

IBUKI: The Breath of the People – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue



Listen to the Audio: Your browser does not support the audio element.

Yanagita Kunio: A Life in Dialogue with the Depths of This Land

柳田國男 やなぎたくにお ：この 国 くに の 肚 はら と、 対話 たいわ し 続 つづ けた 生涯 しょうがい



Japan is an island nation floating in the Northern Hemisphere, at the eastern edge of the Eurasian continent.

日本 にほん は、 地球 ちきゅう の 北半球 きたはんきゅう 、ユーラシア 大陸 たいりく の 東 ひがし のはしに 浮 う かぶ 島国 しまぐに です。

Surrounded by the sea, rich in mountains, and blessed with vividly changing seasons, it has also long lived face to face with the forces of nature—earthquakes, typhoons, heavy rains, heavy snow, and volcanic eruptions.

海 うみ に 囲 かこ まれ、 山 やま が 多 おお く、 四季 しき は 鮮 あざ やかにめぐる 一方 いっぽう で、 地震 じしん や 台風 たいふう 、 大雨 おおあめ 、 大雪 おおゆき 、 火山噴火 かざんふんか など、 自然 しぜん の 脅威 きょうい とも 向 む き 合 あ ってきました。

This land, both harsh and abundant, has taught the people who live here to endure, to help one another, and to hold nature in awe and reverence.

この 厳 きび しくも 豊 ゆた かな 土地 とち は、そこに 生 い きる 人々 ひとびと に、 耐 た えること、 助 たす け 合 あ うこと、そして 自然 しぜん を 畏 おそ れ 敬 うやま う 心 こころ を 教 おし えてきました。

Within it live the ways of people who have inhabited this land since ancient times, as well as the wisdom of those who crossed the sea to arrive here. In more recent times, too, there are those who have made their lives in this country and, while being shaped by Japan’s climate and culture, have become part of what forms Japan today.

そこには、 太古 たいこ からこの 地 ち に 生 い きてきた 人々 ひとびと の 営 いとな みと、 海 うみ を 渡 わた ってきた 人々 ひとびと の 知恵 ちえ があります。さらに 近年 きんねん この 国 くに に 住 す み、 日本 にほん の 風土 ふうど に 染 そ まりながら、この 国 くに をともに 形 かたち づくる 人々 ひとびと の 息吹 いぶき もあります。

In this section, through the lives of figures shaped by Japan’s climate, land, and history, we trace the breath of the people that lives within this nation.

このコーナーでは、 日本 にほん の 風土 ふうど と 歴史 れきし が 育 はぐく んだ 人物 じんぶつ たちを 通 とお して、この 国 くに の「 民 たみ のいぶき」をたどります。

On the night of a summer matsuri, without realizing it, we touch upon a certain world. Welcoming the kami, remembering our ancestors, facing what cannot be seen—there was a man who spent his entire life gazing into this disposition of the heart. He was the father of Japanese folklore studies, Yanagita Kunio.

夏祭 なつまつ りの 夜 よる 、 私 わたし たちは 知 し らず 知 し らず、ある 世界 せかい に 触 ふ れています。 神 かみ を 迎 むか え、 先祖 せんぞ を 思 おも い、 目 め に 見 み えないものと 向 む き 合 あ う——その 心 こころ の 在 あ りようを、 生涯 しょうがい をかけて 見 み つめた 人 ひと がいます。 日本民俗学 にほんみんぞくがく の 父 ちち 、 柳田國男 やなぎたくにお です。

Yanagita was born and raised in Tsujikawa, in Hyōgo Prefecture. He was born the sixth of eight brothers into the Matsuoka family, who had practiced medicine for generations (the name Yanagita came later, through adoption). Of the eight, three died in early childhood, and five grew up. The house where he was born, Yanagita would later call “the smallest house in Japan.”

