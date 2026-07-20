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After the Festival — Already Too Late
後の祭り


Voice / Word Art – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue

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What the Festival Leaves Behind

まつりがのこす、かたのかたち

What we call kotowaza is written 諺. Here we go beyond its original sense — to the Analects, waka poetry, and modern spoken Japanese — introducing the art of words (言技), where 言波 (voice waves) and 言の葉 (word leaves) intermingle and nurture our sensibilities. The Japanese have long marked the turning of the seasons, and the meeting of this world and the next, through their festivals. In this issue, please enjoy the word art (言技) born from Japan’s festival culture.
「ことわざ」は「ことわざ」ときます。ここではことわざにとどまらず、論語ろんご和歌わか現代口語げんだいこうごまで、「言波ことなみ」と「こと」が融合ゆうごう感性かんせいそだててきた言葉ことばのアート（言技ことわざ）を紹介しょうかいします。日本人にほんじんふるくから、まつりをとおして季節きせつ節目ふしめや、このとあの出会であいをきざんできました。今号こんごうでは、日本にほんまつ文化ぶんかからまれた言技ことわざをおたのしみください。

After the Festival — Already Too Late｜あとまつ

Ato no matsuri means missing the right moment — a regret that comes too late to change anything. Rush to the festival after it has ended, and the revelry is already gone.
あとまつり」とは、時機じきのがしてしまい、いまさらくややんでもわないことをします。まつりがわったあとにけつけても、にぎわいはもうそこにはありません。

The phrase has several proposed origins. Some trace it to Kyoto’s Gion Festival, whose “after-festival” was quieter than the first; others to the emptiness of arriving the day after the celebration is done. And there is one more: that the matsuri for the dead — the rites of memorial — can never be offered in time once a person is already gone.
語源ごげんには諸説しょせつあります。祇園祭ぎおんまつり後祭あとまつり前祭さきまつりほどはなやかでなかったからとも、まつりのんだ翌日よくじつではなにのこっていないからともわれます。そしてもうひとつ――ひといたまつり、すなわち供養くようは、ってしまってからではわない、というせつもあります。

Perhaps that is why Obon exists — so that our feelings for those who have passed never become entirely “too late.” Once a year, we light the welcoming fire and see the spirits off with the parting flame. The Japanese keep a season for welcoming back, once more, what we could not reach in time.
だからこそ、おぼんがあるのかもしれません。ったひとへのおもいが、すっかり「あとまつり」になってしまわないように。ねん一度いちどむかともし、おく見送みおくる。日本人にほんじんは、わなかったものを、もう一度いちどむかなお季節きせつっているのです。

Ato no matsuri is usually a word of resignation. Yet turned over, it teaches how much it matters to do all we can, and to speak our hearts, while there is still time. To leave no regret behind — this, too, is a wisdom the festival has handed down.
あとまつり」は、ふだんはあきらめの言葉ことばです。けれどうらかえせば、ううちにくし、おもいをつたえておくことの大切たいせつさをおしえてくれます。いをのこさないこと――それもまた、まつりがつたえてきた知恵ちえなのです。

■ Meaning / 意味

Ato: after something has already passed.
あと（あと）： 物事ものごとったあと。

Matsuri: a rite honoring gods or spirits; by extension, the peak moment itself.
まつり（まつり）： かみれいをまつる行事ぎょうじてんじて、絶好ぜっこう機会きかいそのもの。

■ Usage / 使う場面

Kenta: They say the early-bird tickets are already gone.
ケンタ： 早割はやわりチケット、もうわっちゃったって。

Misaki: What? I should have signed up yesterday…
ミサキ： えっ、昨日きのうもうんでおけばよかった…。

Kenta: Saying that now is ato no matsuri — the festival’s already over.
ケンタ： いまごろってもあとまつりだよ。

Misaki: You’re right. Next time I’ll act right away.
ミサキ： そうだよね。つぎはすぐうごくよ。

Kenta: That’s the way. The trick is to leave no regret.
ケンタ： それがいちばん。いをのこさないのがコツ。

Misaki: Enjoy the festival before it ends, huh.
ミサキ： まつりはわるまえたのしまなきゃ、だね。

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祭が結ぶ言の葉
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食が映す、生き方のかたち
Words Nourished by Food
食に育まれた言の葉
Mountains, and the Shape of a Life
山が語る、人生のかたち

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