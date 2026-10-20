Spotlight – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue

A City Where Picking Up Trash Becomes a “Treasure Hunt”

ごみ 拾 ひろ いが「 宝探 たからさが し」になる 街 まち

“Why is Tokyo so clean?” This is something visitors from overseas often say. The number of foreign travelers visiting Tokyo has reached a record high for three years in a row. Many people are surprised at how little trash there is on the streets, and Tokyo Governor KOIKE Yuriko says she is often asked this question directly.

「どうして 東京 とうきょう はこんなにきれいなの？」 海外 かいがい から 訪 おとず れた 人 ひと たちが、よく 口 くち にする 言葉 ことば です。 東京 とうきょう を 訪 おとず れる 外国人旅行者 がいこくじんりょこうしゃ は、3 年連続 ねんれんぞく で 過去最多 かこさいた を 更新 こうしん しています。 街 まち にごみが 少 すく ないことに 驚 おどろ く 人 ひと は 多 おお く、 東京都 とうきょうと の 小池百合子知事 こいけゆりこちじ も、 直接 ちょくせつ そう 聞 き かれることがよくあると 言 い います。

For Japanese people, who have been taught since childhood, both at home and at school, to clean up the trash they themselves make, this may be an ordinary sight. On the other hand, littering has become noticeable at tourist spots and in busy downtown areas. When even one piece is lying on the ground, some people begin to think, “This is a place where it’s okay to throw things away,” and the trash increases even more.

子 こ どもの 頃 ころ から、 家 いえ でも 学校 がっこう でも「 自分 じぶん の 出 だ したごみは 自分 じぶん で 片付 かたづ ける」と 教 おそ わってきた 日本人 にほんじん にとっては、 当 あ たり 前 まえ の 光景 こうけい かもしれません。 一方 いっぽう で、 観光地 かんこうち や 繁華街 はんかがい ではポイ 捨 す てが 目立 めだ つようになりました。 一 ひと つ 落 お ちていると、「ここは 捨 す ててもいい 場所 ばしょ だ」と 思 おも う 人 ひと が 出 で てきて、ごみはさらに 増 ふ えていきます。

So, this summer, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government fully launched “KEEP TOKYO CLEAN.” Along with spreading manners such as not littering and taking your trash home, it also supports local cleanup activities and the installation of smart trash bins, which compress trash so they can hold a large amount.

そこで 東京都 とうきょうと が 今年 ことし の 夏 なつ 、 本格的 ほんかくてき にスタートさせたのが「KEEP TOKYO CLEAN」です。ポイ 捨 す てをしない、ごみは 持 も ち 帰 かえ る、といったマナーを 広 ひろ めるとともに、 地域 ちいき の 清掃活動 せいそうかつどう や、ごみを 圧縮 あっしゅく してたくさんためられるスマートごみ 箱 ばこ の 設置 せっち も 支 ささ えています。

What makes this initiative special is its ideas for enjoying cleaning the city not as a “duty” but as “play.” A prime example is “SPOGOMI,” a trash-picking sport in which teams compete by turning the trash they collect into points. At a tournament held in Ginza and Yurakucho this June, more than 1,000 people, from children to adults, took part. Since the city is clean to begin with, even finding trash takes real effort. ISHIKAWA Naohiro, a former member of Japan’s national soccer team who took part, looks back and says picking up trash turned into “picking up treasure.”

この 取 と り 組 く みの 特徴 とくちょう は、 街 まち をきれいにすることを「 義務 ぎむ 」ではなく「 遊 あそ び」として 楽 たの しむ 工夫 くふう にあります。その 代表 だいひょう が「スポGOMI」。チームを 組 く み、 拾 ひろ ったごみを 点数 てんすう にして 競 きそ う、ごみ 拾 ひろ いのスポーツです。 今年 ことし 6 月 がつ に 銀座 ぎんざ ・ 有楽町 ゆうらくちょう で 開 ひら かれた 大会 たいかい には、 子 こ どもから 大人 おとな まで1,000 人以上 にんいじょう が 参加 さんか しました。もともときれいな 街 まち なので、ごみを 見 み つけるのもひと 苦労 くろう 。 参加 さんか した 元 もと サッカー 日本代表 にほんだいひょう の 石川直宏 いしかわなおひろ さんは、ごみ 拾 ひろ いが「 宝拾 たからひろ い」になったと 振 ふ り 返 かえ ります。

The “TOKYO CLEAN QUEST Stamp Rally” is something you can join while enjoying a walk around the city. By visiting stamp spots across Tokyo, you can take part in picking up trash with ease. On a river in Okutama, an event was also held in which people picked up trash while rafting. In August, an event was held at Omotesando Hills, and Governor Koike took the stage.

街歩 まちある きを 楽 たの しみながら 参加 さんか できるのが「TOKYO CLEAN QUEST スタンプラリー」です。 都内各地 とないかくち のスタンプスポットを 巡 めぐ りながら、 気軽 きがる にごみ 拾 ひろ いに 関 かか われます。 奥多摩 おくたま の 川 かわ では、ラフティングをしながらごみを 拾 ひろ うイベントも 行 おこな われました。8 月 がつ には 表参道 おもてさんどう ヒルズでイベントが 開 ひら かれ、 小池知事 こいけちじ も 登壇 とうだん しました。

Another item attracting attention is the “KEEP TOKYO CLEAN FUROSHIKI.” It features “Toseijin,” characters of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, designed by NISHIDA Atsuko, who has created Pikachu and other Pokémon characters. With slits in four places, it can wrap things without being tied. It can be used again and again in place of a shopping bag, and it is also handy for taking home trash that comes from traveling. It is scheduled to be handed out, in stages, at participating hotels and tourist information centers in Tokyo.

もう 一 ひと つ 注目 ちゅうもく を 集 あつ めているのが「KEEP TOKYO CLEAN FUROSHIKI」です。 描 えが かれているのは、 東京都 とうきょうと のキャラクター「 都星人 とせいじん 」。ピカチュウなどポケモンのキャラクターを 手 て がけた、にしだあつこさんがデザインしました。4か 所 しょ に 切 き り 込 こ みがあるので、 結 むす ばなくても 物 もの を 包 つつ めます。 買 か い 物袋 ものぶくろ の 代 か わりに 何度 なんど でも 使 つか え、 旅行中 りょこうちゅう に 出 で たごみを 持 も ち 帰 かえ るのにも 便利 べんり 。 都内 とない の 協力宿泊施設 きょうりょくしゅくはくしせつ や 観光案内所 かんこうあんないじょ で、 順次配 じゅんじくば られる 予定 よてい です。

Governor Koike says she wants to spread this circle to “KEEP WORLD CLEAN.” Seeing someone pick up trash, someone else picks it up too. Small steps that begin with a playful spirit are connecting Tokyo’s “clean” to the world.

小池知事 こいけちじ は、この 輪 わ を「KEEP WORLD CLEAN」へ 広 ひろ げたいと 話 はな します。 誰 だれ かが 拾 ひろ う 姿 すがた を 見 み て、また 誰 だれ かが 拾 ひろ う。 遊 あそ び 心 ごころ から 始 はじ まる 小 ちい さな 一歩 いっぽ が、 東京 とうきょう の「きれい」を 世界 せかい へつないでいきます。

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