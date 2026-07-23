

Nihongo Do – Voice wave – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue



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Japan Has a Culture of Hara

日本 にほん には、 肚 はら の 文化 ぶんか がある



In the United States, there is an organization called the CIA.

アメリカに、CIAという 組織 そしき があります。

In Japanese, it is rendered as 中央情報局 — “Central Information Bureau.”

日本語 にほんご では「 中央情報局 ちゅうおうじょうほうきょく 」と 訳 やく されます。

Because of this translation, the “I” in CIA is often thought to mean information — 情報.

この 訳 やく のせいで、CIAの”I”は、インフォメーション( 情報 じょうほう )だと 思 おも われがちです。

But in truth, it stands for Central Intelligence Agency. The “I” is intelligence.

けれど 正 ただ しくは、Central Intelligence Agency。”I”は、インテリジェンスなのです。

Information, and intelligence. How do these two differ?

インフォメーション( 情報 じょうほう )と、インテリジェンス( 知 ち )。この 二 ふた つは、どう 違 ちが うのでしょうか。

To put it in a Japanese way: if information is the soybean, mame 豆, then intelligence is nattō 納豆, fermented soybeans.

日本語 にほんご の 感覚 かんかく で 言 い えば、インフォメーション( 情報 じょうほう )が「 豆 まめ 」なら、インテリジェンス( 知 ち )は「 納豆 なっとう 」です。

The CIA gathers vast information — the beans — from around the world, then mixes it, lets it rest, and “ferments” it into nattō: intelligence.

CIAは、 世界中 せかいじゅう から 膨大 ぼうだい な 情報 じょうほう ( 豆 まめ )を 集 あつ め、それを 混 ま ぜ、 寝 ね かせ、「 発酵 はっこう 」させて、 納豆 なっとう (インテリジェンス)をつくります。

In this way, it produces the wisdom to protect its nation.

そうして、 自国 じこく を 守 まも る 知恵 ちえ を、 生 う み 出 だ しているのです。

Curiously, Japanese language has no words that clearly divide these two — information and knowing.

面白 おもしろ いことに、 日本語 にほんご には、この 二 ふた つ—— 情報 じょうほう と 知 ち ——を、はっきり 分 わ ける 言葉 ことば がありません。

And yet, if we turn to the Japanese of old, we find a still deeper stage of knowing: tanshiki 胆識.

けれど、 古来 こらい の 日本人 にほんじん に 目 め を 向 む けると、そこには、それ 以上 いじょう に 深 ふか い 知 ち の 段階 だんかい が 見 み えてきます。「 胆識 たんしき 」です。

What is tanshiki? To understand it, let us set some kindred words side by side.

胆識 たんしき とは、 何 なに でしょうか。それを 理解 りかい するために、 似 に た 言葉 ことば を 並 なら べてみましょう。

First, common sense — jōshiki 常識. Next, knowledge — chishiki 知識. Then, discernment — kenshiki 見識. And last, tanshiki 胆識.

まず「 常識 じょうしき 」。 次 つぎ に「 知識 ちしき 」。そして「 見識 けんしき 」。 最後 さいご に「 胆識 たんしき 」です。

Each of these four is a knowing of a different order.

この 四 よっ つは、それぞれ 別 べつ の 次元 じげん の、 知 ち のかたちです。

Long ago, Japanese elementary schools were called jinjō shōgakkō 尋常小学校. Jinjō 尋常 means “ordinary,” “the everyday.”

かつて、 日本 にほん の 小学校 しょうがっこう は「 尋常小学校 じんじょうしょうがっこう 」と 呼 よ ばれていました。「 尋常 じんじょう 」とは、 普通 ふつう 、あたりまえ、という 意味 いみ です。

A person first learns the ordinary things — common sense. Next, they gain knowledge.

人 ひと は、まず、あたりまえのこと—— 常識 じょうしき を 身 み につけます。 次 つぎ に、 知識 ちしき をつけます。

And from that knowledge, they cultivate a way of seeing, and come to hold discernment.

そして、その 知識 ちしき をもとに、ものの 見方 みかた を 養 やしな い、「 見識 けんしき 」を 得 え ていきます。

Common sense, knowledge, discernment — thus the human mind grows. But beyond it lies one more stage: tanshiki.

常識 じょうしき 、 知識 ちしき 、 見識 けんしき ——こうして、 人 ひと の 頭脳 ずのう は 育 そだ っていきます。

But deeper within, there lies one more. It is tanshiki 胆識.

