Words That Dwell in “Koma”
「こま」に宿る言の葉
- Hiragana Times
- Oct 20, 2026
NIHONGO DO® | Word Leaves – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue
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Words That Dwell in “Koma”
「こま」に宿る言の葉
Words are like leaves on a tree. They are colored by people’s thoughts and emotions, and carried from one person to another. The reason the character for “leaf” is used in the word kotoba (words) is believed to be connected to the Japanese reverence for nature. Japan’s oldest poetry anthology is also titled the Manyoshu (“Collection of Ten Thousand Leaves”). In this issue, in connection with the magazine’s theme, we trace, through words related to “koma,” how play and daily life are connected by one sound, even when the characters differ.
言葉はまるで木の葉のようです。人の心や考えに色づけられ、他者へと伝わっていきます。「ことば」に「葉」という漢字を当てた背景には、日本人の自然崇拝が関係していると考えられます。日本最古の歌集も『万葉集』と名付けられています。今号では、本誌のテーマにあわせ、「こま」にまつわる言葉を通して、字は違っても同じ音でつながる、遊びと暮らしの姿をたどっていきます。
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