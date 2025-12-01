[Close up Japan – December 2025 Issue]

Two Japanese Scientists Win the 2025 Nobel Prize

日本人科学者ふたり、2025年ノーベル賞に輝く

In October 2025, the Nobel Prize awards for two Japanese scientists were announced.

2025年10月、日本人科学者ふたりのノーベル賞受賞が発表されました。

Shimon Sakaguchi, who received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, discovered ‘regulatory T cells (Tregs),’ which control immunity so that the body does not mistakenly attack itself.

医学・生理学賞を受賞した坂口志文さんは、自分の体を誤って攻撃しないよう免疫を制御する「制御性T細胞（Tレグ）」を発見しました。

As a ‘brake role’ that suppresses the rampage of immunity, expectations are placed on them for autoimmune diseases and cancer treatments.

免疫の暴走を抑える“ブレーキ役”として、自己免疫疾患やがん治療に期待が寄せられています。

Furthermore, he also established technology to artificially increase Tregs, and greatly contributed to the practical application of medicine.

さらに、Tレグを人工的に増やす技術も確立し、医療の実用化に大きく貢献しました。

Susumu Kitagawa, who received the Chemistry Prize, developed ‘metal-organic frameworks (MOFs)’.

化学賞を受賞した北川進さんは、「金属有機構造体（MOF）」を開発しました。

It is a material that can take in and separate gases and moisture from the air into countless pores at the molecular level (about one one-hundred-millionth the size of a grain of rice).

分子レベル（米粒の1億分の1ほどのサイズ）の無数の穴に、空気中のガスや水分を取り込み、分けることができる素材です。

It is attracting attention as a material for solving environmental and energy problems, such as CO₂ capture and hydrogen storage, and furthermore, as a material that opens the door to a future where metals connect with life.

CO₂の回収や水素の貯蔵など、環境・エネルギー問題の解決、さらには金属が生命とつながる未来への扉を開く素材としても注目されています。

With these awards, the Nobel Prize laureates from Japan have become a cumulative total of 32 people.

今回の受賞により、日本のノーベル賞受賞者は累計32人となりました。

Also, at the Ig Nobel Prizes, which honor unusual ways of thinking, a Japanese person won again this year.

また、風変わりな発想を讃えるイグ・ノーベル賞では、今年も日本人が受賞。

The research team of Tomoki Kojima gathered attention for their unique and practical idea of reducing horsefly damage by painting white stripes on black cows.

兒島朋貴（こじま ともき）さんの研究チームは、黒い牛に白い縞を描くことでアブの被害を減らすという、ユニークかつ実用的な発想で注目を集めました。

This marks the 19th consecutive year of a Japanese Ig Nobel Prize win.

日本のイグ・ノーベル賞受賞は、これで19年連続となります。

While being peaceful, it is sometimes exposed to the harshness of nature—perhaps such a natural climate in Japan is nurturing a quiet and resilient creativity.

平和でありながら、時に自然の厳しさにさらされる―― そんな日本の風土が、静かでたくましい創造力を育んでいるのかもしれません。

This article is from the December 2025 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2025年12月号より掲載しています。