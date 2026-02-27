[Cover story – March 2026 Issue]

Setsubun — The Divide Between Seasons, Driving Out Evil with Beans

節分 ―― 季節の分け目 豆で魔を滅する

This month’s cover features the work “Shin Hakkenden: Inuta Kobungo, Setsubun” by the painting madman, Bunta Inoue.

今月号の表紙は、画狂人・井上文太氏による作品「しん・ハッケンデン 犬田小文吾 節分」です。

The painting depicts Inuta Kobungo, a hero from the classic tale “Nansō Satomi Hakkenden,” confronting an oni — a demon.

描かれているのは、南総里見八犬伝の犬田小文吾が鬼に立ち向かう姿です。

The word “setsubun” is written with characters meaning “to divide the seasons.”

「季節を分ける」と書いて節分。

Until the Edo period, it referred to the day before each of the four seasonal turning points: Risshun (the start of spring), Rikka (summer), Risshū (autumn), and Rittō (winter).

江戸時代まで、四季それぞれ、立春・立夏・立秋・立冬の前日を指していました。

Over time, only the eve of Risshun remained as Setsubun, as it marked the beginning of the new year in the traditional Japanese calendar.

その後、旧暦で新年の始まりとされる立春の前日だけが節分として残りました。

Setsubun is an occasion to cast out evil before welcoming a new season and a new year — by throwing beans.

節分は、新しい季節、新しい年を迎える前に豆をまいて邪気を払う行事です。

People scatter beans while shouting “Oni wa soto, fuku wa uchi!” — “Demons out, fortune in!”

豆をまきながら「鬼は外、福は内」と叫びます。

Why beans? It is said that “mame,” the word for beans, can also be written with characters meaning “to destroy evil.”

なぜ豆なのか？ それは、「魔を滅する」、すなわち「魔滅（まめ）」が「豆」に通じるからとも言われています。

In Japan, there is also an ancient belief that the human soul has four aspects: Aramitama, the spirit of courage; Kushimitama, the spirit of wisdom; Sachimitama, the spirit of love; and Nigimitama, the spirit of harmony.

また、日本には古くから、人の魂は四つの側面を持つという考え方があります。勇気をつかさどる「荒魂」、知恵の「奇魂」、愛情の「幸魂」、そして調和の「和魂」です。

The kanji for “tamashii” (soul) contains the character for “oni” (demon) within it.

「魂」という漢字には「鬼」が存在します。

The oni is not something that comes from far away. It is also the fierce force that dwells within our own hearts.

鬼とは、どこか遠くからやってくるものではなく、私たちの心の中にある荒々しい力のことでもあるのです。

By calming the oni within and channeling it as inner strength, we send fortune outward.

鬼は、自分の心の中に鎮め、内なる強さとして生かすことで、福を外へ。

Delivering fortune to those around us — that is precisely why some regions chant “Oni wa uchi, fuku wa soto!” — “Demons in, fortune out!”

周りの人々へ福を届ける ―― だからこそ、「鬼は内、福は外」と唱える地域もあるのです。

Setsubun marks the divide between seasons, but perhaps it is also a day to set our own hearts in order.

節分とは、季節の変わり目であると同時に、自分自身の心を整える日でもあるのかもしれません。

This article is from the March 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年3月号より掲載しています。