けれど、その 奥 おく に、もう 一 ひと つのものがあります。それが「 胆識 たんしき 」です。

The tan 胆 of tanshiki can also be read kimo — the liver, an organ that sits within the belly.

「 胆 たん 」は、「きも」とも 読 よ みます。 腹 はら の 中 なか にある 臓器 ぞうき 、 肝 きも のことです。

The word for belly, hara, can be written with two different characters: 腹 and 肚.

「はら」は、 二 ふた つの 漢字 かんじ で 書 か けます。「 腹 はら 」と「 肚 はら 」です。

Written 腹, it calls to mind the organs of digestion — the stomach, the intestines.

「 腹 はら 」と 書 か けば、 胃 い や 腸 ちょう といった、 消化 しょうか の 器官 きかん を 思 おも い 浮 う かべます。

But written 肚, we sense something more of the spirit.

けれど「 肚 はら 」と 書 か くとき、 私 わたし たちは、もっと 精神的 せいしんてき な 何 なに かを 思 おも うのです。

Even now, Japanese has many expressions that use the belly, 腹.

日本語 にほんご には、 今 いま も、「 腹 はら 」を 使 つか った 言葉 ことば がたくさんあります。

Hara ga tatsu 腹が立つ — “the belly stands up” — to grow angry. Hara wo kukuru 腹を括る — “to bind up the belly” — to steel one’s resolve. Hara wo watte hanasu 腹を割って話す — “to split open the belly” — to speak from the heart.

腹 はら が 立 た つ。 腹 はら を 括 くく る。 腹 はら を 割 わ って 話 はな す。

These “bellies” 腹 are no mere organs.

これらの「 腹 はら 」は、 単 たん なる 内臓 ないぞう ではありません。

Anger, resolve, true feeling — the belly gives voice to the very deepest places of the human heart.

怒 いか り、 覚悟 かくご 、 本心 ほんしん —— 人 ひと の、 心 こころ の 最 もっと も 深 ふか いところを、 腹 はら は 表 あらわ しています。

What expresses this depth of spirit most strongly of all is the character 肚, hara.

こうした 精神 せいしん の 深 ふか みを、とりわけ 強 つよ く 表 あらわ すのが、「 肚 はら 」という 字 じ です。

Written 肚, the same hara holds within it resolve, magnanimity — the unshakable steadiness of the heart’s core.

同 おな じ「はら」でも、「 肚 はら 」と 書 か くとき、そこには、 覚悟 かくご や 度量 どりょう といった、 心 こころ の 奥 おく の 揺 ゆ るぎなさが、こめられるのです。

In recent years, medicine too speaks of the “gut-brain axis.”

近年 きんねん 、 医学 いがく でも「 脳腸相関 のうちょうそうかん 」が 説 と かれています。

The state of the brain affects the gut, and the state of the gut, in turn, affects the brain.

脳 のう の 状態 じょうたい が 腸 ちょう に 影響 えいきょう し、 腸 ちょう の 状態 じょうたい もまた、 脳 のう に 影響 えいきょう する、というのです。

The gut possesses its own network of nerves, able to judge for itself without command from the brain — and so it is called “the second brain.”

腸 ちょう は、 脳 のう の 指令 しれい がなくても、 自 みずか ら 判断 はんだん する 独自 どくじ の 神経 しんけい の 網 あみ を 持 も ち、「 第二 だいに の 脳 のう 」とも 呼 よ ばれます。

The Japanese of old must have sensed this.

古来 こらい の 日本人 にほんじん は、それを 感 かん じ 取 と っていたのでしょう。

The hara 肚 is no mere organ of the body. Within it, the spirit dwells, and the wisdom of practice sends down its roots.

肚 はら とは、 単 たん なる 身体 しんたい の 器官 きかん ではない。そこには、 精神 せいしん が 宿 やど り、 実践 じっせん の 知 ち が 根 ね を 張 は っているのです。

Biology, moreover, teaches us something astonishing.

さらに、 生物 せいぶつ の 進化 しんか は、 驚 おどろ くべきことを 教 おし えてくれます。

Trace the long history of life, and the very first thing to form was the gut. Then, the mouth.

生命 せいめい の 長 なが い 歴史 れきし をたどれば、まず 生 う まれたのは「 腸 ちょう 」でした。そして、 口 くち 。

And everything — including us — evolved from that.

私 わたし たち 人間 にんげん も 含 ふく めて、すべては、そこから 進化 しんか してきたのです。

Far, far later, nerves came, to sense danger and food.

