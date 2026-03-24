[Pros and Cons with Insight – April 2026 Issue]

How Should We Consider the ‘National Flag Destruction Crime Bill’?

「国旗損壊罪法案」をどう考えるか

Background | 背景

The establishment of the ‘National Flag Destruction Crime Bill’, which punishes the act of intentionally destroying and insulting the national flag, is being aimed at.

国旗を故意に損壊・侮辱する行為を処罰する「国旗損壊罪法案」の成立が目指されている。

Over freedom of expression and so on, various opinions are being exchanged.

表現の自由などをめぐり、さまざまな意見が交わされている。

Pros | 賛成意見

The national flag is not a mere cloth. Its destruction is an insult to the whole country, and could shake the order of society.

国旗は単なる布ではない。その損壊は国全体への侮辱であり、社会の秩序を揺るがしかねない。

Cons | 反対意見

National flag destruction is a form of political protest. Controlling it with punishment will chill freedom of expression.

国旗損壊は政治的抗議の一形態。それを刑罰で取り締まることは、表現の自由を萎縮させる。

Insight | 洞察

In Japan, there is an atmosphere that feels hesitation in hoisting one’s own country’s national flag daily or incorporating it into clothes.

日本では、自国の国旗を日常的に掲げたり、衣服に取り入れることに、ためらいを感じる空気がある。

In its background, there is a reality that the Hinomaru has been imprinted negatively as a symbol of militarism after the war.

その背景には、戦後日の丸が軍国主義の象徴として否定的に刷り込まれてきた現実がある。

When asked ‘What is the symbol of your country?’ in a foreign country, Japanese people who can talk with confidence are few.

外国で「あなたの国のシンボルは？」と問われた時、自信をもって語れる日本人は少ない。

Japan, since Jomon and Yayoi, even with people from overseas, has fostered a large-family-like sense of community based on land and blood relations.

日本は、縄文・弥生以来、渡来人とも、土地と血縁を基盤とした大家族的な共同体意識を育んできた。

Between the English ‘Nation’ and the Japanese ‘Kuni’, there is a difference in resonance, and ‘Ie’ is not a vessel called ‘house’.

英語のNationと、日本語の「国」には、響きの違いがあり、「家」とは、houseという器ではない。

‘Kokka’ contains a sense close to ‘Ie’ more than the frameworks called ‘nation’ and ‘country’.

「国家」とは、nationやcountryという枠組み以上に、「家」に近い感覚を含んでいる。

Japan is the name of that one family, and means ‘Hinomoto’, a country that has been kept alive under the sun from generation to generation.

日本はその一家の名前であり、先祖代々太陽のもとで生かされてきた国、「日の本」を意味する。

The Hinomaru is a family crest in which the sun, which is the symbol of Japan, is expressed.

日の丸は、日本のシンボルである太陽が表された家紋である。

Even if opinions do not match among family members, one does not put a cross on the family crest.

たとえ家族間で意見が合わずとも、家紋にバツは付けない。

Our family crest must not be a weak thing that should be protected by punishment.

我々の家紋は罰で守られるべき弱いものであってはならない。

We want it to be a strong family crest that continues to be talked about.

語られ続ける強い家紋でありたい。

And that family crest tells that all members who can have gratitude and pride in it are a family.

そしてその家紋は、そこに感謝と誇りを持てる全員が家族であると語っている。

This article is from the April 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年4月号より掲載しています。