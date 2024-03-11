One of the “Three Sacred Treasures | 三種の神器” of the imperial regalia of Japan

In Japanese mythology, the treasures bestowed upon Ninigi-no-Mikoto, the grandson of the sun goddess Amaterasu, are known as the Three Sacred Treasures. These treasures are “the Yata no Kagami (the mirror),” “the Yasakani no Magatama (the jewel).” and “the Kusanagi no Tsurugi (the sword)”

日本神話において、天照大神が、孫のニニギノミコトが日本の地へ「天孫降臨」する際に、授けた宝物が三種の神器です。それは、「八咫鏡」「八尺瓊勾玉」そして、「草薙剣」です。草薙剣は本来、「天叢雲剣（あめのむらくものつるぎ）」と呼ばれています。

The Kusanagi no Tsurugi, originally known as the “Ame no Murakumo no Tsurugi,” is said to have been discovered in the tail of the Yamata no Orochi, the eight-headed serpent, when Susanoo defeated it in the province of Izumo in Japanese mythology.

この剣は、日本神話において、スサノオが出雲の国でヤマタノオロチ（八岐大蛇）を退治した際、その大蛇の体内から発見されたとされています。

The myth is often seen as an allegory for river control, symbolizing the taming of a rampaging river by defeating the serpent. This interpretation suggests that the ancient Japanese civilization may have been advanced in iron civilization.

神話は、比喩的な表現で書かれており、ここで描かれる大蛇とは、洪水を引き起こし暴れ狂う川を象徴しており、その治水を描いた物語であるとも言われます。この治水には、鉄器が使われたと考えられ、日本人の祖先が高度な鉄器文明を築いていた可能性を示唆しています。

According to the “Kojiki”(古事記 / Records of Ancient Matters,) Susanoo later presented this sacred sword to Amaterasu at Takamagahara. Subsequently, as mentioned above, it was entrusted to his grandson Ninigi, and later passed on to Yamato Takeru, a descendant of Ninigi, when he set out on his eastern expedition.

『古事記』によると、スサノオは後にこの剣を高天原のアマテラスに献上しました。そして、上述のように孫のニニギに託され、その後東征に向かう子孫のヤマトタケルへと渡りました。

During this expedition, Yamato Takeru was said to have wielded the sword in numerous battles. In one critical moment, when he was ambushed and surrounded by enemies with fire, he drew the sword and cut down the surrounding grass, allowing him to escape unharmed. This incident is said to be the origin of the name “Kusanagi no Tsurugi.”

東征の途中、ヤマトタケルは数々の戦いに身を投じました。その中で、敵に火を放たれる危機に遭遇した際剣を抜いて草を薙ぎ払い、無事に生き残りました。この出来事が、「草薙剣」という名前の由来とされています。

The Japanese sword, often revered as a masterpiece (名刀 meitou), is said to be able to cut through even the toughest helmets. This is because the steel of the Japanese sword is not only hard but also has a moderate flexibility. This flexibility is the result of repeated forging and folding by the swordsmith, which increases the purity and strength of the iron. A sword with increased purity is said to emit a divine, bluish-white light as if transparent.

名刀は、硬い兜をも真っ二つに切ることができると言われています。これは、日本刀の鉄が硬いだけでなく、適度な柔らかさを持っているためだとされています。このしなやかさは、刀工が繰り返し行う「折り返し鍛錬」によって鉄の純度と強度が高まることで生まれます。そして純度が高まった刀剣は、透き通ったように青白く美しい神々しい光を放つと言われています。