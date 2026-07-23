Nihongo-Dou | 日本語道

Japan Has a Culture of Hara
日本には、肚の文化がある


Nihongo Do – Voice wave – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue

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Japan Has a Culture of Hara

日本にほんには、はら文化ぶんかがある

In the United States, there is an organization called the CIA.
アメリカに、CIAという組織そしきがあります。

In Japanese, it is rendered as 中央情報局 — “Central Information Bureau.”
日本語にほんごでは「中央情報局ちゅうおうじょうほうきょく」とやくされます。

Because of this translation, the “I” in CIA is often thought to mean information — 情報.
このやくのせいで、CIAの”I”は、インフォメーション(情報じょうほう)だとおもわれがちです。

But in truth, it stands for Central Intelligence Agency. The “I” is intelligence.
けれどただしくは、Central Intelligence Agency。”I”は、インテリジェンスなのです。

Information, and intelligence. How do these two differ?
インフォメーション(情報じょうほう)と、インテリジェンス()。このふたつは、どうちがうのでしょうか。

To put it in a Japanese way: if information is the soybean, mame 豆, then intelligence is nattō 納豆, fermented soybeans.
日本語にほんご感覚かんかくえば、インフォメーション(情報じょうほう)が「まめ」なら、インテリジェンス()は「納豆なっとう」です。

The CIA gathers vast information — the beans — from around the world, then mixes it, lets it rest, and “ferments” it into nattō: intelligence.
CIAは、世界中せかいじゅうから膨大ぼうだい情報じょうほう(まめ)をあつめ、それをぜ、かせ、「発酵はっこう」させて、納豆なっとう(インテリジェンス)をつくります。

In this way, it produces the wisdom to protect its nation.
そうして、自国じこくまも知恵ちえを、しているのです。

CIA logo

Curiously, Japanese language has no words that clearly divide these two — information and knowing.
面白おもしろいことに、日本語にほんごには、このふたつ——情報じょうほう——を、はっきりける言葉ことばがありません。

And yet, if we turn to the Japanese of old, we find a still deeper stage of knowing: tanshiki 胆識.
けれど、古来こらい日本人にほんじんけると、そこには、それ以上いじょうふか段階だんかいえてきます。「胆識たんしき」です。

What is tanshiki? To understand it, let us set some kindred words side by side.
胆識たんしきとは、なにでしょうか。それを理解りかいするために、言葉ことばならべてみましょう。

First, common sense — jōshiki 常識. Next, knowledge — chishiki 知識. Then, discernment — kenshiki 見識. And last, tanshiki 胆識.
まず「常識じょうしき」。つぎに「知識ちしき」。そして「見識けんしき」。最後さいごに「胆識たんしき」です。

Stages of knowing

Each of these four is a knowing of a different order.
このよっつは、それぞれべつ次元じげんの、のかたちです。

Long ago, Japanese elementary schools were called jinjō shōgakkō 尋常小学校. Jinjō 尋常 means “ordinary,” “the everyday.”
かつて、日本にほん小学校しょうがっこうは「尋常小学校じんじょうしょうがっこう」とばれていました。「尋常じんじょう」とは、普通ふつう、あたりまえ、という意味いみです。

Japanese elementary school

A person first learns the ordinary things — common sense. Next, they gain knowledge.
ひとは、まず、あたりまえのこと——常識じょうしきにつけます。つぎに、知識ちしきをつけます。

And from that knowledge, they cultivate a way of seeing, and come to hold discernment.
そして、その知識ちしきをもとに、ものの見方みかたやしない、「見識けんしき」をていきます。

Common sense, knowledge, discernment — thus the human mind grows. But beyond it lies one more stage: tanshiki.
常識じょうしき知識ちしき見識けんしき——こうして、ひと頭脳ずのうそだっていきます。

But deeper within, there lies one more. It is tanshiki 胆識.
けれど、そのおくに、もうひとつのものがあります。それが「胆識たんしき」です。

The tan 胆 of tanshiki can also be read kimo — the liver, an organ that sits within the belly.
たん」は、「きも」ともみます。はらなかにある臓器ぞうききものことです。

The word for belly, hara, can be written with two different characters: 腹 and 肚.
「はら」は、ふたつの漢字かんじけます。「はら」と「はら」です。

Written 腹, it calls to mind the organs of digestion — the stomach, the intestines.
はら」とけば、ちょうといった、消化しょうか器官きかんおもかべます。

But written 肚, we sense something more of the spirit.
けれど「はら」とくとき、わたしたちは、もっと精神的せいしんてきなにかをおもうのです。

Hara concept

Even now, Japanese has many expressions that use the belly, 腹.
日本語にほんごには、いまも、「はら」を使つかった言葉ことばがたくさんあります。

Hara ga tatsu 腹が立つ — “the belly stands up” — to grow angry. Hara wo kukuru 腹を括る — “to bind up the belly” — to steel one’s resolve. Hara wo watte hanasu 腹を割って話す — “to split open the belly” — to speak from the heart.
はらつ。はらくくる。はらってはなす。

