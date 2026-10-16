Japan Products – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue

Japan Products

ジャパン 製品 せいひん

01. Souvenirs from Tokyo

東京 とうきょう のおみやげ

Oink Games Inc. / 株式会社 かぶしきがいしゃ オインクゲームズ

With the Shinkansen about to depart, players race around Tokyo buying souvenirs and try to get back to the station in time. It is a Tokyo version of the popular board game Souvenirs from Venice, in which players roll dice to move taxi-shaped pieces around the city and collect three of the same item from six kinds of souvenirs: origami, dorayaki, beckoning cats, chopsticks, Edo Kiriko glassware, and kimono. Along the way, a festival may break out and swap the souvenirs around. With Japanese and English instructions, it is for two to five players aged eight and up and takes about 30 minutes.

新幹線 しんかんせん の 発車時刻 はっしゃじこく が 迫 せま るなか、 東京 とうきょう でおみやげを 買 か い 集 あつ めて 駅 えき へ 戻 もど ることを 目指 めざ す、 変則 へんそく すごろくゲーム。 人気作 にんきさく 『ベネチアのおみやげ』を、 東京 とうきょう の 街 まち に 置 お きかえた 一作 いっさく です。タクシー 型 がた のコマをサイコロで 進 すす め、 折 お り 紙 がみ 、どら 焼 や き、 招 まね き 猫 ねこ 、 箸 はし 、 江戸切子 えどきりこ 、 着物 きもの の6 種類 しゅるい から、 同 おな じおみやげを3 枚 まい ずつそろえます。 途中 とちゅう でお 祭 まつ りに 巻 ま き 込 こ まれ、おみやげが 入 い れ 替 か わることも。 日本語 にほんご と 英語 えいご の 説明書付 せつめいしょつ きで、2〜5 人 にん 、 約 やく 30 分 ぷん 、8 歳 さい から 遊 あそ べます。

🎁 Gift for one person／1 名様 めいさま へプレゼント

PRICE 2,970 YEN（ 税込 ぜいこみ ）

WEB https://oinkgames.com/ja/games/analog/souvenirs-from-tokyo/

02. NIPPON Masu

NIPPON 枡 ます

Ohashi Ryoki Co., Ltd. / Masu Kobo Masuya

有限会社 ゆうげんがいしゃ 大橋量器 おおはしりょうき ／ 枡工房枡屋 ますこうぼうますや

A masu is a wooden box that has long been used to measure rice, sake, and other goods. The NIPPON Masu is made of Japanese cypress grown in Japan and decorated with precise UV printing in one of six designs: “Mount Fuji and Waves,” inspired by Katsushika Hokusai’s ukiyo-e, “Koi Carp,” “Maiko,” “Sumo,” “Sushi,” and “Kabuki.” It can be used as it is for sake, or for mokkiri, a style in which a glass is placed inside the masu and sake is poured until it overflows. Combining traditional woodcraft with designs that say “Japan,” it is a souvenir you may want to collect and display. Its capacity is 180 milliliters, equal to one go.

米 こめ や 酒 さけ などを 量 はか る 道具 どうぐ として 使 つか われてきた 枡 ます 。 国産 こくさん ヒノキの 枡 ます に、 葛飾北斎 かつしかほくさい の 浮世絵 うきよえ を 思 おも わせる「 波 なみ に 富士山 ふじさん 」をはじめ、「 錦鯉 にしきごい 」「 舞妓 まいこ 」「 相撲 すもう 」「 寿司 すし 」「 歌舞伎 かぶき 」の6 種類 しゅるい の 絵柄 えがら を、 精密 せいみつ なUV 印刷 いんさつ で 施 ほどこ しています。そのまま 酒器 しゅき として 使 つか うほか、グラスを 入 い れて 日本酒 にほんしゅ をあふれるまで 注 そそ ぐ「もっきり」も 楽 たの しめます。 伝統 でんとう の 木工品 もっこうひん に 日本 にほん らしい 絵柄 えがら を 組 く み 合 あ わせた、 並 なら べて 飾 かざ りたくなる 日本土産 にほんみやげ です。 容量 ようりょう は 一合 いちごう にあたる180ミリリットル。

PRICE 1,650 YEN（ 税込 ぜいこみ ）

WEB https://www.masuza.co.jp/SHOP/z1-47.html

03. 2027 Wall-Hanging Echizen Washi Sushi Calendar

2027 年版 ねんばん 壁掛寿司 かべかけずし カレンダー

MIDORI / Designphil Inc.

