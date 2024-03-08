A Distant but Reliable Connection – 遠くても確かなつながり

[Hiragana Times EXPO – March 2023 Issue]

Roxane de BILDERLING, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Belgium to Japan, is a cheerful person who smiles often. In 2019, despite her young age, she became the first female ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to Japan. She used to be a freelance translator.

ロクサンヌ・ドゥ・ビルデルリング駐日ベルギー王国特命全権大使は、笑顔の多い快活な人です。2019年に若くして女性初の駐日ベルギー王国大使に就任した彼女は、もともとは フリーランスの翻訳者だったそうです。

“I love learning other languages and cultures and interacting with people. Thatʼs why I first started working as a translator. But a translator cannot be a party to a conversation. As I was looking for different options, I saw information about the diplomatic exam.”

「私は他の言語や文化を学ぶこと、そして人と対話することが 大好きなんです。だから、まず翻訳の仕事を始めました。ただ、 翻訳者は会話の当事者にはなれません。いろいろな選択肢を探しているときに外交官になるための試験案内を目にしました」。

“It was a total coincidence, a career that wasnʼt in my life plan. But when I read the description, I thought it sounded interesting. I knew very little about diplomacy until then, but now I really enjoy my job.”

「それは全くの偶然で、私の人生設計になかったキャリアでした。でも説明を読んで、これは面白そうだと思 おもったんです。そのときまで外交についてはほとんど知りませんでしたが、今の私はこの仕事を心から楽しんでいます」。In addition to her native French, the Ambassador speaks English, Dutch, Spanish, and even Swahili. She is currently learning Japanese as well, showing her strong interest in languages and cultures.

大使は母語であるフランス語に加え、英語、オランダ語、 スペイン語、さらにはスワヒリ語まで話します。現在は日本語も学習中とのことで、言語や文化に対する強い関心が見て取れます。

“For example, Africa is often mistaken as one country, but the cultures I experienced in Kenya, South Africa, and Congo were very different from each other. I think it is very important to learn and share such diversity.”

「例えば、アフリカは一 つの国だと思われがちですが、 ケニア、南アフリカ、コンゴの各 地域で私が経験した文化は、 それぞれ全く違いました。こうした多様性を学び、伝えることは、とても重要なことだと思います」。

“I didnʼt know much about Japan either before arriving here. But Japan is a country with strong ties to Belgium. I wanted to learn more about Japan in my own way and continue to promote the wonderful ties between our two countries.”

「私も日本 に来る前は、日本のことをよく知りませんでした。 けれど日本は、ベルギーと強いつながりを持つ国です。私は私なりに日本を深く学び、両国の素晴らしいつながりを推進し続けたいと考えました」。

It was in 1866 that exchanges between Belgium and Japan began. In 2016, the 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, many celebrations took place, including a State Visit by Their Majesties the King and the Queen of Belgium to Japan. Japan-themed works were exhibited at a traditional event called the Flower Carpet held in Brussels once every two years.

ベルギーと日本の交流が始まったのは、1866年のことです。国交150周年を迎えた2016年には、ベルギー国王王妃両陛下による日本への国賓訪問をはじめ、多くの祝賀が 行事が行われました。2年に1度ブリュッセルで行われるフラワーカーペットという伝統的なイベントでは、日本をテーマにした作品が展示されました。

Although less well known, its history is more than just numbers. It is also the expression of solidarity in difficult times that bonds the people together. For example, Belgium supported Japan after the Great Kanto Earthquake of 1923. In addition, the Belgian Royal Family and the Japanese Imperial Family have enjoyed a deep family friendship for many years.

あまり知られていませんが、その歴史は数字だけのものではありません。それはまた、人々をつなぐ絆や、困難な状況下における連帯の表現でもあります。例えば、1923年に関東大震災が起こった際、ベルギーは日本を支援しました。ベルギー王室と日本の皇室も、長年にわたり家族ぐるみで深い友情を築いています。

“During World War I, the historic library of the University of Louvain was destroyed. The library was rebuilt with international support, and Japan donated 14,000 books. The friendship between the Belgian Royal Family and the Japanese Imperial Family was forged through these efforts.”

「第一次世界大戦では、歴史あるルーヴァン大 学の図書館が破壊されました。図書館は国際的な支援を受け再建され、 日本からは1万4,000冊もの書籍の寄贈がありました。王室と皇室の友情は、このような取り組みがきっかけとなり結ばれたものです」。

The exchange between the royal and imperial families that began in the 1920s was further deepened in 1953. Then Crown Prince Akihito (the Joko, 125th Emperor of Japan) visited Belgium and received a fair and heartwarming reception from King Baudouin.

