Japan Products — November 2026
ジャパン製品
- Hiragana Times
- Oct 16, 2026
Japan Products – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue
Japan Products
ジャパン製品
01. Souvenirs from Tokyo
東京のおみやげ
Oink Games Inc. / 株式会社オインクゲームズ
With the Shinkansen about to depart, players race around Tokyo buying souvenirs and try to get back to the station in time. It is a Tokyo version of the popular board game Souvenirs from Venice, in which players roll dice to move taxi-shaped pieces around the city and collect three of the same item from six kinds of souvenirs: origami, dorayaki, beckoning cats, chopsticks, Edo Kiriko glassware, and kimono. Along the way, a festival may break out and swap the souvenirs around. With Japanese and English instructions, it is for two to five players aged eight and up and takes about 30 minutes.
新幹線の発車時刻が迫るなか、東京でおみやげを買い集めて駅へ戻ることを目指す、変則すごろくゲーム。人気作『ベネチアのおみやげ』を、東京の街に置きかえた一作です。タクシー型のコマをサイコロで進め、折り紙、どら焼き、招き猫、箸、江戸切子、着物の6種類から、同じおみやげを3枚ずつそろえます。途中でお祭りに巻き込まれ、おみやげが入れ替わることも。日本語と英語の説明書付きで、2〜5人、約30分、8歳から遊べます。
🎁 Gift for one person／1名様へプレゼント
PRICE 2,970 YEN（税込）
WEB https://oinkgames.com/ja/games/analog/souvenirs-from-tokyo/
02. NIPPON Masu
NIPPON 枡
Ohashi Ryoki Co., Ltd. / Masu Kobo Masuya
有限会社 大橋量器／枡工房枡屋
A masu is a wooden box that has long been used to measure rice, sake, and other goods. The NIPPON Masu is made of Japanese cypress grown in Japan and decorated with precise UV printing in one of six designs: “Mount Fuji and Waves,” inspired by Katsushika Hokusai’s ukiyo-e, “Koi Carp,” “Maiko,” “Sumo,” “Sushi,” and “Kabuki.” It can be used as it is for sake, or for mokkiri, a style in which a glass is placed inside the masu and sake is poured until it overflows. Combining traditional woodcraft with designs that say “Japan,” it is a souvenir you may want to collect and display. Its capacity is 180 milliliters, equal to one go.
米や酒などを量る道具として使われてきた枡。国産ヒノキの枡に、葛飾北斎の浮世絵を思わせる「波に富士山」をはじめ、「錦鯉」「舞妓」「相撲」「寿司」「歌舞伎」の6種類の絵柄を、精密なUV印刷で施しています。そのまま酒器として使うほか、グラスを入れて日本酒をあふれるまで注ぐ「もっきり」も楽しめます。伝統の木工品に日本らしい絵柄を組み合わせた、並べて飾りたくなる日本土産です。容量は一合にあたる180ミリリットル。
PRICE 1,650 YEN（税込）
WEB https://www.masuza.co.jp/SHOP/z1-47.html
03. 2027 Wall-Hanging Echizen Washi Sushi Calendar
2027年版 壁掛寿司カレンダー
MIDORI / Designphil Inc.
ミドリ／株式会社デザインフィル
A wall calendar that lets you enjoy Japanese culture through food, designed around sushi. Drawn on Echizen washi with a history of over 1,000 years, it uses high-precision silk-screen printing to capture each topping’s delicate texture and freshness. Each month features a different seasonal sushi topping drawn nearly life-size, with a short fact added in both Japanese and English. From ebi (shrimp) in January to kazunoko (herring roe) in December, it lets you enjoy Japan’s four seasons through sushi all year round. Its tall, narrow shape, like a hanging scroll (47 by 12 centimeters), takes up little space and makes a great gift for people overseas.
「食」を通して日本文化を楽しめる、寿司をデザインした壁掛けカレンダー。千年以上の歴史を持つ越前和紙に、精度の高いシルク印刷でネタの繊細な質感と新鮮さを表現しています。毎月ちがう旬の寿司をほぼ原寸サイズで描き、豆知識を日本語と英語で添えています。1月のえびから12月の数の子まで、寿司で日本の四季を味わえる一年です。掛け軸のような縦長の形（縦47×横12センチ）で、海外の方へのギフトにもおすすめです。
🎁 Gift for three people／3名様へプレゼント
PRICE 2,420 YEN（税込）
WEB https://www.midori-store.net/SHOP/31430006.html
04. Kawanabe Kyōsai Postcard Set — Six Designs
榛原製 絵はがき – 河鍋暁斎 6絵柄
Haibara Co., Ltd. / 株式会社 榛原
A set of six postcards featuring designs by Kawanabe Kyōsai, a Kano school painter active from the end of the Edo period into the Meiji era. Kyōsai was close to Haibara, a Japanese paper shop in Nihonbashi, and drew many designs for it. Based on the Haibara chiyogami patterns he created, the cards keep the energy of his brushwork and vividly convey the life of brightly colored flowers. The set contains one card of each of six designs, whose rich patterns bring to mind Japanese scenes through the four seasons. They are as enjoyable to frame and display as they are to send to someone special.
幕末から明治にかけて活躍した狩野派の絵師、河鍋暁斎の図案を使った6枚組の絵はがき。暁斎は日本橋の和紙舗・榛原と親交が深く、同店のために多くの図案を描きました。暁斎が描いた榛原千代紙の図案をもとに、勢いのある筆づかいはそのままに、極彩色の花々の生命力をいきいきと伝えます。豊かな文様から四季折々の日本の情景が浮かぶ6柄が1枚ずつ入っています。大切な人に送るのはもちろん、額に入れて飾っても楽しめます。
PRICE 770 YEN（税込）
WEB https://www.haibara.co.jp/?pid=190601571
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