柳田 やなぎた が 生 う まれ 育 そだ ったのは、 兵庫県 ひょうごけん の 辻川 つじかわ 。 代々 だいだい 、 医 い を 家業 かぎょう とする 松岡 まつおか 家 け の、 八人兄弟 はちにんきょうだい の 六番目 ろくばんめ として 生 う まれました( 柳田姓 やなぎたせい は、 後 のち に 養子 ようし による)。 八人 はちにん のうち 三人 さんにん は、 幼 おさな いうちに 世 よ を 去 さ り、 育 そだ ったのは 五人 ごにん 。その 生家 せいか を、 柳田 やなぎた はのちに「 日本一 にほんいち 小 ちい さな 家 いえ 」と 呼 よ びました。

A family of scholarly blood, and yet their life was cramped and poor. In that small house, the parents and the eldest son’s couple were forced to live together; wife and mother-in-law quarreled, until at last the eldest brother divorced—and this confinement, the young Yanagita came to know in his very skin as he grew.

学問 がくもん の 血筋 ちすじ でありながら、 暮 く らしは 狭 せま く、 貧 まず しい。 狭 せま い 家 いえ に 親夫婦 おやふうふ と 長男夫婦 ちょうなんふうふ が 無理 むり に 同居 どうきょ し、 嫁 よめ と 姑 しゅうとめ がいさかい、ついには 長兄 ちょうけい が 離縁 りえん する——その 窮屈 きゅうくつ さを、 幼 おさな い 柳田 やなぎた は、 肌 はだ で 知 し って 育 そだ ちました。

Why must this house be so small? Why must people crowd together, only to turn against one another? The shape of a house, and the human heart. The seed of that question had already taken root within him, here in this small house.

なぜ、 家 いえ はこれほど 狭 せま いのか。なぜ、 人 ひと は 寄 よ り 集 あつ まって、いがみ 合 あ わねばならないのか。 家 いえ のかたちと、 人 ひと の 心 こころ 。その 問 と いの 芽 め は、すでにこの 小 ちい さな 家 いえ で、 彼 かれ の 中 なか に 宿 やど っていたのです。

When Yanagita was nine, the family moved to Hōjō, also in Hyōgo, the home village of his mother. And there, Yanagita saw a scene he would never forget for the rest of his life. A famine. That year, hunger struck the village.

柳田 やなぎた が9 歳 さい のとき、 一家 いっか は、 同 おな じ 兵庫 ひょうご の、 母 はは の 故郷 こきょう である 北条 ほうじょう へ 移 うつ ります。そしてその 地 ち で、 柳田 やなぎた は、 生涯 しょうがい 忘 わす れえぬ 光景 こうけい を 見 み ました。 飢饉 ききん です。その 年 とし 、 村 むら を 飢 う えが 襲 おそ いました。

A wealthy merchant house built a stove beneath its eaves and cooked rice gruel to give away. Gaunt, wasted people, holding earthenware pots, formed a long line. A single bowl of gruel, held out. A bony hand, receiving it. This scene, they say, went on for a whole month. The young Yanagita must have watched that line without once blinking. In Japan, a land that should have been blessed with abundant harvests—why must people go so hungry?

豊 ゆた かな 商家 しょうか が、 軒先 のきさき に 竈 かまど を 築 きず いて、 粥 かゆ を 炊 た き 出 だ す。 痩 や せ 細 ほそ った 人々 ひとびと が、 土瓶 どびん を 提 さ げて、 長 なが い 列 れつ をつくる。 差 さ し 出 だ される、 一杯 いっぱい の 粥 かゆ 。それを 受 う け 取 と る、 骨 ほね ばった 手 て 。その 光景 こうけい が、ひと 月 つき ものあいだ、 続 つづ いたといいます。 少年 しょうねん の 柳田 やなぎた は、まばたきもせず、その 列 れつ を 見 み つめていたことでしょう。 実 みの りの 国 くに であるはずの 日本 にほん で、なぜ、 人 ひと はこれほど 飢 う えるのか——。

In time, while still a boy, Yanagita went east, to rely on his eldest brother. This brother, Kanae, was fifteen years his senior—a brother who was almost like a father. He had become a doctor, and had opened a practice in Fukawa, in Ibaraki, on the banks of the Tone River. There, under his brother’s roof, Yanagita came upon another scene.

