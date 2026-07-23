Yanagita Kunio: A Life in Dialogue with the Depths of This Land
柳田國男:この国の肚と、対話し続けた生涯
- Hiragana Times
- Jul 23, 2026
IBUKI: The Breath of the People – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue
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Yanagita Kunio: A Life in Dialogue with the Depths of This Land
柳田國男：この国の肚と、対話し続けた生涯
Japan is an island nation floating in the Northern Hemisphere, at the eastern edge of the Eurasian continent.
日本は、地球の北半球、ユーラシア大陸の東のはしに浮かぶ島国です。
Surrounded by the sea, rich in mountains, and blessed with vividly changing seasons, it has also long lived face to face with the forces of nature—earthquakes, typhoons, heavy rains, heavy snow, and volcanic eruptions.
海に囲まれ、山が多く、四季は鮮やかにめぐる一方で、地震や台風、大雨、大雪、火山噴火など、自然の脅威とも向き合ってきました。
This land, both harsh and abundant, has taught the people who live here to endure, to help one another, and to hold nature in awe and reverence.
この厳しくも豊かな土地は、そこに生きる人々に、耐えること、助け合うこと、そして自然を畏れ敬う心を教えてきました。
Within it live the ways of people who have inhabited this land since ancient times, as well as the wisdom of those who crossed the sea to arrive here. In more recent times, too, there are those who have made their lives in this country and, while being shaped by Japan’s climate and culture, have become part of what forms Japan today.
そこには、太古からこの地に生きてきた人々の営みと、海を渡ってきた人々の知恵があります。さらに近年この国に住み、日本の風土に染まりながら、この国をともに形づくる人々の息吹もあります。
In this section, through the lives of figures shaped by Japan’s climate, land, and history, we trace the breath of the people that lives within this nation.
このコーナーでは、日本の風土と歴史が育んだ人物たちを通して、この国の「民のいぶき」をたどります。
On the night of a summer matsuri, without realizing it, we touch upon a certain world. Welcoming the kami, remembering our ancestors, facing what cannot be seen—there was a man who spent his entire life gazing into this disposition of the heart. He was the father of Japanese folklore studies, Yanagita Kunio.
夏祭りの夜、私たちは知らず知らず、ある世界に触れています。神を迎え、先祖を思い、目に見えないものと向き合う——その心の在りようを、生涯をかけて見つめた人がいます。日本民俗学の父、柳田國男です。
Yanagita was born and raised in Tsujikawa, in Hyōgo Prefecture. He was born the sixth of eight brothers into the Matsuoka family, who had practiced medicine for generations (the name Yanagita came later, through adoption). Of the eight, three died in early childhood, and five grew up. The house where he was born, Yanagita would later call “the smallest house in Japan.”
柳田が生まれ育ったのは、兵庫県の辻川。代々、医を家業とする松岡家の、八人兄弟の六番目として生まれました(柳田姓は、後に養子による)。八人のうち三人は、幼いうちに世を去り、育ったのは五人。その生家を、柳田はのちに「日本一小さな家」と呼びました。
A family of scholarly blood, and yet their life was cramped and poor. In that small house, the parents and the eldest son’s couple were forced to live together; wife and mother-in-law quarreled, until at last the eldest brother divorced—and this confinement, the young Yanagita came to know in his very skin as he grew.
学問の血筋でありながら、暮らしは狭く、貧しい。狭い家に親夫婦と長男夫婦が無理に同居し、嫁と姑がいさかい、ついには長兄が離縁する——その窮屈さを、幼い柳田は、肌で知って育ちました。
Why must this house be so small? Why must people crowd together, only to turn against one another? The shape of a house, and the human heart. The seed of that question had already taken root within him, here in this small house.
なぜ、家はこれほど狭いのか。なぜ、人は寄り集まって、いがみ合わねばならないのか。家のかたちと、人の心。その問いの芽は、すでにこの小さな家で、彼の中に宿っていたのです。
When Yanagita was nine, the family moved to Hōjō, also in Hyōgo, the home village of his mother. And there, Yanagita saw a scene he would never forget for the rest of his life. A famine. That year, hunger struck the village.
