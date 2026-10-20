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A City Where Picking Up Trash Becomes a “Treasure Hunt”
ごみ拾いが「宝探し」になる街

Spotlight – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue

A City Where Picking Up Trash Becomes a “Treasure Hunt”

ごみひろいが「宝探たからさがし」になるまち

KEEP TOKYO CLEAN launch event

“Why is Tokyo so clean?” This is something visitors from overseas often say. The number of foreign travelers visiting Tokyo has reached a record high for three years in a row. Many people are surprised at how little trash there is on the streets, and Tokyo Governor KOIKE Yuriko says she is often asked this question directly.
「どうして東京とうきょうはこんなにきれいなの？」海外かいがいからおとずれたひとたちが、よくくちにする言葉ことばです。東京とうきょうおとずれる外国人旅行者がいこくじんりょこうしゃは、3年連続ねんれんぞく過去最多かこさいた更新こうしんしています。まちにごみがすくないことにおどろひとおおく、東京都とうきょうと小池百合子知事こいけゆりこちじも、直接ちょくせつそうかれることがよくあるといます。

For Japanese people, who have been taught since childhood, both at home and at school, to clean up the trash they themselves make, this may be an ordinary sight. On the other hand, littering has become noticeable at tourist spots and in busy downtown areas. When even one piece is lying on the ground, some people begin to think, “This is a place where it’s okay to throw things away,” and the trash increases even more.
どものころから、いえでも学校がっこうでも「自分じぶんしたごみは自分じぶん片付かたづける」とおそわってきた日本人にほんじんにとっては、たりまえ光景こうけいかもしれません。一方いっぽうで、観光地かんこうち繁華街はんかがいではポイてが目立めだつようになりました。ひとちていると、「ここはててもいい場所ばしょだ」とおもひとてきて、ごみはさらにえていきます。

So, this summer, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government fully launched “KEEP TOKYO CLEAN.” Along with spreading manners such as not littering and taking your trash home, it also supports local cleanup activities and the installation of smart trash bins, which compress trash so they can hold a large amount.
そこで東京都とうきょうと今年ことしなつ本格的ほんかくてきにスタートさせたのが「KEEP TOKYO CLEAN」です。ポイてをしない、ごみはかえる、といったマナーをひろめるとともに、地域ちいき清掃活動せいそうかつどうや、ごみを圧縮あっしゅくしてたくさんためられるスマートごみばこ設置せっちささえています。

Smart trash bin

Recycling at the KEEP TOKYO CLEAN event

What makes this initiative special is its ideas for enjoying cleaning the city not as a “duty” but as “play.” A prime example is “SPOGOMI,” a trash-picking sport in which teams compete by turning the trash they collect into points. At a tournament held in Ginza and Yurakucho this June, more than 1,000 people, from children to adults, took part. Since the city is clean to begin with, even finding trash takes real effort. ISHIKAWA Naohiro, a former member of Japan’s national soccer team who took part, looks back and says picking up trash turned into “picking up treasure.”
このみの特徴とくちょうは、まちをきれいにすることを「義務ぎむ」ではなく「あそび」としてたのしむ工夫くふうにあります。その代表だいひょうが「スポGOMI」。チームをみ、ひろったごみを点数てんすうにしてきそう、ごみひろいのスポーツです。今年ことし6がつ銀座ぎんざ有楽町ゆうらくちょうひらかれた大会たいかいには、どもから大人おとなまで1,000人以上にんいじょう参加さんかしました。もともときれいなまちなので、ごみをつけるのもひと苦労くろう参加さんかしたもとサッカー日本代表にほんだいひょう石川直宏いしかわなおひろさんは、ごみひろいが「宝拾たからひろい」になったとかえります。

ISHIKAWA Naohiro

The “TOKYO CLEAN QUEST Stamp Rally” is something you can join while enjoying a walk around the city. By visiting stamp spots across Tokyo, you can take part in picking up trash with ease. On a river in Okutama, an event was also held in which people picked up trash while rafting. In August, an event was held at Omotesando Hills, and Governor Koike took the stage.
街歩まちあるきをたのしみながら参加さんかできるのが「TOKYO CLEAN QUEST スタンプラリー」です。都内各地とないかくちのスタンプスポットをめぐりながら、気軽きがるにごみひろいにかかわれます。奥多摩おくたまかわでは、ラフティングをしながらごみをひろうイベントもおこなわれました。8がつには表参道おもてさんどうヒルズでイベントがひらかれ、小池知事こいけちじ登壇とうだんしました。

Another item attracting attention is the “KEEP TOKYO CLEAN FUROSHIKI.” It features “Toseijin,” characters of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, designed by NISHIDA Atsuko, who has created Pikachu and other Pokémon characters. With slits in four places, it can wrap things without being tied. It can be used again and again in place of a shopping bag, and it is also handy for taking home trash that comes from traveling. It is scheduled to be handed out, in stages, at participating hotels and tourist information centers in Tokyo.
もうひと注目ちゅうもくあつめているのが「KEEP TOKYO CLEAN FUROSHIKI」です。えがかれているのは、東京都とうきょうとのキャラクター「都星人とせいじん」。ピカチュウなどポケモンのキャラクターをがけた、にしだあつこさんがデザインしました。4かしょみがあるので、むすばなくてもものつつめます。物袋ものぶくろわりに何度なんどでも使つかえ、旅行中りょこうちゅうたごみをかえるのにも便利べんり都内とない協力宿泊施設きょうりょくしゅくはくしせつ観光案内所かんこうあんないじょで、順次配じゅんじくばられる予定よていです。

KEEP TOKYO CLEAN FUROSHIKI workshop

KEEP TOKYO CLEAN FUROSHIKI display

Governor Koike says she wants to spread this circle to “KEEP WORLD CLEAN.” Seeing someone pick up trash, someone else picks it up too. Small steps that begin with a playful spirit are connecting Tokyo’s “clean” to the world.
小池知事こいけちじは、このを「KEEP WORLD CLEAN」へひろげたいとはなします。だれかがひろ姿すがたて、まただれかがひろう。あそごころからはじまるちいさな一歩いっぽが、東京とうきょうの「きれい」を世界せかいへつないでいきます。

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