A City Where Picking Up Trash Becomes a “Treasure Hunt”
ごみ拾いが「宝探し」になる街
- Hiragana Times
- Oct 20, 2026
Spotlight – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue
A City Where Picking Up Trash Becomes a “Treasure Hunt”
ごみ拾いが「宝探し」になる街
“Why is Tokyo so clean?” This is something visitors from overseas often say. The number of foreign travelers visiting Tokyo has reached a record high for three years in a row. Many people are surprised at how little trash there is on the streets, and Tokyo Governor KOIKE Yuriko says she is often asked this question directly.
「どうして東京はこんなにきれいなの？」海外から訪れた人たちが、よく口にする言葉です。東京を訪れる外国人旅行者は、3年連続で過去最多を更新しています。街にごみが少ないことに驚く人は多く、東京都の小池百合子知事も、直接そう聞かれることがよくあると言います。
For Japanese people, who have been taught since childhood, both at home and at school, to clean up the trash they themselves make, this may be an ordinary sight. On the other hand, littering has become noticeable at tourist spots and in busy downtown areas. When even one piece is lying on the ground, some people begin to think, “This is a place where it’s okay to throw things away,” and the trash increases even more.
子どもの頃から、家でも学校でも「自分の出したごみは自分で片付ける」と教わってきた日本人にとっては、当たり前の光景かもしれません。一方で、観光地や繁華街ではポイ捨てが目立つようになりました。一つ落ちていると、「ここは捨ててもいい場所だ」と思う人が出てきて、ごみはさらに増えていきます。
So, this summer, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government fully launched “KEEP TOKYO CLEAN.” Along with spreading manners such as not littering and taking your trash home, it also supports local cleanup activities and the installation of smart trash bins, which compress trash so they can hold a large amount.
そこで東京都が今年の夏、本格的にスタートさせたのが「KEEP TOKYO CLEAN」です。ポイ捨てをしない、ごみは持ち帰る、といったマナーを広めるとともに、地域の清掃活動や、ごみを圧縮してたくさんためられるスマートごみ箱の設置も支えています。
What makes this initiative special is its ideas for enjoying cleaning the city not as a “duty” but as “play.” A prime example is “SPOGOMI,” a trash-picking sport in which teams compete by turning the trash they collect into points. At a tournament held in Ginza and Yurakucho this June, more than 1,000 people, from children to adults, took part. Since the city is clean to begin with, even finding trash takes real effort. ISHIKAWA Naohiro, a former member of Japan’s national soccer team who took part, looks back and says picking up trash turned into “picking up treasure.”
この取り組みの特徴は、街をきれいにすることを「義務」ではなく「遊び」として楽しむ工夫にあります。その代表が「スポGOMI」。チームを組み、拾ったごみを点数にして競う、ごみ拾いのスポーツです。今年6月に銀座・有楽町で開かれた大会には、子どもから大人まで1,000人以上が参加しました。もともときれいな街なので、ごみを見つけるのもひと苦労。参加した元サッカー日本代表の石川直宏さんは、ごみ拾いが「宝拾い」になったと振り返ります。
The “TOKYO CLEAN QUEST Stamp Rally” is something you can join while enjoying a walk around the city. By visiting stamp spots across Tokyo, you can take part in picking up trash with ease. On a river in Okutama, an event was also held in which people picked up trash while rafting. In August, an event was held at Omotesando Hills, and Governor Koike took the stage.
街歩きを楽しみながら参加できるのが「TOKYO CLEAN QUEST スタンプラリー」です。都内各地のスタンプスポットを巡りながら、気軽にごみ拾いに関われます。奥多摩の川では、ラフティングをしながらごみを拾うイベントも行われました。8月には表参道ヒルズでイベントが開かれ、小池知事も登壇しました。
Another item attracting attention is the “KEEP TOKYO CLEAN FUROSHIKI.” It features “Toseijin,” characters of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, designed by NISHIDA Atsuko, who has created Pikachu and other Pokémon characters. With slits in four places, it can wrap things without being tied. It can be used again and again in place of a shopping bag, and it is also handy for taking home trash that comes from traveling. It is scheduled to be handed out, in stages, at participating hotels and tourist information centers in Tokyo.
もう一つ注目を集めているのが「KEEP TOKYO CLEAN FUROSHIKI」です。描かれているのは、東京都のキャラクター「都星人」。ピカチュウなどポケモンのキャラクターを手がけた、にしだあつこさんがデザインしました。4か所に切り込みがあるので、結ばなくても物を包めます。買い物袋の代わりに何度でも使え、旅行中に出たごみを持ち帰るのにも便利。都内の協力宿泊施設や観光案内所で、順次配られる予定です。
Governor Koike says she wants to spread this circle to “KEEP WORLD CLEAN.” Seeing someone pick up trash, someone else picks it up too. Small steps that begin with a playful spirit are connecting Tokyo’s “clean” to the world.
小池知事は、この輪を「KEEP WORLD CLEAN」へ広げたいと話します。誰かが拾う姿を見て、また誰かが拾う。遊び心から始まる小さな一歩が、東京の「きれい」を世界へつないでいきます。
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