柳田が9歳のとき、一家は、同じ兵庫の、母の故郷である北条へ移ります。そしてその地で、柳田は、生涯忘れえぬ光景を見ました。飢饉です。その年、村を飢えが襲いました。
A wealthy merchant house built a stove beneath its eaves and cooked rice gruel to give away. Gaunt, wasted people, holding earthenware pots, formed a long line. A single bowl of gruel, held out. A bony hand, receiving it. This scene, they say, went on for a whole month. The young Yanagita must have watched that line without once blinking. In Japan, a land that should have been blessed with abundant harvests—why must people go so hungry?
豊かな商家が、軒先に竈を築いて、粥を炊き出す。痩せ細った人々が、土瓶を提げて、長い列をつくる。差し出される、一杯の粥。それを受け取る、骨ばった手。その光景が、ひと月ものあいだ、続いたといいます。少年の柳田は、まばたきもせず、その列を見つめていたことでしょう。実りの国であるはずの日本で、なぜ、人はこれほど飢えるのか——。
In time, while still a boy, Yanagita went east, to rely on his eldest brother. This brother, Kanae, was fifteen years his senior—a brother who was almost like a father. He had become a doctor, and had opened a practice in Fukawa, in Ibaraki, on the banks of the Tone River. There, under his brother’s roof, Yanagita came upon another scene.
やがて柳田は、少年のころ、いちばん上の兄を頼って、東の地へ移ります。長兄の鼎は、柳田より十五も歳が離れた、父のような兄でした。医者となり、利根川のほとりの茨城・布川で、医院を開いていた。その兄のもとで、柳田は、もうひとつの光景に出会います。
In a temple in Fukawa, a single painting had been offered. What it depicted was this—a mother raising her hand against her newborn child. “Mabiki.” The reality of the common people, who, in their poverty, had no choice but to give up a child they could not raise. On the paper screen behind the mother, her shadow fell like a demon, and beside her, a Jizō, grieving for the lost child, stood quietly. Yanagita could not move from before that painting.
布川の寺に、一枚の絵が奉納されていました。そこに描かれていたのは——生まれたばかりの我が子に、母親が手をかける姿でした。「間引き」です。貧しさゆえに育てることのできぬ子を、諦めるしかなかった、民の現実。母の背後の障子には、その影が鬼のように映り、傍らには、亡き子を悼む地蔵が、静かに立っていました。柳田は、その絵の前から、動けませんでした。
The line of people waiting for food, seen in his home province. The figure of a mother giving up her child, seen in the temple. Just behind the modern age, with all its striving for wealth, people had been living lives this desperate. Why must people starve to death? Why must a mother give up her own child? These questions never left Yanagita, all his life. And they crystallized into a single conviction—famine must be wiped from this world.
故郷で見た、飢えに並ぶ人々の列。寺で見た、子を諦める母の姿。豊かさを競う近代の、すぐ裏側で、人々はこれほど切実に生きてきた。なぜ、人は飢えて死なねばならないのか。なぜ、母は、わが子を諦めねばならないのか。この問いは、生涯、柳田を離しませんでした。そして、ひとつの信念へと結晶します——飢饉を、この世から、絶やさねばならない。
That resolve set him on the path of agricultural policy. He studied agricultural administration at Tokyo Imperial University and became an official in the Ministry of Agriculture and Commerce. A nation shaped so that its people would never go hungry—this he sought to build from the side of the institutions. Yet, as he walked through villages across the country, another question began to take root in Yanagita’s heart.
その志が、彼を、農政の道へ進ませました。東京帝国大学で農政を学び、農商務省の官僚となります。民を飢えさせぬ国のかたちを、彼は、制度の側から築こうとしたのです。けれど、全国の村々を歩くうちに、柳田の心に、もうひとつの問いが芽生えます。
If there is enough rice, are people truly happy? If the belly is full, are they thereby saved? No, he began to feel. It is not rice alone that keeps people alive. There are matsuri, there is prayer, there is the bond with one’s ancestors. The heart that reveres what cannot be seen. The act of welcoming the kami, of welcoming the spirits, with each turning season. Lose that richness of the heart, and however full the belly, people can never be truly rich—.
米が足りれば、人は本当に幸せなのか。腹が満ちれば、それで救われるのか。違う、と彼は感じはじめます。人を生かしているのは、米だけではない。祭りがあり、祈りがあり、祖先とのつながりがある。目に見えぬものを敬う心。季節ごとに神を迎え、魂を迎える営み。その心の豊かさを失えば、どれほど腹が満ちても、人は、本当には豊かになれない——。
A turning point came. While traveling through Kyushu as an official, Yanagita visited Shiiba, a village deep in the mountains of Miyazaki Prefecture. Together with the village headman of those days, he made his way into the mountains. The headman spoke of the laws of the mountains. The ways and the prayers, handed down through generations of hunters, for taking boar and deer.
