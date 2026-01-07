Seasonal Word Leaves: Japan’s January, “Mutsuki” — New-year gatherings, fresh starts, and quiet winter mornings across the islands.
Hiragana Times
Jan 07, 2026
[NIHONGO DO – Word Leaves – January 2026 Issue]
Mutsuki (the first month) carries the sense of coming together. Families reunite, New Year cards are exchanged, and first shrine visits offer prayers for the year ahead. Streets show festive cheer while mornings remain quiet; kagami-mochi and steaming ozoni fill the home with warmth. These small rituals and shared meals—moments of prayer, conversation, and comfort—shape Mutsuki’s gentle, hopeful rhythm.
睦月は「親しくむつまじくする月」という語感をもつ新年の季節です。家族が集い、年賀状が行き交い、初詣で一年の祈りを捧げる。街は晴れやかな賑わいを見せる一方で、朝の静けさが残り、鏡餅や雑煮の湯気が家庭を満たします。こうした小さな儀礼や食卓の時間が、睦月の穏やかで希望に満ちたリズムを形作ります。
Seasonal Voice-Word Art: “When yin reaches its extreme, it turns to yang” — even at the lowest point, signs of improvement will soon appear.
季節の言技：「陰極まれば陽に転ずる」― どん底のときほど、やがて好転の兆しが訪れる。Legalization of the Use of Old Surnames, Yet the Controversy over ‘Selective Separate Surnames’ Continues
旧姓使用が法制化、それでも続く「選択的夫婦別姓」論争
季節の言技：「陰極まれば陽に転ずる」― どん底のときほど、やがて好転の兆しが訪れる。Legalization of the Use of Old Surnames, Yet the Controversy over ‘Selective Separate Surnames’ Continues
旧姓使用が法制化、それでも続く「選択的夫婦別姓」論争