やがて 柳田 やなぎた は、 少年 しょうねん のころ、いちばん 上 うえ の 兄 あに を 頼 たの って、 東 ひがし の 地 ち へ 移 うつ ります。 長兄 ちょうけい の 鼎 かなえ は、 柳田 やなぎた より十五も 歳 とし が 離 はな れた、 父 ちち のような 兄 あに でした。 医者 いしゃ となり、 利根川 とねがわ のほとりの 茨城 いばらき ・ 布川 ふかわ で、 医院 いいん を 開 ひら いていた。その 兄 あに のもとで、 柳田 やなぎた は、もうひとつの 光景 こうけい に 出会 であ います。

In a temple in Fukawa, a single painting had been offered. What it depicted was this—a mother raising her hand against her newborn child. “Mabiki.” The reality of the common people, who, in their poverty, had no choice but to give up a child they could not raise. On the paper screen behind the mother, her shadow fell like a demon, and beside her, a Jizō, grieving for the lost child, stood quietly. Yanagita could not move from before that painting.

布川 ふかわ の 寺 てら に、 一枚 いちまい の 絵 え が 奉納 ほうのう されていました。そこに 描 えが かれていたのは—— 生 う まれたばかりの 我 わ が 子 こ に、 母親 ははおや が 手 て をかける 姿 すがた でした。「 間引 まび き」です。 貧 まず しさゆえに 育 そだ てることのできぬ 子 こ を、 諦 あきら めるしかなかった、 民 たみ の 現実 げんじつ 。 母 はは の 背後 はいご の 障子 しょうじ には、その 影 かげ が 鬼 おに のように 映 うつ り、 傍 かたわ らには、 亡 な き 子 こ を 悼 いた む 地蔵 じぞう が、 静 しず かに 立 た っていました。 柳田 やなぎた は、その 絵 え の 前 まえ から、 動 うご けませんでした。

The line of people waiting for food, seen in his home province. The figure of a mother giving up her child, seen in the temple. Just behind the modern age, with all its striving for wealth, people had been living lives this desperate. Why must people starve to death? Why must a mother give up her own child? These questions never left Yanagita, all his life. And they crystallized into a single conviction—famine must be wiped from this world.

故郷 こきょう で 見 み た、 飢 う えに 並 なら ぶ 人々 ひとびと の 列 れつ 。 寺 てら で 見 み た、 子 こ を 諦 あきら める 母 はは の 姿 すがた 。 豊 ゆた かさを 競 きそ う 近代 きんだい の、すぐ 裏側 うらがわ で、 人々 ひとびと はこれほど 切実 せつじつ に 生 い きてきた。なぜ、 人 ひと は 飢 う えて 死 し なねばならないのか。なぜ、 母 はは は、わが 子 こ を 諦 あきら めねばならないのか。この 問 と いは、 生涯 しょうがい 、 柳田 やなぎた を 離 はな しませんでした。そして、ひとつの 信念 しんねん へと 結晶 けっしょう します—— 飢饉 ききん を、この 世 よ から、 絶 た やさねばならない。

That resolve set him on the path of agricultural policy. He studied agricultural administration at Tokyo Imperial University and became an official in the Ministry of Agriculture and Commerce. A nation shaped so that its people would never go hungry—this he sought to build from the side of the institutions. Yet, as he walked through villages across the country, another question began to take root in Yanagita’s heart.

その 志 こころざし が、 彼 かれ を、 農政 のうせい の 道 みち へ 進 すす ませました。 東京帝国大学 とうきょうていこくだいがく で 農政 のうせい を 学 まな び、 農商務省 のうしょうむしょう の 官僚 かんりょう となります。 民 たみ を 飢 う えさせぬ 国 くに のかたちを、 彼 かれ は、 制度 せいど の 側 がわ から 築 きず こうとしたのです。けれど、 全国 ぜんこく の 村々 むらむら を 歩 ある くうちに、 柳田 やなぎた の 心 こころ に、もうひとつの 問 と いが 芽生 めば えます。

If there is enough rice, are people truly happy? If the belly is full, are they thereby saved? No, he began to feel. It is not rice alone that keeps people alive. There are matsuri, there is prayer, there is the bond with one’s ancestors. The heart that reveres what cannot be seen. The act of welcoming the kami, of welcoming the spirits, with each turning season. Lose that richness of the heart, and however full the belly, people can never be truly rich—.