はるか 後 のち になって、 危険 きけん や 餌 えさ を 感 かん じる 神経 しんけい が、 生 う まれます。

And the brain, which makes complex judgments, came long after that.

そして、 複雑 ふくざつ な 判断 はんだん をする「 脳 のう 」が 生 う まれたのは、それよりも、ずっと 後 のち のことでした。

In other words, as living creatures, the head — the brain — is younger than the hara — the gut.

つまり、 生 い き 物 もの として、「 頭 あたま ( 脳 のう )」より「 肚 はら ( 腸 ちょう )」の 方 ほう が、 古 ふる いのです。

If so, then perhaps it is not the brain that commands the gut, but rather the gut that moves the brain.

だとすれば、 脳 のう が 腸 ちょう に 命令 めいれい しているのではなく、むしろ 腸 ちょう が、 脳 のう を 動 うご かしているのかもしれません。

Indeed, much of serotonin — the hormone that gives us the feeling of happiness — is made in the gut.

事実 じじつ 、 幸福 こうふく を 感 かん じさせるホルモン、セロトニンの 多 おお くは、 腸 ちょう でつくられます。

And of the information flowing through the vagus nerve that joins gut and brain, some ninety percent, it is said, travels from the gut to the brain.

脳 のう と 腸 ちょう をつなぐ 迷走神経 めいそうしんけい を 流 なが れる 情報 じょうほう のおよそ 九割 きゅうわり は、 腸 ちょう から 脳 のう へと 向 む かうといいます。

The one giving the commands may not be the head, but the hara.

命令 めいれい しているのは、 頭 あたま ではなく、 肚 はら の 方 ほう なのかもしれません。

Within that hara live countless gut bacteria — their number said to be tens, even hundreds, of trillions.

その 肚 はら には、 無数 むすう の 腸内細菌 ちょうないさいきん が 棲 す んでおり、その 数 かず は、 数十兆 すうじゅっちょう から、 数百兆 すうひゃくちょう とも 言 い われています。

The cells that make up our own bodies number some thirty-seven trillion.

私 わたし たちの 体 からだ をつくる 細胞 さいぼう は、およそ 三十七兆 さんじゅうななちょう です。

Which means that we harbor, within the hara, more living things than the very cells that make us.

つまり 私 わたし たちは、 自分自身 じぶんじしん の 細胞 さいぼう よりも 多 おお くの 生命 せいめい を、 肚 はら に 棲 す まわせていることになります。

If these gut bacteria hold within them the memory of primordial life, then they are elders far older than the thing we call “myself.”

この 腸内細菌 ちょうないさいきん こそが、 原始 げんし の 生命 せいめい の 記憶 きおく をとどめている——そう 考 かんが えると、 彼 かれ らは、 私 わたし たちが「 自分 じぶん 」と 思 おも っているものより、はるかに 古 ふる い「 先輩 せんぱい 」です。

Then it is the gut bacteria that keep us alive — that we exist for their sake — one could even say as much.

とすれば、 腸内細菌 ちょうないさいきん が、 私 わたし たちを 生 い かしている—— 私 わたし たちは、 彼 かれ らのために 存在 そんざい している——そう 言 い うことさえ、できるのです。

And so, perhaps, we would do well to live as our gut bacteria would have us live. What they favor, it is said, is dietary fiber.

ならば 私 わたし たちは、 腸内細菌 ちょうないさいきん の 望 のぞ むように、 生 い きるのがよいのかもしれません。 彼 かれ らが 好 この むのは、 食物繊維 しょくもつせんい だといいます。

The Japanese of old ate it in abundance. And so their guts were lively — which is to say, they had the strength of hara.

古来 こらい の 日本人 にほんじん は、それを 豊 ゆた かに 食 た べていました。だから、 腸 ちょう が 活発 かっぱつ で——つまり、「 肚 はら 」の 力 ちから があったのです。

But it is not food alone that nourishes the hara. In the Japan of old, education, too, raised the hara.

けれど、 肚 はら を 養 やしな うのは、 食 しょく だけではありません。かつての 日本 にほん では、 教育 きょういく もまた、 肚 はら を 育 そだ てるものでした。

Today’s education centers on memorization.

現代 げんだい の 教育 きょういく は、 暗記 あんき が 中心 ちゅうしん です。

Edo-period education also had its anshō 暗誦 — recitation.

江戸時代 えどじだい の 教育 きょういく にも、「 暗誦 あんしょう 」がありました。

At a glance, it looks the same. But its purpose was wholly different.

