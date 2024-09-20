[Spotlight – October 2024 Issue]

Expanding the Joy of Painting: A Reuse Shop for Secondhand Art Supplies

絵を描く楽しみを広げたいー中古画材のリユースショップ

“Re arts Garden” is a small shop that collects and sells secondhand art supplies. Since there are very few shops that buy used art materials, many people end up throwing them away when they have leftovers they can’t use. This situation inspired Saki Arisawa, the representative of Re arts Garden, to start reusing art supplies.

「Re arts Garden[リアーツガーデン]」は中古画材の回収・販売を行う小さな店です。使用済みの画材は買い取ってくれる場所がほとんどないため、使い切れずに余った場合、多くの人が捨ててしまいます。そこで画材のリユースを思い立ったのが、リアーツガーデン代表の有澤紗生[ありさわさき]さんです。

They take in art supplies that are still usable, either by accepting them for free or purchasing them, then clean and sell them at a low price.

まだ使える画材を無料で引き取ったり、買い取るなどして、クリーニングを施した上で安価で販売しています。

During her time at art university, Ms. Arisawa noticed many art supplies going to waste and began thinking about what could be done. As a result, she opened this secondhand art supply shop in July 2022. The store, located a 12-minute walk from Nerima Station in Nerima Ward, Tokyo, offers a variety of art supplies, including pens, brushes, palettes, paints, pigments, and canvases, with paints available for as little as a few dozen yen.

有澤さんは、美術大学時代にたくさんの画材が無駄になっている状況を見て、なんとかできないかと考えました。そして、2022年7月にこの画材の中古ショップをオープンさせました。練馬駅（東京都練馬区）から徒歩12分の場所にある店の中には、ペン、筆、パレット、絵の具、顔料、キャンバスなどさまざまな画材が並んでおり、絵の具は数十円から買うことができます。

Most of the art supplies she collects come from people in their 50s or 60s who no longer paint, or from their families. On the other hand, most of the customers are young people, such as students or hobbyists, and the number of young children who love painting is also increasing.

画材を引き取るのは主に絵を描かなくなった人やその家族からで、50代〜60代の人が多いといいます。一方、買いに来るのは学生や趣味で絵を描く人など若い方が多く、絵が好きな小さなお子さんも増えているそうです。

Ms. Arisawa shared that she was very happy when a student preparing for university entrance exams bought art supplies from her shop and later returned to tell her they had passed. She also recalled a customer who was delighted to find a discontinued paint in the store.

大学受験を控えた学生さんがここで画材を買い、しばらくしてから合格したと報告しに来てくれた時はとてもうれしかったと、有澤さんは話してくれました。廃盤になった絵の具を店で見つけ、喜んでくれたお客様もいたそうです。

If people can obtain professional-grade art supplies at affordable prices, more will enjoy painting. Art will become more accessible, and people’s hearts will be further enriched. Ms. Arisawa is passionate about making this shop a place that expands the joy of painting.

本格的な画材が手頃な値段で手に入れられたら、絵を描くことを楽しむ人はもっと増えます。アートがより身近になり、人々の心は一層豊かになることでしょう。有澤さんは、この店をそんな「絵の楽しさを広げる拠点」にしたいという熱い思いを抱[いだ]いています。

Photo/Text: IKEDA Miki

写真・文：池田美樹