[ Pros and Cons with Insight – May 2026 Issue]

Is the Gray Zone Really a Safe Zone?

グレーゾーンはセーフゾーンなのか？

Background | 背景



Actions targeting the “gray zone” without clearly violating laws and rules are increasing.

法律やルールに明確には違反しない“グレーゾーン”を狙った行為が増えている。

SNS posts provoking outrage, nuisance content, videos stretching the interpretation of copyright, and so on.

炎上を誘うSNS投稿や迷惑系コンテンツ、著作権の解釈を広げた動画など。

The question, “If it’s not illegal, is it acceptable?”, is being posed to society.

「違法でなければ問題ないのか」という問いが、社会に投げかけられている。

Pros | 賛成意見

As long as they do not violate the law, actions should be allowed, and excessive regulation stifles freedom of expression and endeavors.

法律に違反していない以上、行為は許されるべきであり、過度な規制は表現の自由や挑戦を萎縮させる。

Cons | 反対意見

Even if not illegal, actions causing disadvantage or discomfort to others should not be allowed.

たとえ違法でなくても、他者に不利益や不快感を与える行為は許されるべきではない。

Insight | 洞察

The idea that “as long as it’s not illegal, doing anything is safe” is spreading.

「違法でなければ何をしてもセーフだ」という考え方が広がっている。

The trend of defeating opponents with words and logic is also an extension of it.

言葉や理屈で相手を言い負かす風潮も、その延長にある。

However, is the gray zone really a “safe zone”?

しかし、グレーゾーンは本当に「セーフゾーン」なのだろうか。

The color gray is created by mixing black into white.

グレーという色は、白に黒を混ぜて生まれる。

“Black” is already included in it.

そこにはすでに“黒”が含まれている。

Laws and rules are merely minimum standards created by humans.

法律やルールは、人間がつくった最低限の基準にすぎない。

Humans live as a part of nature. What is questioned is not “whether it is legal”, but a more fundamental sense.

人は自然の一部として生きている。問われるのは「合法かどうか」ではなく、もっと根源的な感覚だ。

People of the past said, “Heaven is watching.” The sense of being watched, even if no one is looking.

昔の人は言った。「お天道様が見ている」。誰も見ていなくても、見られているという感覚。

In this way, people have faced their own conscience.

そうして人は、自らの良心と向き合ってきた。

The standard is simple. Do not do to others what you dislike being done to yourself.

基準はシンプルだ。自分がされて嫌なことは、他人にしない。

Even the Code of Hammurabi, known for “an eye for an eye”, was not originally meant to encourage revenge.

「目には目を」で知られるハンムラビ法典も、本来は復讐を促すものではなかった。

It is a wisdom of restraint, meaning the same thing returns to oneself.

同じことが自分に返るという抑制の知恵である。

Before rules and laws, we think about “whether it is right as a human being”. Shouldn’t we return to that axis?

ルールや法律の前に、「人として正しいかどうか」を考える。その軸に立ち戻るべきではないだろうか。

This article is from the May 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年5月号より掲載しています。