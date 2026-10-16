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Japan Products — November 2026
ジャパン製品

Japan Products – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue

Japan Products

ジャパン製品せいひん

01. Souvenirs from Tokyo

東京とうきょうのおみやげ

Souvenirs from Tokyo

Oink Games Inc. / 株式会社かぶしきがいしゃオインクゲームズ

With the Shinkansen about to depart, players race around Tokyo buying souvenirs and try to get back to the station in time. It is a Tokyo version of the popular board game Souvenirs from Venice, in which players roll dice to move taxi-shaped pieces around the city and collect three of the same item from six kinds of souvenirs: origami, dorayaki, beckoning cats, chopsticks, Edo Kiriko glassware, and kimono. Along the way, a festival may break out and swap the souvenirs around. With Japanese and English instructions, it is for two to five players aged eight and up and takes about 30 minutes.
新幹線しんかんせん発車時刻はっしゃじこくせまるなか、東京とうきょうでおみやげをあつめてえきもどることを目指めざす、変則へんそくすごろくゲーム。人気作にんきさく『ベネチアのおみやげ』を、東京とうきょうまちきかえた一作いっさくです。タクシーがたのコマをサイコロですすめ、がみ、どらき、まねねこはし江戸切子えどきりこ着物きものの6種類しゅるいから、おなじおみやげを3まいずつそろえます。途中とちゅうでおまつりにまれ、おみやげがわることも。日本語にほんご英語えいご説明書付せつめいしょつきで、2〜5にんやく30ぷん、8さいからあそべます。

🎁 Gift for one person／1名様めいさまへプレゼント

PRICE 2,970 YEN（税込ぜいこみ
WEB https://oinkgames.com/ja/games/analog/souvenirs-from-tokyo/

02. NIPPON Masu

NIPPON ます

NIPPON Masu

Ohashi Ryoki Co., Ltd. / Masu Kobo Masuya
有限会社ゆうげんがいしゃ 大橋量器おおはしりょうき枡工房枡屋ますこうぼうますや

A masu is a wooden box that has long been used to measure rice, sake, and other goods. The NIPPON Masu is made of Japanese cypress grown in Japan and decorated with precise UV printing in one of six designs: “Mount Fuji and Waves,” inspired by Katsushika Hokusai’s ukiyo-e, “Koi Carp,” “Maiko,” “Sumo,” “Sushi,” and “Kabuki.” It can be used as it is for sake, or for mokkiri, a style in which a glass is placed inside the masu and sake is poured until it overflows. Combining traditional woodcraft with designs that say “Japan,” it is a souvenir you may want to collect and display. Its capacity is 180 milliliters, equal to one go.
こめさけなどをはか道具どうぐとして使つかわれてきたます国産こくさんヒノキのますに、葛飾北斎かつしかほくさい浮世絵うきよえおもわせる「なみ富士山ふじさん」をはじめ、「錦鯉にしきごい」「舞妓まいこ」「相撲すもう」「寿司すし」「歌舞伎かぶき」の6種類しゅるい絵柄えがらを、精密せいみつなUV印刷いんさつほどこしています。そのまま酒器しゅきとして使つかうほか、グラスをれて日本酒にほんしゅをあふれるまでそそぐ「もっきり」もたのしめます。伝統でんとう木工品もっこうひん日本にほんらしい絵柄えがらわせた、ならべてかざりたくなる日本土産にほんみやげです。容量ようりょう一合いちごうにあたる180ミリリットル。

PRICE 1,650 YEN（税込ぜいこみ
WEB https://www.masuza.co.jp/SHOP/z1-47.html

03. 2027 Wall-Hanging Echizen Washi Sushi Calendar

2027年版ねんばん 壁掛寿司かべかけずしカレンダー

2027 Wall-Hanging Echizen Washi Sushi Calendar

MIDORI / Designphil Inc.
ミドリ／株式会社かぶしきがいしゃデザインフィル

A wall calendar that lets you enjoy Japanese culture through food, designed around sushi. Drawn on Echizen washi with a history of over 1,000 years, it uses high-precision silk-screen printing to capture each topping’s delicate texture and freshness. Each month features a different seasonal sushi topping drawn nearly life-size, with a short fact added in both Japanese and English. From ebi (shrimp) in January to kazunoko (herring roe) in December, it lets you enjoy Japan’s four seasons through sushi all year round. Its tall, narrow shape, like a hanging scroll (47 by 12 centimeters), takes up little space and makes a great gift for people overseas.
しょく」をとおして日本文化にほんぶんかたのしめる、寿司すしをデザインした壁掛かべかけカレンダー。千年以上せんねんいじょう歴史れきし越前和紙えちぜんわしに、精度せいどたかいシルク印刷いんさつでネタの繊細せんさい質感しつかん新鮮しんせんさを表現ひょうげんしています。毎月まいつきちがうしゅん寿司すしをほぼ原寸げんすんサイズでえがき、豆知識まめちしき日本語にほんご英語えいごえています。1がつのえびから12がつかずまで、寿司すし日本にほん四季しきあじわえる一年いちねんです。じくのような縦長たてながかたちたて47×よこ12センチ）で、海外かいがいかたへのギフトにもおすすめです。

🎁 Gift for three people／3名様めいさまへプレゼント

PRICE 2,420 YEN（税込ぜいこみ
WEB https://www.midori-store.net/SHOP/31430006.html

04. Kawanabe Kyōsai Postcard Set — Six Designs

榛原製はいばらせい はがき – 河鍋暁斎かわなべきょうさい 6絵柄えがら

Kawanabe Kyōsai Postcard Set — Six Designs

Haibara Co., Ltd. / 株式会社かぶしきがいしゃ 榛原はいばら

A set of six postcards featuring designs by Kawanabe Kyōsai, a Kano school painter active from the end of the Edo period into the Meiji era. Kyōsai was close to Haibara, a Japanese paper shop in Nihonbashi, and drew many designs for it. Based on the Haibara chiyogami patterns he created, the cards keep the energy of his brushwork and vividly convey the life of brightly colored flowers. The set contains one card of each of six designs, whose rich patterns bring to mind Japanese scenes through the four seasons. They are as enjoyable to frame and display as they are to send to someone special.
幕末ばくまつから明治めいじにかけて活躍かつやくした狩野派かのうは絵師えし河鍋暁斎かわなべきょうさい図案ずあん使つかった6枚組まいぐみはがき。暁斎きょうさい日本橋にほんばし和紙舗わしほ榛原はいばら親交しんこうふかく、同店どうてんのためにおおくの図案ずあんえがきました。暁斎きょうさいえがいた榛原千代紙はいばらちよがみ図案ずあんをもとに、いきおいのあるふでづかいはそのままに、極彩色ごくさいしき花々はなばな生命力せいめいりょくをいきいきとつたえます。ゆたかな文様もんようから四季折々しきおりおり日本にほん情景じょうけいかぶ6がらが1まいずつはいっています。大切たいせつひとおくるのはもちろん、がくれてかざってもたのしめます。

PRICE 770 YEN（税込ぜいこみ
WEB https://www.haibara.co.jp/?pid=190601571

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