ミドリ／ 株式会社 かぶしきがいしゃ デザインフィル

A wall calendar that lets you enjoy Japanese culture through food, designed around sushi. Drawn on Echizen washi with a history of over 1,000 years, it uses high-precision silk-screen printing to capture each topping’s delicate texture and freshness. Each month features a different seasonal sushi topping drawn nearly life-size, with a short fact added in both Japanese and English. From ebi (shrimp) in January to kazunoko (herring roe) in December, it lets you enjoy Japan’s four seasons through sushi all year round. Its tall, narrow shape, like a hanging scroll (47 by 12 centimeters), takes up little space and makes a great gift for people overseas.

「 食 しょく 」を 通 とお して 日本文化 にほんぶんか を 楽 たの しめる、 寿司 すし をデザインした 壁掛 かべか けカレンダー。 千年以上 せんねんいじょう の 歴史 れきし を 持 も つ 越前和紙 えちぜんわし に、 精度 せいど の 高 たか いシルク 印刷 いんさつ でネタの 繊細 せんさい な 質感 しつかん と 新鮮 しんせん さを 表現 ひょうげん しています。 毎月 まいつき ちがう 旬 しゅん の 寿司 すし をほぼ 原寸 げんすん サイズで 描 えが き、 豆知識 まめちしき を 日本語 にほんご と 英語 えいご で 添 そ えています。1 月 がつ のえびから12 月 がつ の 数 かず の 子 こ まで、 寿司 すし で 日本 にほん の 四季 しき を 味 あじ わえる 一年 いちねん です。 掛 か け 軸 じく のような 縦長 たてなが の 形 かたち （ 縦 たて 47× 横 よこ 12センチ）で、 海外 かいがい の 方 かた へのギフトにもおすすめです。

🎁 Gift for three people／3 名様 めいさま へプレゼント

PRICE 2,420 YEN（ 税込 ぜいこみ ）

WEB https://www.midori-store.net/SHOP/31430006.html

04. Kawanabe Kyōsai Postcard Set — Six Designs

榛原製 はいばらせい 絵 え はがき – 河鍋暁斎 かわなべきょうさい 6 絵柄 えがら

Haibara Co., Ltd. / 株式会社 かぶしきがいしゃ 榛原 はいばら

A set of six postcards featuring designs by Kawanabe Kyōsai, a Kano school painter active from the end of the Edo period into the Meiji era. Kyōsai was close to Haibara, a Japanese paper shop in Nihonbashi, and drew many designs for it. Based on the Haibara chiyogami patterns he created, the cards keep the energy of his brushwork and vividly convey the life of brightly colored flowers. The set contains one card of each of six designs, whose rich patterns bring to mind Japanese scenes through the four seasons. They are as enjoyable to frame and display as they are to send to someone special.

幕末 ばくまつ から 明治 めいじ にかけて 活躍 かつやく した 狩野派 かのうは の 絵師 えし 、 河鍋暁斎 かわなべきょうさい の 図案 ずあん を 使 つか った6 枚組 まいぐみ の 絵 え はがき。 暁斎 きょうさい は 日本橋 にほんばし の 和紙舗 わしほ ・ 榛原 はいばら と 親交 しんこう が 深 ふか く、 同店 どうてん のために 多 おお くの 図案 ずあん を 描 えが きました。 暁斎 きょうさい が 描 えが いた 榛原千代紙 はいばらちよがみ の 図案 ずあん をもとに、 勢 いきお いのある 筆 ふで づかいはそのままに、 極彩色 ごくさいしき の 花々 はなばな の 生命力 せいめいりょく をいきいきと 伝 つた えます。 豊 ゆた かな 文様 もんよう から 四季折々 しきおりおり の 日本 にほん の 情景 じょうけい が 浮 う かぶ6 柄 がら が1 枚 まい ずつ 入 はい っています。 大切 たいせつ な 人 ひと に 送 おく るのはもちろん、 額 がく に 入 い れて 飾 かざ っても 楽 たの しめます。

PRICE 770 YEN（ 税込 ぜいこみ ）

WEB https://www.haibara.co.jp/?pid=190601571

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