These “bellies” 腹 are no mere organs.
これらの「はら」は、たんなる内臓ないぞうではありません。

Anger, resolve, true feeling — the belly gives voice to the very deepest places of the human heart.
いかり、覚悟かくご本心ほんしん——ひとの、こころもっとふかいところを、はらあらわしています。

What expresses this depth of spirit most strongly of all is the character 肚, hara.
こうした精神せいしんふかみを、とりわけつよあらわすのが、「はら」というです。

Written 肚, the same hara holds within it resolve, magnanimity — the unshakable steadiness of the heart’s core.
おなじ「はら」でも、「はら」とくとき、そこには、覚悟かくご度量どりょうといった、こころおくるぎなさが、こめられるのです。

In recent years, medicine too speaks of the “gut-brain axis.”
近年きんねん医学いがくでも「脳腸相関のうちょうそうかん」がかれています。

The state of the brain affects the gut, and the state of the gut, in turn, affects the brain.
のう状態じょうたいちょう影響えいきょうし、ちょう状態じょうたいもまた、のう影響えいきょうする、というのです。

The gut possesses its own network of nerves, able to judge for itself without command from the brain — and so it is called “the second brain.”
ちょうは、のう指令しれいがなくても、みずか判断はんだんする独自どくじ神経しんけいあみち、「第二だいにのう」ともばれます。

Gut-brain connection

The Japanese of old must have sensed this.
古来こらい日本人にほんじんは、それをかんっていたのでしょう。

The hara 肚 is no mere organ of the body. Within it, the spirit dwells, and the wisdom of practice sends down its roots.
はらとは、たんなる身体しんたい器官きかんではない。そこには、精神せいしん宿やどり、実践じっせんっているのです。

Biology, moreover, teaches us something astonishing.
さらに、生物せいぶつ進化しんかは、おどろくべきことをおしえてくれます。

Trace the long history of life, and the very first thing to form was the gut. Then, the mouth.
生命せいめいなが歴史れきしをたどれば、まずまれたのは「ちょう」でした。そして、くち

And everything — including us — evolved from that.
わたしたち人間にんげんふくめて、すべては、そこから進化しんかしてきたのです。

Far, far later, nerves came, to sense danger and food.
はるかのちになって、危険きけんえさかんじる神経しんけいが、まれます。

And the brain, which makes complex judgments, came long after that.
そして、複雑ふくざつ判断はんだんをする「のう」がまれたのは、それよりも、ずっとのちのことでした。

In other words, as living creatures, the head — the brain — is younger than the hara — the gut.
つまり、ものとして、「あたま(のう)」より「はら(ちょう)」のほうが、ふるいのです。

Evolution of gut and brain

If so, then perhaps it is not the brain that commands the gut, but rather the gut that moves the brain.
だとすれば、のうちょう命令めいれいしているのではなく、むしろちょうが、のううごかしているのかもしれません。

Indeed, much of serotonin — the hormone that gives us the feeling of happiness — is made in the gut.
事実じじつ幸福こうふくかんじさせるホルモン、セロトニンのおおくは、ちょうでつくられます。

And of the information flowing through the vagus nerve that joins gut and brain, some ninety percent, it is said, travels from the gut to the brain.
のうちょうをつなぐ迷走神経めいそうしんけいながれる情報じょうほうのおよそ九割きゅうわりは、ちょうからのうへとかうといいます。

The one giving the commands may not be the head, but the hara.
命令めいれいしているのは、あたまではなく、はらほうなのかもしれません。

Within that hara live countless gut bacteria — their number said to be tens, even hundreds, of trillions.
そのはらには、無数むすう腸内細菌ちょうないさいきんんでおり、そのかずは、数十兆すうじゅっちょうから、数百兆すうひゃくちょうともわれています。

The cells that make up our own bodies number some thirty-seven trillion.
わたしたちのからだをつくる細胞さいぼうは、およそ三十七兆さんじゅうななちょうです。

Which means that we harbor, within the hara, more living things than the very cells that make us.
つまりわたしたちは、自分自身じぶんじしん細胞さいぼうよりもおおくの生命せいめいを、はらまわせていることになります。

If these gut bacteria hold within them the memory of primordial life, then they are elders far older than the thing we call “myself.”
この腸内細菌ちょうないさいきんこそが、原始げんし生命せいめい記憶きおくをとどめている——そうかんがえると、かれらは、わたしたちが「自分じぶん」とおもっているものより、はるかにふるい「先輩せんぱい」です。

Then it is the gut bacteria that keep us alive — that we exist for their sake — one could even say as much.
とすれば、腸内細菌ちょうないさいきんが、わたしたちをかしている——わたしたちは、かれらのために存在そんざいしている——そううことさえ、できるのです。

And so, perhaps, we would do well to live as our gut bacteria would have us live. What they favor, it is said, is dietary fiber.
ならばわたしたちは、腸内細菌ちょうないさいきんのぞむように、きるのがよいのかもしれません。かれらがこのむのは、食物繊維しょくもつせんいだといいます。