米 こめ が 足 た りれば、 人 ひと は 本当 ほんとう に 幸 しあわ せなのか。 腹 はら が 満 み ちれば、それで 救 すく われるのか。 違 ちが う、と 彼 かれ は 感 かん じはじめます。 人 ひと を 生 い かしているのは、 米 こめ だけではない。 祭 まつ りがあり、 祈 いの りがあり、 祖先 そせん とのつながりがある。 目 め に 見 み えぬものを 敬 うやま う 心 こころ 。 季節 きせつ ごとに 神 かみ を 迎 むか え、 魂 たましい を 迎 むか える 営 いとな み。その 心 こころ の 豊 ゆた かさを 失 うしな えば、どれほど 腹 はら が 満 み ちても、 人 ひと は、 本当 ほんとう には 豊 ゆた かになれない——。

A turning point came. While traveling through Kyushu as an official, Yanagita visited Shiiba, a village deep in the mountains of Miyazaki Prefecture. Together with the village headman of those days, he made his way into the mountains. The headman spoke of the laws of the mountains. The ways and the prayers, handed down through generations of hunters, for taking boar and deer.

転機 てんき が 訪 おとず れます。 官僚 かんりょう として 九州 きゅうしゅう を 巡 めぐ っていた 柳田 やなぎた は、 宮崎県 みやざきけん の 山深 やまぶか くにある 椎葉村 しいばそん を 訪 たず ねました。 当時 とうじ の 村長 そんちょう とともに、 山 やま に 分 わ け 入 い る。 村長 そんちょう が 語 かた る、 山 やま の 掟 おきて 。 狩人 かりゅうど たちが 代々 だいだい 受 う け 継 つ いできた、 猪 いのしし や 鹿 しか を 狩 か るための 作法 さほう と、 祈 いの り。

Written down in no book, they had been kept and passed on by word of mouth, only by those who lived in that land. To each and every one of them, Yanagita listened, spellbound. That single week changed him. The following year, he gathered this experience into a book, “Nochi no Kari Kotoba no Ki.” It was his first—the very book of which Yanagita himself would say, “This became the starting point of Japanese folklore studies.”

書物 しょもつ のどこにも 記 しる されず、その 土地 とち に 生 い きる 者 もの だけが 口 くち づてに 守 まも り 伝 つた えてきたものでした。その 一 ひと つひとつに、 柳田 やなぎた は 夢中 むちゅう で 聞 き き 入 い ります。この 一週間 いっしゅうかん が、 柳田 やなぎた を 変 か えました。 翌年 よくねん 、 彼 かれ はこの 体験 たいけん を『 後狩詞記 のちのかりことばのき 』にまとめます。 柳田自身 やなぎたじしん が「これが 日本 にほん の 民俗学 みんぞくがく の 出発点 しゅっぱつてん になった」と 語 かた る、 最初 さいしょ の 一冊 いっさつ でした。

In Japanese, the sound “minzoku” can be written in two ways. One, 民族, means a people who share the same language and culture—an ethnic group. The other, 民俗, means the customs, the beliefs, and the matsuri that those people have handed down through their daily lives—folk tradition. If 民族 is the study of a people, then 民俗学—folklore studies—is the study of how they live. What Yanagita founded was the latter.

日本語 にほんご で「ミンゾク」と 書 か くとき、「 民俗 みんぞく 」と「 民族 みんぞく 」の 二 ふた つがあります。「 民族 みんぞく 」とは、 同 おな じ 言語 げんご や 文化 ぶんか を 持 も つ、 人々 ひとびと の 集団 しゅうだん のこと。これに 対 たい し「 民俗 みんぞく 」とは、その 人々 ひとびと が 暮 く らしの 中 なか で 受 う け 継 つ いできた、 習 なら わしや 信仰 しんこう 、 祭 まつ りのことです。 民族 みんぞく が「 人 ひと 」を 見 み る 学問 がくもん なら、 民俗学 みんぞくがく は「 暮 く らし」を 見 み る 学問 がくもん 。 柳田 やなぎた が 起 おこ したのは、 後者 こうしゃ でした。

The movement to make this 民俗—this folk tradition—into a field of study began in Europe. In an age when modernization was advancing and every nation was changing in the same way, the people of Germany stopped and asked themselves: every people has a soul all its own, a soul that belongs to no other.

