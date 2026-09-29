Illustration of a woman with expressive bugs in her belly, from Bugs Live in the Belly, Hiragana Times October 2026.
Nihongo-Dou | 日本語道

Bugs Live in the Belly
腹に虫が住む


NIHONGO DO® | Voice – Word Art – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue

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Bugs Live in the Belly

はらむし

What we call kotowaza is written with the kanji 諺. Here, we go beyond proverbs—from the Analects and waka poetry to modern spoken Japanese—to explore the art of words (言技), in which 言波 (voice waves) and 言の葉 (word leaves) intermingle and nurture our sensibilities. The Japanese have long attributed anger, bad moods, and even likes and dislikes not to themselves, but to the “bugs” living in their belly. In this issue, please enjoy the word art of the bugs that live in the belly.
「ことわざ」は、漢字かんじで「ことわざ」ときます。ここではことわざにとどまらず、論語ろんご和歌わか現代口語げんだいこうごまで、「言波ことば」と「こと」が融合ゆうごうし、感性かんせいそだててきた言葉ことばのアート「言技ことわざ」を紹介しょうかいします。日本人にほんじんは、いかりも、不機嫌ふきげんも、きらいも、「自分じぶん」ではなくはらなかの「むし」のせいにしてきました。今号こんごうでは、はらむし言技ことわざをおたのしみください。

The Bug in the Belly Won’t Settle Down
はらむしおさまらない

The idea of placing emotions in the belly is found all over the world. In English, nervousness is described as having “butterflies in the stomach,” while intuition is a “gut feeling.”
感情かんじょうはら発想はっそうは、世界各地せかいかくちにあります。英語えいごでは緊張きんちょうを「おなかなかちょうがいる」とい、直感ちょっかんを「はらわたでかんじる」といます。

In Japan, “bugs” live in that belly and move people. When anger won’t subside, “the bug in the belly won’t settle down.” When someone is in a bad mood, “the bug is in a bad spot.” When you dislike someone for no particular reason, “the bug doesn’t like them.” When someone says or thinks only what suits them, “their bug is too good.” And when you somehow sense that something is about to happen, it is “a message from the bug.” The one who is angry, the one who dislikes—it is not me, but the bug. The responsibility is left to the bug.
日本にほんでは、そのはらなかに「むし」がみ、ひとうごかします。いかりがおさまらなければ「はらむしおさまらない」。機嫌きげんわるければ「むし居所いどころわるい」。理由りゆうもなくきらいなら「むしかない」。自分じぶん都合つごうのよいことをったりかんがえたりすれば「むしがいい」。そして、なにかがこりそうだとなぜかかんじると「むしらせ」。おこっているのも、きらっているのも、わたしではなくむし責任せきにんむしあずけるのです。

One theory holds that this idea of a bug living inside the body derives from the “Three Corpses” (sanshi no mushi), worm-like beings said in Chinese Taoism to live inside the human body.
このむしは、中国ちゅうごく道教どうきょうひと体内たいないむとされた「三尸さんしむし」に由来ゆらいするというせつもあります。

On the night of Koshin, which comes once every sixty days, they were believed to rise to heaven and tattle on their host’s misdeeds. That is why people stayed awake through the night.
むし六十日ろくじゅうにち一度いちどめぐる庚申こうしんよるてんのぼってぬし悪事あくじぐちする。だから人々ひとびとは、そのよるずにごしたのです。

■ Meaning / 意味

  • Hara no mushi: The bug in the belly—the bug said to live there and stir up anger, bad moods, and other feelings.
    はらむしはらなかみ、いかりや不機嫌ふきげんなどの感情かんじょうこすとされるむし
  • Osamaranai: Won’t settle down—won’t subside.
    おさまらない：おさまらない。しずまらない。

■ Usage / 使う場面

Kenta: The manager’s bug is in a bad spot today.
ケンタ：今日きょう部長ぶちょうむし居所いどころわるいなあ。

Misaki: Didn’t your “too-good bug” come out at yesterday’s drinking party?
ミサキ：昨日きのうかいで、ケンタがむしのいいことをったんじゃない？

Kenta: Huh? How do you know?
ケンタ：えっ、なんでってるの。

Misaki: A message from the bug.
ミサキ：むしらせ。

Kenta: Somehow, my bug just doesn’t like the manager.
ケンタ：なんか部長ぶちょうは、むしかないんだよな。

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虫と暮らす言の葉
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