[NIHONGO DO – Word Leaves – January 2026 Issue]

Seasonal Word Leaves: Japan’s January, “Mutsuki” — New-year gatherings, fresh starts, and quiet winter mornings across the islands.

季節の言の葉：日本の1月「睦月（むつき）」— 新年の集いと新たな始まり、そして静かな冬の朝。

Mutsuki (the first month) carries the sense of coming together. Families reunite, New Year cards are exchanged, and first shrine visits offer prayers for the year ahead. Streets show festive cheer while mornings remain quiet; kagami-mochi and steaming ozoni fill the home with warmth. These small rituals and shared meals—moments of prayer, conversation, and comfort—shape Mutsuki’s gentle, hopeful rhythm.

睦月は「親しくむつまじくする月」という語感をもつ新年の季節です。家族が集い、年賀状が行き交い、初詣で一年の祈りを捧げる。街は晴れやかな賑わいを見せる一方で、朝の静けさが残り、鏡餅や雑煮の湯気が家庭を満たします。こうした小さな儀礼や食卓の時間が、睦月の穏やかで希望に満ちたリズムを形作ります。

This article is from the January 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年1月号より掲載しています。