life side by side with their horses. The spirit of Soma Nomaoi—an ancient equestrian tradition found nowhere else in the world and now designated as a National Important Intangible Folk Cultural Property— is the very pride of Soma itself.

福島県に根を張り、平将門の後裔として知られる相馬氏は、戦いも祈りも暮らしも、常に馬と共にありました。世界に類を見ない古式馬事、相馬野馬追（のまおい）の精神は、国の重要無形民俗文化財にも指定された、相馬の誇りそのものです。

On the armor of the samurai riding the celestial steed shines the Kuyō crest, borne for generations by the Soma clan who inherit the lineage of Masakado. It glows in harmony with the stars of the universe. On the samurai’s robe, the serpent of the previous year’s zodiac is depicted, quietly embodying the continuity of time, the cycle of life, and the layers of history that flow beneath the present moment.

天馬に跨る侍の甲冑には、将門の流れを継ぐ相馬氏が代々掲げてきた九曜紋が輝き、宇宙の星々と共鳴しています。侍の衣には、前年の干支・巳が描かれ、時間の連続性や命のめぐり、歴史の重なりが静かに息づいています。

Fukushima Prefecture, homeland of the Soma clan, is the third largest in Japan and is composed of three distinct regions: Hamadori, Nakadori, and Aizu. Hamadori, shaped by the sea and wind; Nakadori, a fertile heartland; and Aizu, a region embraced by mountains— each has nurtured its own history and culture over the centuries.

相馬氏ゆかりの地である福島県は、日本で三番目に広く、「浜通り」「中通り」「会津」から成る県です。海と風の「浜通り」、実りの大地「中通り」、山々に守られた「会津」——それぞれが異なる歴史と文化を育んできました。

Among these regions, Hamadori—where the city of Soma lies— bore deep wounds from the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, the tsunami, and the nuclear disaster that followed. The year 2026 marks fifteen years since that day. For this region, which has walked through a long stretch of darkness, the “dark interior” of the bell depicted on this cover stands as a symbol of the shadows of its past.

その中で相馬市が位置する浜通りは、2011年の東日本大震災と津波、そして原発事故という深い傷を負いました。2026年は、あの日から15年の節目。長い暗がりを歩んできたこの地域にとって、この表紙に描かれた鐘の“暗き内側”は、過去の影を象徴しています。

Yet—this darkness is quietly coming to an end. In the new Year of the Horse, starlight will once again pour down upon the land, and a renewed radiance will begin to fill the year ahead. And this horse will race across the whole of Japan, its gallop tracing a lineage that reaches back a thousand years, ultimately leading to Taira no Masakado,

the revered ancestor of the Soma clan.

けれども——その暗がりは、静かに終わりを告げつつあります。新しい午の年は、星の輝きが再び大地へと降りそそぎ、再生の光が満ちていく一年となるでしょう。そして、その馬は、日本全土へと駆け抜けていきます。その姿は、千年の系譜を遡り、相馬氏の祖・平将門へと結ばれていきます。

Kanda Myōjin in Tokyo, where Masakado is enshrined, will celebrate the 1,300th anniversary of its founding in 2030, four years from now. The prayers of Masakado—who once stood for the people of the eastern provinces and longed for a new and better age— continue to breathe across a millennium.

将門を祀る東京都の神田明神は、4年後の令和十二年（2030年）、創建一三〇〇年の節目を迎えます。かつて東国の民を思い、新しき世を願った将門の祈りは、千年の時を越えて息づいています。

A new era is quietly beginning— a time in which the stories carried by this lineage will once again reclaim their light. May the year 2026 become a radiant Year of the Horse, galloping forward with hope, courage, and renewed brightness.

その系譜に連なる物語が、再び光を取り戻す時代が、いま静かに始まりつつあります。2026年が、希望と勇気と光へと駆け抜ける美しい午の年となりますように。

This article is from the January 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年1月号より掲載しています。