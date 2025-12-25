[Close up Japan – January 2026 Issue]

The Young Hero Who Crossed the Fires of War, Aonishiki, Becomes a New Ozeki

戦火を越えた若き英雄、安青錦が新大関へ

In 2025, a new page was carved into the history of Grand Sumo.

2025年、大相撲の歴史に新たな1ページが刻まれました。

A Sumo wrestler from Ukraine, Aonishiki Arata.

ウクライナ出身の力士、安青錦 新大（あおにしき・あらた）。

The ‘An’ of that shikona(ring name) derives from the name of his master, the former Aminishiki.

その四股名の「安」は、師匠である元安美錦の名に由来します。

And ‘Ao’ expresses the color of his mother country Ukraine’s national flag and the color of his own eyes.

そして「青」は、母国ウクライナ国旗の色と、自身の瞳の色を表しています。

The Makuuchi championship victory in merely 14 tournaments from his debut is the second fastest record in history.

初土俵からわずか14場所での幕内優勝は史上2番目のスピード記録。

Also, obtaining the Emperor’s Cup at 21 years and 8 months old became the 4th youngest in history.

また、21歳8か月での賜杯獲得は史上4番目の若さとなりました。

In the background of the birth of this young Ozeki, there is a deep bond.

この若き大関誕生の背景には、深い絆があります。

The “Arata” part of his ring name was taken from his best friend, Arata Yamanaka—who accepted and supported him when he wished to evacuate to Japan, refusing to abandon his sumo dream even amidst the fires of war.

四股名の“新大”の部分は、戦火の中でも相撲の夢を捨てたくないと日本への避難を望んだ彼を受け入れ、支え続けた親友――山中新大さんの名をいただいたものです。

Aonishiki’s physique of 182.0cm and 140.0kg cannot be said to be big by any means in the Sumo world.

182cm・140kgという安青錦の体格は、相撲界では決して大きいとは言えません。

However, what makes one not feel that handicap is the strong core learned from wrestling forged in his home country, and the sharp attacks launched from a low posture.

しかし、そのハンデを感じさせないのが、母国で鍛えたレスリング仕込みの強靭な体幹と、低い姿勢から繰り出す鋭い攻め。

That fighting style which toys with giant wrestlers is the crystal of polished technique.

巨漢力士を翻弄するその戦いぶりは、磨き上げた技術の結晶です。

On his Kesho-mawashi, a vivid yellow sunflower, which is the national flower of Ukraine, and a clear blue sky symbolizing peace are depicted.

彼の化粧廻しには、ウクライナの国花である鮮やかな黄色のヒマワリと、平和を象徴する澄んだ青空が描かれています。

Prayer and gratitude to his hometown far away. And, with the warm bond with Japan in his heart.

遠く離れた故郷への祈りと感謝。そして、日本との温かな絆を胸に。

A new star risen in the Sumo world is beginning to vividly illuminate the dohyo.

相撲界に昇った新しい星が、土俵を鮮やかに照らし始めています。

This article is from the January 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年1月号より掲載しています。