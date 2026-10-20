A young horse, illustrating 駒 in Words That Dwell in Koma, Hiragana Times November 2026
Nihongo-Dou | 日本語道

Words That Dwell in “Koma”
「こま」に宿る言の葉


NIHONGO DO® | Word Leaves – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue

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Words That Dwell in “Koma”

「こま」に宿やどこと

Words are like leaves on a tree. They are colored by people’s thoughts and emotions, and carried from one person to another. The reason the character for “leaf” is used in the word kotoba (words) is believed to be connected to the Japanese reverence for nature. Japan’s oldest poetry anthology is also titled the Manyoshu (“Collection of Ten Thousand Leaves”). In this issue, in connection with the magazine’s theme, we trace, through words related to “koma,” how play and daily life are connected by one sound, even when the characters differ.
言葉ことばはまるでのようです。ひとこころかんがえにいろづけられ、他者たしゃへとつたわっていきます。「ことば」に「」という漢字かんじてた背景はいけいには、日本人にほんじん自然崇拝しぜんすうはい関係かんけいしているとかんがえられます。日本最古にほんさいこ歌集かしゅうも『万葉集まんようしゅう』と名付なづけられています。今号こんごうでは、本誌ほんしテーマthemeにあわせ、「こま」にまつわる言葉ことばとおして、ちがってもおなおとでつながる、あそびとらしの姿すがたをたどっていきます。

Words That Dwell in Koma: 駒, 駒場, 駒鳥, 持ち駒, 捨て駒, 駒不足, 独楽, コマ, コマ送り, with bilingual definitions and readings from Hiragana Times November 2026.

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