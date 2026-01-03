[Japan Savvy – January 2026 Issue]

Shogatsu—Osechi Cuisine Celebrating the “Fushi” (Nodes) of the Sun and Moon

正月――太陽と月の節（ふし）を祝うお節料理

‘Osechi ryori’ is indispensable for the Japanese New Year.

日本のお正月に欠かせない「おせち料理」。



It is a special cuisine that celebrates the new year, with various dishes beautifully packed in ‘jubako’ (tiered boxes).

いろいろな料理を重箱に美しく詰めた、新しい年を祝う特別な料理です。



In kanji, it is written as “御節料理” (Osechi Ryori).

漢字では「御節料理」と書きます。



This ‘sechi’ (node/season) is read as ‘fushi’ in Yamato Kotoba (native Japanese words).

この「節（せち）」は、大和言葉では「ふし」と読みます。



‘Fushi’ is a switching point of things, and it means a regeneration point where new life is born again.

ふしとは、ものごとの切り替わりであり、新たな生命が生まれ直す再生点を意味します。



The sun weakens the most in the year, and the turning point where it begins to regain its power again from there is the ‘Winter Solstice’.

太陽が一年で最も弱まり、そこから再び力を取り戻し始める転換点──「冬至」。



That is the moment when ‘Yin’ reaches its extreme and ‘Yang’ is born. And, the new moon that comes around before long.

それは、陰が極まり、陽が生まれる瞬間です。そして、やがて巡ってくる新月。



It is the time when the moon returns to darkness once, and begins to harbor light from there.

月がいったん闇に戻り、そこから光を宿し始める時です。



At the Winter Solstice, the sun is born anew, and with the new moon that follows, the moon is born anew as well—

冬至で太陽が生まれ直し、続いて訪れる新月で月が生まれ直す──



Ancient people living under the lunar calendar celebrated this great “Fushi” (node) of the universe—where these two rebirths overlap—as ‘Shogatsu’ and ‘Gantan’.

太陰暦に生きていた古代の人々は、この二つの再生が重なる宇宙の大きな節（ふし）を「正月」「元旦」として寿ぎました（ことほぎました）。



And the cuisine that celebrates that “Fushi” is Osechi Ryori.

そしてその節を祝う料理が、お節料理なのです。

Become a Osechi Savvy おせち通になる

WARM UP | Osechi JapaNEEDS

Useful Words 役立つ言葉



正月（しょうがつ） – New Year

御節料理（おせちりょうり） – New Year’s dishes

節（ふし） – joint; node; turning point

再生（さいせい） – renewal; rebirth

冬至（とうじ） – winter solstice

新月（しんげつ） – new moon

太陰暦（たいいんれき） – lunar calendar

重箱（じゅうばこ） – tiered food box

祝う（いわう） – to celebrate

寿ぐ（ことほぐ） – to offer congratulations

意味（いみ） – meaning

願う（ねがう） – to wish; to hope

生命（いのち） – life

Ice Breaker Questions 会話のきっかけ

1. Which osechi dish would you most like to try?

おせち料理の中で、一番食べてみたいものは何ですか？

2. What New Year’s traditions or customs do people follow in your country?

あなたの国では、お正月にどんな行事や習慣がありますか？

3. Within the year, what day is considered the most important in your country?

一年の中で、あなたの国ではいちばん大切にしている日はいつですか？

4. How would you like to spend this New Year’s holiday?

今年のお正月は、どんなふうに過ごしたいですか？

5. What is the wish you most hope to come true this year?

今年、あなたが一番かなえたい願いは何ですか？

WORK UP | Osechi Discussion

DISCUSSION ディスカッション

Ali: What’s your favorite dish in osechi ryōri?

アリ： おせち料理では、みなさん何が好きですか。

Bob: I like black soybeans!

ボブ： 黒豆が好き！

Mayumi: They represent the wish to “work diligently” and “stay healthy,” because mame also means “hard-working.”

まゆみ： 黒豆には「まめに働く」という願いが込められています。

Vanessa: I love the luxurious sea bream! It literally means “good fortune,” right?

ヴァネッサ： 私は豪華な鯛！これは「めでたい」という意味ですよね？

Bob: Wait—does every osechi dish have some kind of meaning like that?

ボブ： もしかして、おせちって全部そんなふうに意味があるんですか？

Mayumi: Exactly! Each dish has a special wish behind it—not only in the wordplay, but also in the food itself. For example, kazunoko is full of symbolism for future generations. And kurikinton is golden, so it represents wealth and good fortune.

まゆみ： その通りです！おせちはそれぞれ、言葉遊びだけでなく、食材そのものにも意味が込められています。たとえば数の子は子孫繁栄、栗きんとんは黄金色から財運をもたらします。

Ali: I see. Even the shape and color of the ingredients have meanings.

アリ： なるほど。食材の形や色、意味があるんですね。

Mayumi: That’s right. In Japan, people traditionally believed the sound of words, as well as colors, shapes, and numbers, all carry a kind of spiritual power.

まゆみ： そうなんです。日本では、言葉の響きや色、形、数字などにも、それぞれ力が宿ると考えられてきました。

Bob: All right! My New Year’s resolution is to “chew well.” I want to savor the meaning of each dish and live this year mindfully.

ボブ： よし！今年の新年の抱負はよく噛むことにします。一つ一つのおせちの意味を味わいながら、一年を大切に過ごす！

WRAP UP | Osechi Knowledge

NEW KNOWLEDGE 新しい知識

Osechi is prepared at the end of the year. This is because using a knife during the New Year period is believed to “cut off” good relationships or good fortune.

おせちは年末に準備します。これは、お正月に包丁を使うと「縁を切る」と考えられてきたためです。

It is also said that people should avoid using fire during the first three days of the year, so as not to anger Kōjin, the deity of fire.

また、三が日は火を使わない方が良いとされ、火の神である荒神様を怒らせないためだと伝えられています。

For these reasons, many osechi dishes are seasoned strongly so that they will keep for several days.

そのため、おせち料理は日持ちするように、味付けが濃いものが多くなります。

The stacked lacquered boxes (jūbako) symbolize the wish for “layers of good fortune.”

重箱には、「福が重なりますように」という願いが込められています。

Shrimp represents longevity, with the hope that one will live long enough for one’s back to bend like a shrimp.

えびは、「腰が曲がるまで長生きできますように」という長寿の象徴です。

Datemaki resembles a scroll, so it is eaten with wishes for academic success and increased knowledge.

伊達巻は巻物に似ていることから、学問成就や知識向上を願う料理です。

Kobumaki (kelp rolls) is associated with the word yorokobu (“to be happy”), and it also symbolizes long life as “yōro-kombu,” meaning longevity kelp.

昆布巻は、「喜ぶ」にかけて縁起を担うほか、「養老昆布」として長寿を願う意味もあります。

Kama-boko is considered auspicious because its shape resembles the rising sun on New Year’s Day.

かまぼこは初日の出を思わせる形で、縁起の良い食べ物とされています。

This article is from the January 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年1月号より掲載しています。