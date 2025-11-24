[Cover story – December 2025 Issue]

Discovering Shikoku through Flavor, Flowers, and Faith

味・花・祈りで巡る四国の旅

This month’s cover is themed around the island of Shikoku. Seen through the vibrant lens of Hong Kong-based illustrator Angryangry, the illustration offers a whimsical yet deeply respectful view of this often-overlooked cultural gem.

今月の表紙は、四国がテーマです。香港在住のイラストレーター・Angryangryの鮮やかな視点を通して、見過ごされがちなこの文化の宝庫を、ユーモラスかつ敬意をもって描き出しています。

From the statue of Ryoma Sakamoto in Kochi, famous for its katsuo (bonito), to the castles of Marugame and Matsuyama that echo with samurai heritage, the map is a vibrant celebration of Shikoku’s rich layers of history and flavor.

鰹で有名な高知の坂本龍馬像から、武家文化を今に伝える丸亀城や松山城まで、歴史と味わいが折り重なる四国の魅力が、賑やかに描かれています。

The featured theme this month, umami, is deeply intertwined with the natural and cultural landscape of Shikoku. Dashi made from dried bonito flakes is not merely a soup base—it serves as a vital “pulse” that guides the entire flow of Japanese cuisine. Kochi, in particular, has long been at the heart of this tradition.

特集テーマである「旨味」は、こうした四国の風土と深く結びついています。鰹節を用いた出汁は、単なるスープの素ではなく、日本料理を導く“脈”のような存在。とりわけ高知は、その伝統の中核を担ってきました。

The culinary journey through Shikoku continues into Kagawa. Known for its Sanuki udon, this region offers a bowl where clear dashi—made from dried sardines (iriko), kelp, and bonito flakes—beautifully intertwines with firm, chewy noodles. Simple yet profoundly flavorful, each serving of udon reflects a perfect harmony of local ingredients and artisanal skill. In every bowl, the essence of Shikoku’s umami culture is richly condensed.

さらに、四国の味の旅は香川へと続きます。讃岐うどんで知られるこの地では、いりこや昆布、鰹節などから取った澄んだ出汁が、コシのある麺と絡み合い、素朴ながらも奥深い味わいを生み出します。土地の恵みと職人技が結晶した一杯のうどんには、四国の旨味文化が凝縮されています。

In addition to food, the illustration highlights Shikoku’s spiritual depth: the famed 88-temple pilgrimage route, or henro, winds through the mountains, while Awa Odori dancers evoke centuries-old celebration in Tokushima.

食の魅力に加え、四国の精神的な深みも表現されています。山間を巡る八十八ヶ所巡礼の道、そして徳島に息づく阿波踊りの熱気が、土地の祈りと祝祭を象徴します。

Seasonal flora, like the camellia sasanqua featured in the “Ibuki” section, blossom across the island’s landscape, further enriching its cultural and natural profile.

「息吹」コーナーで紹介されるサザンカをはじめ、四国各地には季節の花が咲き誇り、文化と自然が調和した風景を彩ります。