転機が訪れます。官僚として九州を巡っていた柳田は、宮崎県の山深くにある椎葉村を訪ねました。当時の村長とともに、山に分け入る。村長が語る、山の掟。狩人たちが代々受け継いできた、猪や鹿を狩るための作法と、祈り。
Written down in no book, they had been kept and passed on by word of mouth, only by those who lived in that land. To each and every one of them, Yanagita listened, spellbound. That single week changed him. The following year, he gathered this experience into a book, “Nochi no Kari Kotoba no Ki.” It was his first—the very book of which Yanagita himself would say, “This became the starting point of Japanese folklore studies.”
書物のどこにも記されず、その土地に生きる者だけが口づてに守り伝えてきたものでした。その一つひとつに、柳田は夢中で聞き入ります。この一週間が、柳田を変えました。翌年、彼はこの体験を『後狩詞記』にまとめます。柳田自身が「これが日本の民俗学の出発点になった」と語る、最初の一冊でした。
In Japanese, the sound “minzoku” can be written in two ways. One, 民族, means a people who share the same language and culture—an ethnic group. The other, 民俗, means the customs, the beliefs, and the matsuri that those people have handed down through their daily lives—folk tradition. If 民族 is the study of a people, then 民俗学—folklore studies—is the study of how they live. What Yanagita founded was the latter.
日本語で「ミンゾク」と書くとき、「民俗」と「民族」の二つがあります。「民族」とは、同じ言語や文化を持つ、人々の集団のこと。これに対し「民俗」とは、その人々が暮らしの中で受け継いできた、習わしや信仰、祭りのことです。民族が「人」を見る学問なら、民俗学は「暮らし」を見る学問。柳田が起したのは、後者でした。
The movement to make this 民俗—this folk tradition—into a field of study began in Europe. In an age when modernization was advancing and every nation was changing in the same way, the people of Germany stopped and asked themselves: every people has a soul all its own, a soul that belongs to no other.
この「民俗」を学問にする動きは、ヨーロッパから始まりました。近代化が進み、どこの国も同じように変わっていく時代に、ドイツの人々は、立ち止まって考えます。どの民族にも、その民にしかない固有の魂がある。
The philosopher Herder taught that the soul of a people dwells in its folk songs, and the Brothers Grimm gathered the old tales passed down through the ages—the very Grimm’s Fairy Tales that everyone knew as a child. To find one’s own roots in the vanishing stories of the people, and to protect them—that was the folklore studies of Europe.
哲学者ヘルダーは、民の歌(民謡)にこそ民族の魂が宿ると説き、グリム兄弟は、語り継がれてきた昔話を集めました。誰もが子どもの頃に親しんだ、あのグリム童話です。失われゆく民の物語の中に、自分たちの根を見出し、守ろうとする——それが、ヨーロッパの民俗学でした。
What Yanagita was drawn toward was, in truth, the Japanese version of this very endeavor. Yanagita, too, before they could vanish, set down in writing the values and the spirit shared by the people who live upon these islands.
柳田が導かれたのは、まさに、この営みの日本版でした。柳田もまた、この列島に生きる人々が分かち合う価値観や精神性を、消える前に、文字に書き留めたのです。
In 1910, “The Legends of Tōno,” which gathered the lore of the Tōno region in Iwate, came into the world. Mountain gods, kappa, zashiki-warashi, the souls of the dead—. And yet, what Yanagita sought to record was not these wondrous tales themselves. It was the heart of the people, who had received such tales as a matter of course, and who had lived in step with nature. In the very things the modern age had cast aside as “superstition,” Yanagita saw the roots of the Japanese heart.
明治43年(1910年)に、岩手・遠野郷の伝承をまとめた『遠野物語』が世に出ます。山の神、河童、座敷童子、死者の魂——。けれど柳田が記そうとしたのは、こうした不思議な話そのものではありません。その話を当たり前のものとして受け継ぎ、自然とともに生きてきた、人々の心でした。近代が「迷信」と切り捨てたものの中にこそ、柳田は、日本人の心の根を見たのです。
Above all, what he gazed upon was the destination of the souls of the dead. When a person dies, the soul does not depart for some distant heaven. It settles upon the nearby mountains, becomes an ancestral spirit watching over its descendants, and at each Bon and each matsuri, returns to the village—.