The Japanese of old ate it in abundance. And so their guts were lively — which is to say, they had the strength of hara.
古来こらい日本人にほんじんは、それをゆたかにべていました。だから、ちょう活発かっぱつで——つまり、「はら」のちからがあったのです。

Dietary fiber and Hara

But it is not food alone that nourishes the hara. In the Japan of old, education, too, raised the hara.
けれど、はらやしなうのは、しょくだけではありません。かつての日本にほんでは、教育きょういくもまた、はらそだてるものでした。

Today’s education centers on memorization.
現代げんだい教育きょういくは、暗記あんき中心ちゅうしんです。

Edo-period education also had its anshō 暗誦 — recitation.
江戸時代えどじだい教育きょういくにも、「暗誦あんしょう」がありました。

At a glance, it looks the same. But its purpose was wholly different.
一見いっけんおなじにえます。けれど、その目的もくてきは、まるでちがいます。

If today’s memorization is for the sake of examinations, the recitation of the Edo period was for taking into the body words that nourish the soul — the Analects, the Rongo 論語, or the old poems, the waka 和歌.
現代げんだい暗記あんきが、受験じゅけんのためなら、江戸えど暗誦あんしょうは、論語ろんご和歌わかのような、たましい栄養えいようあたえる言葉ことばを、からだむためのものでした。

The memorization for exams vanishes once the test is over.
受験じゅけん暗記あんきは、試験しけんわればえてしまいます。

But the recitation of the Edo period was making the human being itself.
けれど、江戸えど暗誦あんしょうは、人間にんげんそのものをつくっていたのです。

People today hunger for knowledge.
現代人げんだいじんは、知識ちしきしがります。

“Which book should I read?” “Where can I find that information?” — people today are quick to demand the answer.
「どのほんめばいいか」「どこに情報じょうほうがあるか」——すぐにこたえをもとめてきます。

Of course, the knowledge our forebears left us is a precious crystallization of their experience.
もちろん、先人せんじんのこした知識ちしきは、ありがたい経験けいけん結晶けっしょうです。

But the searching-out of such knowledge is something AI will, from now on, do in our stead.
けれど、そうした知識ちしきさがすことは、これからは、AIがわりにしてくれます。

The work of the head, we may leave to AI. Then what is left to us, as human beings?
あたま仕事しごとは、AIにまかせればよい。ならば、人間にんげんのこされるものは、なにでしょうか。

It is the strength of the hara — a strength we temper through the many experiences of a life.
それは、はらちからです。——そのちからを、人生じんせいのさまざまな経験けいけんのなかで、きたえていくのです。

By the strength of the hara, discernment — kenshiki 見識 — widens of itself, and the small, particular knowledge is no longer needed. What gathers in the hara is tanshiki 胆識.
はらちからによって、見識けんしきは、おのずとひろがり、こまかな知識ちしきは、もうらなくなる。そのはら蓄積ちくせきされるのが、「胆識たんしき」です。

Edo — the city that would become Tokyo — Japan’s revolution was accomplished without its common people shedding a single drop of blood. In the history of the world, this is a rare thing indeed.
のちに東京とうきょうとなった江戸えど——日本にほん革命かくめいでは、庶民しょみん一滴いってきながさずに成立せいりつしました。世界せかい歴史れきしにおいて、これは、まことにまれなことです。

Its climax was decided by the hara-to-hara dialogue of two men: Saigō Takamori, of the new government driving the revolution, and Katsu Kaishū, of the falling shogunate — enemies who, by all rights, could never have met.
その山場やまばめたのは、二人ふたり人物じんぶつの、はらはら対話たいわでした。革命かくめいすすめる新政府軍しんせいふぐん西郷隆盛さいごうたかもりと、たおされゆく幕府ばくふ勝海舟かつかいしゅう——本来ほんらいなら、相容あいいれぬてきどうしです。

The two men did not exhaust themselves in words — they simply read each other’s hara, and grasped each other’s truth. And each took the whole weight of the decision upon himself. This was the strength of the hara in both of them.
二人ふたりは、言葉ことばくすでもなく——ただ、たがいのはらみ、そのまことつかんだのです。そして、決断けつだんのすべてのおもみを、たがいにける。これが、両者りょうしゃはらちからです。

Saigo Takamori and Katsu Kaishu

The people of old knew it: the very core of a human being lies not in the head, nor in the heart, but in the hara.
むかしひとたちは、っていました。人間にんげんのすべてのきもは、あたまにあるのでも、こころにあるのでもない。「はら」にる、と。

And this is why the samurai, when they took responsibility, cut open neither the heart nor the throat — but the belly. The hara 肚.
だからこそ、さむらいは、責任せきにんるとき、心臓しんぞうでもなく、頸動脈けいどうみゃくでもなく——「はら」を、ったのです。

Samurai concept of Hara

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