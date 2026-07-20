

Voice / Word Art – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue



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What the Festival Leaves Behind

祭 まつ りが 残 のこ す、 生 い き 方 かた のかたち



What we call kotowaza is written 諺. Here we go beyond its original sense — to the Analects, waka poetry, and modern spoken Japanese — introducing the art of words (言技), where 言波 (voice waves) and 言の葉 (word leaves) intermingle and nurture our sensibilities. The Japanese have long marked the turning of the seasons, and the meeting of this world and the next, through their festivals. In this issue, please enjoy the word art (言技) born from Japan’s festival culture.

「ことわざ」は「 諺 ことわざ 」と 書 か きます。ここでは 諺 ことわざ にとどまらず、 論語 ろんご 、 和歌 わか 、 現代口語 げんだいこうご まで、「 言波 ことなみ 」と「 言 こと の 葉 は 」が 融合 ゆうごう し 感性 かんせい を 育 そだ ててきた 言葉 ことば のアート（ 言技 ことわざ ）を 紹介 しょうかい します。 日本人 にほんじん は 古 ふる くから、 祭 まつ りを 通 とお して 季節 きせつ の 節目 ふしめ や、この 世 よ とあの 世 よ の 出会 であ いを 刻 きざ んできました。 今号 こんごう では、 日本 にほん の 祭 まつ り 文化 ぶんか から 生 う まれた 言技 ことわざ をお 楽 たの しみください。

After the Festival — Already Too Late｜ 後 あと の 祭 まつ り



Ato no matsuri means missing the right moment — a regret that comes too late to change anything. Rush to the festival after it has ended, and the revelry is already gone.

「 後 あと の 祭 まつ り」とは、 時機 じき を 逃 のが してしまい、 今 いま さら 悔 くや やんでも 間 ま に 合 あ わないことを 指 さ します。 祭 まつ りが 終 お わったあとに 駆 か けつけても、 賑 にぎ わいはもうそこにはありません。

The phrase has several proposed origins. Some trace it to Kyoto’s Gion Festival, whose “after-festival” was quieter than the first; others to the emptiness of arriving the day after the celebration is done. And there is one more: that the matsuri for the dead — the rites of memorial — can never be offered in time once a person is already gone.

語源 ごげん には 諸説 しょせつ あります。 祇園祭 ぎおんまつり の 後祭 あとまつり が 前祭 さきまつり ほど 華 はな やかでなかったからとも、 祭 まつ りの 済 す んだ 翌日 よくじつ では 何 なに も 残 のこ っていないからとも 言 い われます。そしてもう 一 ひと つ―― 亡 な き 人 ひと を 悼 いた む 祭 まつ り、すなわち 供養 くよう は、 逝 い ってしまってからでは 間 ま に 合 あ わない、という 説 せつ もあります。

Perhaps that is why Obon exists — so that our feelings for those who have passed never become entirely “too late.” Once a year, we light the welcoming fire and see the spirits off with the parting flame. The Japanese keep a season for welcoming back, once more, what we could not reach in time.

だからこそ、お 盆 ぼん があるのかもしれません。 逝 い った 人 ひと への 想 おも いが、すっかり「 後 あと の 祭 まつ り」になってしまわないように。 年 ねん に 一度 いちど 、 迎 むか え 火 び を 灯 とも し、 送 おく り 火 び で 見送 みおく る。 日本人 にほんじん は、 間 ま に 合 あ わなかったものを、もう 一度 いちど 迎 むか え 直 なお す 季節 きせつ を 持 も っているのです。

Ato no matsuri is usually a word of resignation. Yet turned over, it teaches how much it matters to do all we can, and to speak our hearts, while there is still time. To leave no regret behind — this, too, is a wisdom the festival has handed down.

「 後 あと の 祭 まつ り」は、ふだんは 諦 あきら めの 言葉 ことば です。けれど 裏 うら を 返 かえ せば、 間 ま に 合 あ ううちに 手 て を 尽 つ くし、 想 おも いを 伝 つた えておくことの 大切 たいせつ さを 教 おし えてくれます。 悔 く いを 残 のこ さないこと――それもまた、 祭 まつ りが 伝 つた えてきた 知恵 ちえ なのです。

■ Meaning / 意味



Ato: after something has already passed.

後 あと （あと）： 物事 ものごと が 過 す ぎ 去 さ ったあと。

Matsuri: a rite honoring gods or spirits; by extension, the peak moment itself.

祭 まつ り（まつり）： 神 かみ や 霊 れい をまつる 行事 ぎょうじ 。 転 てん じて、 絶好 ぜっこう の 機会 きかい そのもの。

■ Usage / 使う場面