とりわけ彼が見つめたのは、死者の魂のゆくえでした。人は死ぬと、遠い天国へ去るのではない。近くの山に鎮まり、祖霊となって子孫を見守り、盆や祭りのたびに、村へ還ってくる——。
The time came when that view of life and death would be tested most keenly of all. It was the final stage of the Pacific War. In 1945, the indiscriminate bombing by American forces began to set all of Japan ablaze. In the small hours of March 10, the old downtown of Tokyo became, in a single night, a sea of fire.
その死生観が、最も切実に試される時が来ます。太平洋戦争の、末期でした。昭和20年(1945年)、アメリカ軍の無差別爆撃が、日本全土を焼きはじめます。3月10日の未明、東京の下町は、一夜にして火の海となりました。
Yanagita left a record of that night in his diary. Bombers covering the sky; a great fire staining the whole of the eastern heavens. In the dread that at any moment an incendiary bomb might fall upon him, he waited, trembling, for the dawn.
柳田は、その夜のことを日記に残しています。空を覆う爆撃機、東の空を染める一面の大火。いつ自分の上に焼夷弾が落ちるかもしれぬ不安の中で、震えて夜明けを待った、と。
At this time, Yanagita was seventy. Day after day the air-raid sirens would not cease, and he himself could not know when his own life might end. In the midst of that urgency, he sat at his desk, writing on, page by page, a single book. “Senzo no Hanashi”—”About Our Ancestors.” He wrote it as his last testament, Yanagita would later say.
このとき柳田は、70歳。連日、警報が鳴りやまず、自らもいつ命を落とすか分からない。その切迫の中で机に向かい、一冊の本を書き継いでいました。『先祖の話』です。遺書のつもりで書いた、と、後に柳田は語っています。
Why this book, at this time? What drove Yanagita was a single question. The young men dying cruel deaths in this war—most of them were still young, with no wife and no child. What, then, would become of their souls? Who would enshrine them? Would they join the spirits of the ancestors, and be welcomed as ancestral spirits themselves—?
なぜ、この時に、この本だったのか。柳田を突き動かしたのは、ひとつの問いでした。この戦争で、無惨に死んでいく若者たち——その多くは、妻も子もない、まだ若い男たちです。彼らの魂は、いったい、どうなるのか。誰が、祀るのか。先祖の霊の仲間入りをして、祖霊として、迎えられるのか——。
The state declared that it would enshrine them as gods at Yasukuni Shrine. But Yanagita doubted whether that could be a true consolation. More than such a grand and solemn ceremony, in which the nation enshrines them as a matter of state, might there not be another form of mourning—one the people of this land had carried on, far more anciently, within their daily lives?
国は、彼らを、靖国の社に神として祀る、と言いました。けれど柳田は、それが本当の慰めになるのか、疑っていました。国家が制度として祀る、その晴れがましい祭りより、もっと古くから、この国の人々が、暮らしの中で続けてきた弔いのかたちがあるのではないか。
The dead do not go far away. They remain upon the mountains near their homes, watched over by their descendants, and at Bon and at the New Year, they return home—it is through this faith in the ancestral spirits, surely, that the souls of those young men could be truly consoled. In a country going up in flames, Yanagita sought to set down in writing that spirit, breathing quietly, since ancient times, in the depths of the people’s hearts.
死者は、遠くへは行かない。家の近くの山に留まり、子孫に見守られ、盆や正月に、家へ還ってくる——その、祖霊への信仰によってこそ、若者たちの魂は、本当に慰められるのではないか。柳田は、焼かれゆく国の中で、人々の心の奥に古くから息づく、その精神を、書き留めようとしたのです。
And then, his final work, “Kaijō no Michi”—”The Sea Road.” This was a story that had begun in the summer of his twenty-third year. The young Yanagita, on the sandy shore of the Atsumi Peninsula, saw a coconut that had drifted in. From a far southern sea, riding the Kuroshio current, this single nut had journeyed all the way here—. That sight never left his heart, as long as he lived.