1920年代に始まった王室と皇室の交流は、1953年にさらに深まりました。当時の皇太子明仁親王（上皇、125代天皇）ベルギーを訪れ、ボードワン国王から公平で誠実な歓待を受けたのです。

Since then the two developed a friendship, and when King Baudouin passed away in 1993, The Emperor and Empress attended a funeral overseas together for the first time. One day prior, the royal family specially arranged a time for Emperor Akihito to pay his last respects to King Baudouin, and during the funeral service, he walked in the front row of the procession. There are many more episodes that convey the bond between the royal family and the imperial family.

以来お二人は友情を結び、1993年にボードワン国王が崩御された際には、初めて天皇皇后両陛下がそろって海外の葬儀に参列。前日には王室側により、ボードワン国王と明仁天皇の二人だけのお別れの時間が特別に設けられ、葬儀では最前列を歩かれたといいます。王室と皇室の絆を伝えるこうしたエソードは、他にもたくさん残されています。

“I believe the greatest similarity between Belgium and Japan is our ʻculture of hospitality.ʼ We greatly value the sharing of time with friends and enjoying good food and drinks together.”

「私はベルギーと日本の最も大きな共通点は『おもてなしの文化』だと考えています。友人と一 いっ 緒においしい食事や飲み物を楽しみ、時間を共有することを、私たちはとても大切にします」。

“I also think we are very similar in that we have a genuine interest in good food and an intense curiosity to really understand it.”

「また、おいしい食事に対する純粋な興味、そして、それを本当に理解しようとする強い好奇心を持つ点でも、私たちはよく似 にていると思います」。

As the Ambassador said, waffles, chocolate, and numerous other sweets along with fries, and Belgian beer are so common in Japan that it is rare for people to have not tried them. Incidentally, Japanʼs “Washoku culture” and Belgiumʼs “Beer culture” were registered on UNESCOʼs World Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2013 and 2016, respectively.

大使の言うように、ワッフル、チョコレートなどの数々のお菓子やフライドポテト、ベルギービールなどは、味わったことのない人の方が少ないほど日本に浸 透しています。ちなみに、日本の「和食文化」は2013年に、ベルギーの「ビール文化」 は2016年に、それぞれユネスコの世界無形文化遺産に登録されています。

“In recent years, there has been a growing interest in Japanese manga in Belgium. I think that this is due to the fact that Belgium is home to world-renowned cartoons such as ʻThe Adventures of Tintinʼ and ʻThe Smurfs.ʼ

「また近年、ベルギーでは日本のまんがに対する関心も高まっています。もともとベルギーには『タンタンの冒険』や 『スマーフ』といった、世界的に知られるまんががありますから、親しみやすいのだと思います」。

“I love interacting with people and I visit so many places. That is why I feel that Japan and Belgium interact at all levels, from cutting-edge fields such as offshore wind power and life sciences to the mechanical industry, food culture, arts, schools, government, the royal and imperial families, and much more.”

「私は人と交流するのが大好きで、非常に多くの場所を訪れます。だからこそ感じるのは、洋上風力発電や生命科学といった最先端の分野から、機械産業、食文化か 、芸術、学校、政府、王室と皇室まで、あらゆるレベルで日本とベルギ ーが交流していることです」。

“Even if we are so far from each other geographically, we have found many ways to connect our two countries, through bilateral relations that are rich and diverse.” The ambassador, who loves language, culture and interacting with people, happily shared her experiences of what she found charming in the two countries.

「地理的に遠く離れていても、豊かで多様な両国の関係を通じて、私たちは両国を結ぶ多くの方法を見 いだしてきまし た」。言語や文化か 、そして人と接することが大好きな大使は、 2つの国の魅力を楽しそうに語ります。

Belgium and Japan have slowly been growing closer, as symbolized by the relationship between the royal family and the imperial family. The natural bond between the two countries is a strong and a solid foundation for mutual support and development.

王族と皇室の関係性が象徴するように、穏やかにつながりを深めてきたベルギーと日本 。自然な形で結ばれた絆なは強く、両国が支え合いながら共に発展する確かな礎となっています。

文:澤口翔太

Writer: SAWAGUCHI Shota