一見 いっけん 、 同 おな じに 見 み えます。けれど、その 目的 もくてき は、まるで 違 ちが います。

If today’s memorization is for the sake of examinations, the recitation of the Edo period was for taking into the body words that nourish the soul — the Analects, the Rongo 論語, or the old poems, the waka 和歌.

現代 げんだい の 暗記 あんき が、 受験 じゅけん のためなら、 江戸 えど の 暗誦 あんしょう は、 論語 ろんご や 和歌 わか のような、 魂 たましい に 栄養 えいよう を 与 あた える 言葉 ことば を、 体 からだ に 取 と り 込 こ むためのものでした。

The memorization for exams vanishes once the test is over.

受験 じゅけん の 暗記 あんき は、 試験 しけん が 終 お われば 消 き えてしまいます。

But the recitation of the Edo period was making the human being itself.

けれど、 江戸 えど の 暗誦 あんしょう は、 人間 にんげん そのものをつくっていたのです。

People today hunger for knowledge.

現代人 げんだいじん は、 知識 ちしき を 欲 ほ しがります。

“Which book should I read?” “Where can I find that information?” — people today are quick to demand the answer.

「どの 本 ほん を 読 よ めばいいか」「どこに 情報 じょうほう があるか」——すぐに 答 こた えを 求 もと めてきます。

Of course, the knowledge our forebears left us is a precious crystallization of their experience.

もちろん、 先人 せんじん が 残 のこ した 知識 ちしき は、ありがたい 経験 けいけん の 結晶 けっしょう です。

But the searching-out of such knowledge is something AI will, from now on, do in our stead.

けれど、そうした 知識 ちしき を 探 さが すことは、これからは、AIが 代 か わりにしてくれます。

The work of the head, we may leave to AI. Then what is left to us, as human beings?

頭 あたま の 仕事 しごと は、AIに 任 まか せればよい。ならば、 人間 にんげん に 残 のこ されるものは、 何 なに でしょうか。

It is the strength of the hara — a strength we temper through the many experiences of a life.

それは、 肚 はら の 力 ちから です。——その 力 ちから を、 人生 じんせい のさまざまな 経験 けいけん のなかで、 鍛 きた えていくのです。

By the strength of the hara, discernment — kenshiki 見識 — widens of itself, and the small, particular knowledge is no longer needed. What gathers in the hara is tanshiki 胆識.

肚 はら の 力 ちから によって、 見識 けんしき は、おのずと 広 ひろ がり、 細 こま かな 知識 ちしき は、もう 要 い らなくなる。その 肚 はら に 蓄積 ちくせき されるのが、「 胆識 たんしき 」です。

Edo — the city that would become Tokyo — Japan’s revolution was accomplished without its common people shedding a single drop of blood. In the history of the world, this is a rare thing indeed.

のちに 東京 とうきょう となった 江戸 えど —— 日本 にほん の 革命 かくめい では、 庶民 しょみん が 一滴 いってき の 血 ち も 流 なが さずに 成立 せいりつ しました。 世界 せかい の 歴史 れきし において、これは、まことに 稀 まれ なことです。

Its climax was decided by the hara-to-hara dialogue of two men: Saigō Takamori, of the new government driving the revolution, and Katsu Kaishū, of the falling shogunate — enemies who, by all rights, could never have met.

その 山場 やまば を 決 き めたのは、 二人 ふたり の 人物 じんぶつ の、 肚 はら と 肚 はら の 対話 たいわ でした。 革命 かくめい を 進 すす める 新政府軍 しんせいふぐん の 西郷隆盛 さいごうたかもり と、 倒 たお されゆく 幕府 ばくふ の 勝海舟 かつかいしゅう —— 本来 ほんらい なら、 相容 あいい れぬ 敵 てき どうしです。

The two men did not exhaust themselves in words — they simply read each other’s hara, and grasped each other’s truth. And each took the whole weight of the decision upon himself. This was the strength of the hara in both of them.

二人 ふたり は、 言葉 ことば を 尽 つ くすでもなく——ただ、たがいの 肚 はら を 読 よ み、その 真 まこと を 掴 つか んだのです。そして、 決断 けつだん のすべての 重 おも みを、 互 たが いに 引 ひ き 受 う ける。これが、 両者 りょうしゃ の 肚 はら の 力 ちから です。

The people of old knew it: the very core of a human being lies not in the head, nor in the heart, but in the hara.

昔 むかし の 人 ひと たちは、 知 し っていました。 人間 にんげん のすべての 肝 きも は、 頭 あたま にあるのでも、 心 こころ にあるのでもない。「 肚 はら 」に 在 あ る、と。