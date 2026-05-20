[Cover story – June 2026 Issue]

The God at the Threshold — Sarutahiko in the Omita Matsuri

境界に立つ神 — 御田祭に現れる猿田彦



The cover of this month’s issue features a work by the Gakyōjin (painting zealot) Bunta Inoue, inspired by the Omita Matsuri at Sarutahiko Shrine in Ise—a sacred rice-planting ritual dedicated to the deities.

今月号の表紙は、画狂人・井上文太氏による「猿田彦神社 御田祭（神に捧げる田植えの儀礼）」を題材とした作品です。

Sarutahiko Shrine, the setting of this work, enshrines Sarutahiko Ōkami, a deity known as “the one who opens the way.” Yet his role extends far beyond that of a simple guide.

この作品の舞台である猿田彦神社は、「道をひらく神」として知られる猿田彦大神を祀る神社です。しかし、その役割は単なる道案内にとどまりません。

Sarutahiko is a being who stands at the boundary between heaven and earth, receiving the flow and guiding it in its true direction—appearing precisely at the point where the world shifts.

猿田彦とは、天と地の境に立ち、流れを一度受け止め、正しい方向へと導く存在――すなわち「世界が切り替わる地点」に現れる神です。

Above, rays of light spread outward, suggesting a force descending from the heavens. Below, the gestures and rituals of rice planting are carefully arranged, expressing as one the human activity that unfolds between heaven and earth. What fills the scene is not merely a festival, but the very atmosphere of a beginning.

画面上空には放射状に広がる光とともに、天から降り注ぐような力の流れが描かれています。一方で足元には、田植えの所作や儀礼が繊細に配置され、天地のあいだにある営みが一体として表現されています。そこには、単なる祭りの情景を超えた、「はじまり」の空気が満ちています。

A figure stands boldly, holding a large fan aloft, sunlight behind. The presence evokes Sarutahiko himself—as if embodying a being standing at the threshold between this world and the next.

大きく扇を掲げ、陽光を背に堂々と立つ人物。その姿は、この世界と次の世界の境目に立つ猿田彦が憑依したかのようです。

Beside him, another unseen force is at work—Ame-no-Uzume-no-Mikoto. She opens what is closed, eases the tension of the space, and allows the flow to pass through. Only through her workings can the boundary be crossed.

その傍らには、見えないもう一つの力が働いています。それが天宇受売命です。閉ざされたものを開き、場を和らげ、流れを通す。その働きによって初めて、境界は越えられるものとなります。

Since ancient times in Japan, mountains have been understood as boundaries connecting heaven and earth. Entering them, confronting oneself, and returning again—this is the practice embodied by the ascetics of Shugendō. To enter the mountains is not limited to training; it is, in itself, the fundamental act of crossing a boundary.

古来、日本において山は天と地をつなぐ境界と捉えられてきました。そこに分け入り、自己を見つめ直し、再び戻る――その営みを体現したのが修験道の行者たちです。山に入ることは、修行にとどまらず、「境界を越える」という根源的な行為そのものなのです。

In this issue’s special feature, “Yamabushi,” we explore this “power to cross boundaries” through the lives of those who have truly lived it. Myth is not something that happened in the distant past—it is shinwa (心話 / an inner story), something that is repeatedly unfolding within us.

本号の特集「山伏」では、この“境界を越える力”を、実際に生きた人々の姿を通して探ります。神話とは遠い昔の出来事ではありません。私たちの内側で、今この瞬間にも繰り返されている「心話」なのです。

This article is from the June 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年6月号より掲載しています。