Hide-and-Seek on a Deserted Island with 100 Adults
- Hiragana Times
- Sep 19, 2024
[New Review – October 2024 Issue]
Hide-and-Seek on a Deserted Island with 100 Adults
無人島で大人100人がかくれんぼ
From November 2nd to 4th, the event “Private Deserted Island! Hide-and-Seek 2024” will be held on Tsumagashima Island in Iki City, Nagasaki Prefecture.
11月2日〜4日、長崎県壱岐市の妻ヶ島[つまがしま]で「無人島貸切！無人島かくれんぼ2024」が開催されます。
Hide-and-seek is a traditional game enjoyed around the world. With its simple rules, it can be played by anyone, regardless of culture or language.
「かくれんぼ」は世界の多くの国や地域で親しまれている伝承遊び。で、難しいルールがないため、文化や言語を超えて誰もが楽しめます。
This time, 100 participants, including 10 seekers and 90 hiders, all of whom are university students or older, will take part. They will play hide-and-seek on the deserted island for two hours.
今回は大学生以上を対象に、鬼10人、隠れる人90人の合計100人が参加。2時間にわたって無人島でかくれんぼをします。
Awards will be given not only to those who remain hidden until the end and to the seekers who find the most people but also based on a point system that considers factors such as the length of time hidden. Plans also include a barbecue and a campfire.
最後まで隠れきった人、多くの人を見つけた鬼の他、隠れた時間の長さなどポイント制でも表彰します。バーベキューやキャンプファイヤーも企画しています。