そして、最後の著作『海上の道』。これは、23歳の夏に始まった物語でした。若き日の柳田は、渥美半島の砂浜で、椰子の実が流れ着いているのを見ます。はるか南の海から、黒潮に乗って、この実は旅してきた——。その光景は、生涯、彼の心を離しませんでした。
For sixty long years, that coconut went on drifting within Yanagita’s heart. And in the year before his death, as the summation of his life’s work, he poured into this book a single grand vision. The Japanese, and their rice cultivation, had come from the south of China, riding the Kuroshio, island by island, across to this archipelago. Of this Yanagita was certain—the roots of Japan’s rice-growing culture lie not to the north, but far away, beyond the southern sea.
60年ものあいだ、その椰子の実は、柳田の胸の中を漂い続けました。そして死の前年、柳田は、生涯の総決算として、この著書にひとつの雄大な構想を込めます。日本人と、その稲作は、中国の南から、黒潮に乗り、島々を伝って、この列島へ渡ってきたのだ、と。柳田は、確信していました——日本の稲作文化の根は、北ではなく、南の海の彼方にある、と。
To trace the origins of a whole people from a single coconut washed up on a beach. At the time, this grand vision was scarcely taken seriously. A baseless dream, a poet’s fancy—so it was dismissed.
砂浜に流れ着いた椰子の実から、民族の来し方を説く。当時、この壮大な構想は、まともに相手にされませんでした。証拠のない夢物語、詩人の空想——そう片づけられたのです。
And yet, Yanagita was right. In recent years, genetics and archaeology have, one after another, borne out the “flow from the south” that Yanagita had sensed by intuition. From the basin of the Yangtze in China—the homeland of rice cultivation—people crossed the sea and came, and they shaped fully half of who the Japanese are today. So it has come to be understood.
けれど、柳田は正しかった。近年の遺伝学や考古学は、柳田が直感した「南みからの流れ」を、次々に裏づけています。稲作の故郷である中国・長江の流域から、海を越えて渡ってきた人々が、いまの日本人の、半ばをも形づくった——そう考えられるようになってきたのです。
Seen in this light, Okinawa is no separate country, cut off from the mainland. From ancient times, it was the first “gateway” through which culture entered this land.
こうして見れば、沖縄は、本土と切り離された、別の国などではありません。古代から、この国へと文化が入ってくる、最初の「玄関」だったのです。
The following year, Yanagita Kunio brought his life of eighty-seven years to a close.
その翌年、柳田國男は、87年の生涯に幕を閉じました。
The folklore studies he founded were never merely a matter of gathering up old legends and writing them down. What he kept asking was this: what is a Japanese? And the answer lay not in race, nor in bloodline. It lay in sharing a certain spirit—the daily life, the matsuri, the prayer, the bond with one’s ancestors, all that had been nurtured upon these islands.
彼が起した民俗学は、ただ古い伝承を集めて、書き残すことではありませんでした。問い続けたのは、「日本人とは何か」ということでした。その答えは、人種でも、血筋でもありません。この列島で育まれてきた暮らし、祭り、祈り、祖先とのつながり——そうした精神を分かち合うことでした。
Today, in Japan, public opinion is divided over the rights and wrongs of immigration and of a multicultural society. And yet, beyond all such positions, there is one thing that can be said in common. We are all given life upon these islands—we are, as it were, “people of the Japanese archipelago.”
現在、日本では、移民や多文化共生の是非をめぐって、世論が割れています。けれど、立場を超えて、ひとつ、共通して言えることがあります。私たちは皆、この列島に生かされている——いわば「日本列島人」だということです。
Before we assert anything, before we argue, we would do well first to learn, with humility, the spirit these islands have nurtured over long ages. What Yanagita Kunio left behind was not old tales, nor tales of the supernatural. It is a record of the heart—of the people who have lived upon these islands, who revered what cannot be seen, who thought of their ancestors, and who walked together with nature.
何かを主張し、論じ合う前に、まず、この列島が長い歳月をかけて育んできた精神性を、謙虚に学ぶこと。柳田國男が遺したのは、昔話でも、妖怪でもありません。この列島に生きてきた人々が、目に見えないものを敬い、祖先を想い、自然とともに歩んできた、その心の記録です。
When we quietly lend our ear to that heart—then, surely, we will find the answer to the question “what is a Japanese?” within our own selves. And each time summer comes, we will know the true nature of what returns, on the night of the matsuri.
その心に、そっと耳を澄ますとき。私たちはきっと、「日本人とは何か」という問いの答えを、自分自身の内に、見つけるはずです。そして夏が来るたび、祭りの夜に還ってくるものの正体を、知るのです。
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柳田國男:この国の肚と、対話し続けた生涯" />
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後の祭り" />
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