この「 民俗 みんぞく 」を 学問 がくもん にする 動 うご きは、ヨーロッパから 始 はじ まりました。 近代化 きんだいか が 進 すす み、どこの 国 くに も 同 おな じように 変 か わっていく 時代 じだい に、ドイツの 人々 ひとびと は、 立 た ち 止 ど まって 考 かんが えます。どの 民族 みんぞく にも、その 民 たみ にしかない 固有 こゆう の 魂 たましい がある。

The philosopher Herder taught that the soul of a people dwells in its folk songs, and the Brothers Grimm gathered the old tales passed down through the ages—the very Grimm’s Fairy Tales that everyone knew as a child. To find one’s own roots in the vanishing stories of the people, and to protect them—that was the folklore studies of Europe.

哲学者 てつがくしゃ ヘルダーは、 民 たみ の 歌 うた ( 民謡 みんよう )にこそ 民族 みんぞく の 魂 たましい が 宿 やど ると 説 と き、グリム 兄弟 きょうだい は、 語 かた り 継 つ がれてきた 昔話 むかしばなし を 集 あつ めました。 誰 だれ もが 子 こ どもの 頃 ころ に 親 した しんだ、あのグリム 童話 どうわ です。 失 うしな われゆく 民 たみ の 物語 ものがたり の 中 なか に、 自分 じぶん たちの 根 ね を 見出 みいだ し、 守 まも ろうとする——それが、ヨーロッパの 民俗学 みんぞくがく でした。

What Yanagita was drawn toward was, in truth, the Japanese version of this very endeavor. Yanagita, too, before they could vanish, set down in writing the values and the spirit shared by the people who live upon these islands.

柳田 やなぎた が 導 みちび かれたのは、まさに、この 営 いとな みの 日本版 にほんばん でした。 柳田 やなぎた もまた、この 列島 れっとう に 生 い きる 人々 ひとびと が 分 わ かち 合 あ う 価値観 かちかん や 精神性 せいしんせい を、 消 き える 前 まえ に、 文字 もじ に 書 か き 留 と めたのです。

In 1910, “The Legends of Tōno,” which gathered the lore of the Tōno region in Iwate, came into the world. Mountain gods, kappa, zashiki-warashi, the souls of the dead—. And yet, what Yanagita sought to record was not these wondrous tales themselves. It was the heart of the people, who had received such tales as a matter of course, and who had lived in step with nature. In the very things the modern age had cast aside as “superstition,” Yanagita saw the roots of the Japanese heart.

明治 めいじ 43 年 ねん (1910 年 ねん )に、 岩手 いわて ・ 遠野郷 とおのごう の 伝承 でんしょう をまとめた『 遠野物語 とおのものがたり 』が 世 よ に 出 で ます。 山 やま の 神 かみ 、 河童 かっぱ 、 座敷童子 ざしきわらし 、 死者 ししゃ の 魂 たましい ——。けれど 柳田 やなぎた が 記 しる そうとしたのは、こうした 不思議 ふしぎ な 話 はなし そのものではありません。その 話 はなし を 当 あ たり 前 まえ のものとして 受 う け 継 つ ぎ、 自然 しぜん とともに 生 い きてきた、 人々 ひとびと の 心 こころ でした。 近代 きんだい が「 迷信 めいしん 」と 切 き り 捨 す てたものの 中 なか にこそ、 柳田 やなぎた は、 日本人 にほんじん の 心 こころ の 根 ね を 見 み たのです。

Above all, what he gazed upon was the destination of the souls of the dead. When a person dies, the soul does not depart for some distant heaven. It settles upon the nearby mountains, becomes an ancestral spirit watching over its descendants, and at each Bon and each matsuri, returns to the village—.

とりわけ 彼 かれ が 見 み つめたのは、 死者 ししゃ の 魂 たましい のゆくえでした。 人 ひと は 死 し ぬと、 遠 とお い 天国 てんごく へ 去 さ るのではない。 近 ちか くの 山 やま に 鎮 しず まり、 祖霊 それい となって 子孫 しそん を 見守 みまも り、 盆 ぼん や 祭 まつ りのたびに、 村 むら へ 還 かえ ってくる——。

The time came when that view of life and death would be tested most keenly of all. It was the final stage of the Pacific War. In 1945, the indiscriminate bombing by American forces began to set all of Japan ablaze. In the small hours of March 10, the old downtown of Tokyo became, in a single night, a sea of fire.

その 死生観 しせいかん が、 最 もっと も 切実 せつじつ に 試 ため される 時 とき が 来 き ます。 太平洋戦争 たいへいようせんそう の、 末期 まっき でした。 昭和 しょうわ 20 年 ねん (1945 年 ねん )、アメリカ 軍 ぐん の 無差別爆撃 むさべつばくげき が、 日本全土 にほんぜんど を 焼 や きはじめます。3 月 がつ 10 日 とおか の 未明 みめい 、 東京 とうきょう の 下町 したまち は、 一夜 いちや にして 火 ひ の 海 うみ となりました。

Yanagita left a record of that night in his diary. Bombers covering the sky; a great fire staining the whole of the eastern heavens. In the dread that at any moment an incendiary bomb might fall upon him, he waited, trembling, for the dawn.

柳田 やなぎた は、その 夜 よる のことを 日記 にっき に 残 のこ しています。 空 そら を 覆 おお う 爆撃機 ばくげきき 、 東 ひがし の 空 そら を 染 そ める 一面 いちめん の 大火 たいか 。いつ 自分 じぶん の 上 うえ に 焼夷弾 しょういだん が 落 お ちるかもしれぬ 不安 ふあん の 中 なか で、 震 ふる えて 夜明 よあ けを 待 ま った、と。

At this time, Yanagita was seventy. Day after day the air-raid sirens would not cease, and he himself could not know when his own life might end. In the midst of that urgency, he sat at his desk, writing on, page by page, a single book. “Senzo no Hanashi”—”About Our Ancestors.” He wrote it as his last testament, Yanagita would later say.

このとき 柳田 やなぎた は、70 歳 さい 。 連日 れんじつ 、 警報 けいほう が 鳴 な りやまず、 自 みずか らもいつ 命 いのち を 落 お とすか 分 わ からない。その 切迫 せっぱく の 中 なか で 机 つくえ に 向 む かい、 一冊 いっさつ の 本 ほん を 書 か き 継 つ いでいました。『 先祖 せんぞ の 話 はなし 』です。 遺書 いしょ のつもりで 書 か いた、と、 後 のち に 柳田 やなぎた は 語 かた っています。

Why this book, at this time? What drove Yanagita was a single question. The young men dying cruel deaths in this war—most of them were still young, with no wife and no child. What, then, would become of their souls? Who would enshrine them? Would they join the spirits of the ancestors, and be welcomed as ancestral spirits themselves—?

なぜ、この 時 とき に、この 本 ほん だったのか。 柳田 やなぎた を 突 つ き 動 うご かしたのは、ひとつの 問 と いでした。この 戦争 せんそう で、 無惨 むざん に 死 し んでいく 若者 わかもの たち——その 多 おお くは、 妻 つま も 子 こ もない、まだ 若 わか い 男 おとこ たちです。 彼 かれ らの 魂 たましい は、いったい、どうなるのか。 誰 だれ が、 祀 まつ るのか。 先祖 せんぞ の 霊 れい の 仲間入 なかまい りをして、 祖霊 それい として、 迎 むか えられるのか——。

The state declared that it would enshrine them as gods at Yasukuni Shrine. But Yanagita doubted whether that could be a true consolation. More than such a grand and solemn ceremony, in which the nation enshrines them as a matter of state, might there not be another form of mourning—one the people of this land had carried on, far more anciently, within their daily lives?

国 くに は、 彼 かれ らを、 靖国 やすくに の 社 やしろ に 神 かみ として 祀 まつ る、と 言 い いました。けれど 柳田 やなぎた は、それが 本当 ほんとう の 慰 なぐさ めになるのか、 疑 うたが っていました。 国家 こっか が 制度 せいど として 祀 まつ る、その 晴 は れがましい 祭 まつ りより、もっと 古 ふる くから、この 国 くに の 人々 ひとびと が、 暮 く らしの 中 なか で 続 つづ けてきた 弔 とむら いのかたちがあるのではないか。

The dead do not go far away. They remain upon the mountains near their homes, watched over by their descendants, and at Bon and at the New Year, they return home—it is through this faith in the ancestral spirits, surely, that the souls of those young men could be truly consoled. In a country going up in flames, Yanagita sought to set down in writing that spirit, breathing quietly, since ancient times, in the depths of the people’s hearts.

死者 ししゃ は、 遠 とお くへは 行 い かない。 家 いえ の 近 ちか くの 山 やま に 留 とど まり、 子孫 しそん に 見守 みまも られ、 盆 ぼん や 正月 しょうがつ に、 家 いえ へ 還 かえ ってくる——その、 祖霊 それい への 信仰 しんこう によってこそ、 若者 わかもの たちの 魂 たましい は、 本当 ほんとう に 慰 なぐさ められるのではないか。 柳田 やなぎた は、 焼 や かれゆく 国 くに の 中 なか で、 人々 ひとびと の 心 こころ の 奥 おく に 古 ふる くから 息 いき づく、その 精神 せいしん を、 書 か き 留 と めようとしたのです。

And then, his final work, “Kaijō no Michi”—”The Sea Road.” This was a story that had begun in the summer of his twenty-third year. The young Yanagita, on the sandy shore of the Atsumi Peninsula, saw a coconut that had drifted in. From a far southern sea, riding the Kuroshio current, this single nut had journeyed all the way here—. That sight never left his heart, as long as he lived.

そして、 最後 さいご の 著作 ちょさく 『 海上 かいじょう の 道 みち 』。これは、23 歳 さい の 夏 なつ に 始 はじ まった 物語 ものがたり でした。 若 わか き 日 ひ の 柳田 やなぎた は、 渥美半島 あつみはんとう の 砂浜 すなはま で、 椰子 やし の 実 み が 流 なが れ 着 つ いているのを 見 み ます。はるか 南 みなみ の 海 うみ から、 黒潮 くろしお に 乗 の って、この 実 み は 旅 たび してきた——。その 光景 こうけい は、 生涯 しょうがい 、 彼 かれ の 心 こころ を 離 はな しませんでした。

For sixty long years, that coconut went on drifting within Yanagita’s heart. And in the year before his death, as the summation of his life’s work, he poured into this book a single grand vision. The Japanese, and their rice cultivation, had come from the south of China, riding the Kuroshio, island by island, across to this archipelago. Of this Yanagita was certain—the roots of Japan’s rice-growing culture lie not to the north, but far away, beyond the southern sea.

60 年 ねん ものあいだ、その 椰子 やし の 実 み は、 柳田 やなぎた の 胸 むね の 中 なか を 漂 ただよ い 続 つづ けました。そして 死 し の 前年 ぜんねん 、 柳田 やなぎた は、 生涯 しょうがい の 総決算 そうけっさん として、この 著書 ちょしょ にひとつの 雄大 ゆうだい な 構想 こうそう を 込 こ めます。 日本人 にほんじん と、その 稲作 いなさく は、 中国 ちゅうごく の 南 みなみ から、 黒潮 くろしお に 乗 の り、 島々 しまじま を 伝 つた って、この 列島 れっとう へ 渡 わた ってきたのだ、と。 柳田 やなぎた は、 確信 かくしん していました—— 日本 にほん の 稲作文化 いなさくぶんか の 根 ね は、 北 きた ではなく、 南 みなみ の 海 うみ の 彼方 かなた にある、と。

To trace the origins of a whole people from a single coconut washed up on a beach. At the time, this grand vision was scarcely taken seriously. A baseless dream, a poet’s fancy—so it was dismissed.

砂浜 すなはま に 流 なが れ 着 つ いた 椰子 やし の 実 み から、 民族 みんぞく の 来 こ し 方 かた を 説 と く。 当時 とうじ 、この 壮大 そうだい な 構想 こうそう は、まともに 相手 あいて にされませんでした。 証拠 しょうこ のない 夢物語 ゆめものがたり 、 詩人 しじん の 空想 くうそう ——そう 片 かた づけられたのです。

And yet, Yanagita was right. In recent years, genetics and archaeology have, one after another, borne out the “flow from the south” that Yanagita had sensed by intuition. From the basin of the Yangtze in China—the homeland of rice cultivation—people crossed the sea and came, and they shaped fully half of who the Japanese are today. So it has come to be understood.

けれど、 柳田 やなぎた は 正 ただ しかった。 近年 きんねん の 遺伝学 いでんがく や 考古学 こうこがく は、 柳田 やなぎた が 直感 ちょっかん した「 南 みな みからの 流 なが れ」を、 次々 つぎつぎ に 裏 うら づけています。 稲作 いなさく の 故郷 こきょう である 中国 ちゅうごく ・ 長江 ちょうこう の 流域 りゅういき から、 海 うみ を 越 こ えて 渡 わた ってきた 人々 ひとびと が、いまの 日本人 にほんじん の、 半 なか ばをも 形 かたち づくった——そう 考 かんが えられるようになってきたのです。

Seen in this light, Okinawa is no separate country, cut off from the mainland. From ancient times, it was the first “gateway” through which culture entered this land.

こうして 見 み れば、 沖縄 おきなわ は、 本土 ほんど と 切 き り 離 はな された、 別 べつ の 国 くに などではありません。 古代 こだい から、この 国 くに へと 文化 ぶんか が 入 はい ってくる、 最初 さいしょ の「 玄関 げんかん 」だったのです。

The following year, Yanagita Kunio brought his life of eighty-seven years to a close.

その 翌年 よくねん 、 柳田國男 やなぎたくにお は、87 年 ねん の 生涯 しょうがい に 幕 まく を 閉 と じました。

The folklore studies he founded were never merely a matter of gathering up old legends and writing them down. What he kept asking was this: what is a Japanese? And the answer lay not in race, nor in bloodline. It lay in sharing a certain spirit—the daily life, the matsuri, the prayer, the bond with one’s ancestors, all that had been nurtured upon these islands.

彼 かれ が 起 おこ した 民俗学 みんぞくがく は、ただ 古 ふる い 伝承 でんしょう を 集 あつ めて、 書 か き 残 のこ すことではありませんでした。 問 と い 続 つづ けたのは、「 日本人 にほんじん とは 何 なに か」ということでした。その 答 こた えは、 人種 じんしゅ でも、 血筋 ちすじ でもありません。この 列島 れっとう で 育 はぐく まれてきた 暮 く らし、 祭 まつ り、 祈 いの り、 祖先 そせん とのつながり——そうした 精神 せいしん を 分 わ かち 合 あ うことでした。

Today, in Japan, public opinion is divided over the rights and wrongs of immigration and of a multicultural society. And yet, beyond all such positions, there is one thing that can be said in common. We are all given life upon these islands—we are, as it were, “people of the Japanese archipelago.”

現在 げんざい 、 日本 にほん では、 移民 いみん や 多文化共生 たぶんかきょうせい の 是非 ぜひ をめぐって、 世論 よろん が 割 わ れています。けれど、 立場 たちば を 超 こ えて、ひとつ、 共通 きょうつう して 言 い えることがあります。 私 わたし たちは 皆 みな 、この 列島 れっとう に 生 い かされている——いわば「 日本列島人 にほんれっとうじん 」だということです。

Before we assert anything, before we argue, we would do well first to learn, with humility, the spirit these islands have nurtured over long ages. What Yanagita Kunio left behind was not old tales, nor tales of the supernatural. It is a record of the heart—of the people who have lived upon these islands, who revered what cannot be seen, who thought of their ancestors, and who walked together with nature.

何 なに かを 主張 しゅちょう し、 論 ろん じ 合 あ う 前 まえ に、まず、この 列島 れっとう が 長 なが い 歳月 さいげつ をかけて 育 はぐく んできた 精神性 せいしんせい を、 謙虚 けんきょ に 学 まな ぶこと。 柳田國男 やなぎたくにお が 遺 のこ したのは、 昔話 むかしばなし でも、 妖怪 ようかい でもありません。この 列島 れっとう に 生 い きてきた 人々 ひとびと が、 目 め に 見 み えないものを 敬 うやま い、 祖先 そせん を 想 おも い、 自然 しぜん とともに 歩 あゆ んできた、その 心 こころ の 記録 きろく です。