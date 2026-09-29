

NIHONGO DO® | Voice – Word Art – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue



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Bugs Live in the Belly



腹 はら に 虫 むし が 住 す む



What we call kotowaza is written with the kanji 諺. Here, we go beyond proverbs—from the Analects and waka poetry to modern spoken Japanese—to explore the art of words (言技), in which 言波 (voice waves) and 言の葉 (word leaves) intermingle and nurture our sensibilities. The Japanese have long attributed anger, bad moods, and even likes and dislikes not to themselves, but to the “bugs” living in their belly. In this issue, please enjoy the word art of the bugs that live in the belly.

「ことわざ」は、 漢字 かんじ で「 諺 ことわざ 」と 書 か きます。ここでは 諺 ことわざ にとどまらず、 論語 ろんご 、 和歌 わか 、 現代口語 げんだいこうご まで、「 言波 ことば 」と「 言 こと の 葉 は 」が 融合 ゆうごう し、 感性 かんせい を 育 そだ ててきた 言葉 ことば のアート「 言技 ことわざ 」を 紹介 しょうかい します。 日本人 にほんじん は、 怒 いか りも、 不機嫌 ふきげん も、 好 す き 嫌 きら いも、「 自分 じぶん 」ではなく 腹 はら の 中 なか の「 虫 むし 」のせいにしてきました。 今号 こんごう では、 腹 はら に 住 す む 虫 むし の 言技 ことわざ をお 楽 たの しみください。

The Bug in the Belly Won’t Settle Down

腹 はら の 虫 むし が 治 おさ まらない



The idea of placing emotions in the belly is found all over the world. In English, nervousness is described as having “butterflies in the stomach,” while intuition is a “gut feeling.”

感情 かんじょう を 腹 はら に 置 お く 発想 はっそう は、 世界各地 せかいかくち にあります。 英語 えいご では 緊張 きんちょう を「お 腹 なか の 中 なか に 蝶 ちょう がいる」と 言 い い、 直感 ちょっかん を「はらわたで 感 かん じる」と 言 い います。

In Japan, “bugs” live in that belly and move people. When anger won’t subside, “the bug in the belly won’t settle down.” When someone is in a bad mood, “the bug is in a bad spot.” When you dislike someone for no particular reason, “the bug doesn’t like them.” When someone says or thinks only what suits them, “their bug is too good.” And when you somehow sense that something is about to happen, it is “a message from the bug.” The one who is angry, the one who dislikes—it is not me, but the bug. The responsibility is left to the bug.

日本 にほん では、その 腹 はら の 中 なか に「 虫 むし 」が 住 す み、 人 ひと を 動 うご かします。 怒 いか りが 収 おさ まらなければ「 腹 はら の 虫 むし が 治 おさ まらない」。 機嫌 きげん が 悪 わる ければ「 虫 むし の 居所 いどころ が 悪 わる い」。 理由 りゆう もなく 嫌 きら いなら「 虫 むし が 好 す かない」。 自分 じぶん に 都合 つごう のよいことを 言 い ったり 考 かんが えたりすれば「 虫 むし がいい」。そして、 何 なに かが 起 お こりそうだとなぜか 感 かん じると「 虫 むし の 知 し らせ」。 怒 おこ っているのも、 嫌 きら っているのも、 私 わたし ではなく 虫 むし 。 責任 せきにん は 虫 むし に 預 あず けるのです。

One theory holds that this idea of a bug living inside the body derives from the “Three Corpses” (sanshi no mushi), worm-like beings said in Chinese Taoism to live inside the human body.

この 虫 むし は、 中国 ちゅうごく の 道教 どうきょう で 人 ひと の 体内 たいない に 住 す むとされた「 三尸 さんし の 虫 むし 」に 由来 ゆらい するという 説 せつ もあります。

On the night of Koshin, which comes once every sixty days, they were believed to rise to heaven and tattle on their host’s misdeeds. That is why people stayed awake through the night.

虫 むし は 六十日 ろくじゅうにち に 一度 いちど めぐる 庚申 こうしん の 夜 よる 、 天 てん に 昇 のぼ って 持 も ち 主 ぬし の 悪事 あくじ を 告 つ げ 口 ぐち する。だから 人々 ひとびと は、その 夜 よる は 寝 ね ずに 過 す ごしたのです。

■ Meaning / 意味 Hara no mushi: The bug in the belly—the bug said to live there and stir up anger, bad moods, and other feelings.

腹 はら の 虫 むし ： 腹 はら の 中 なか に 住 す み、 怒 いか りや 不機嫌 ふきげん などの 感情 かんじょう を 起 お こすとされる 虫 むし 。

The bug in the belly—the bug said to live there and stir up anger, bad moods, and other feelings. Osamaranai: Won’t settle down—won’t subside.

治 おさ まらない： 収 おさ まらない。 静 しず まらない。

■ Usage / 使う場面 Kenta: The manager’s bug is in a bad spot today.

ケンタ： 今日 きょう の 部長 ぶちょう 、 虫 むし の 居所 いどころ が 悪 わる いなあ。 Misaki: Didn’t your “too-good bug” come out at yesterday’s drinking party?

ミサキ： 昨日 きのう の 飲 の み 会 かい で、ケンタが 虫 むし のいいことを 言 い ったんじゃない？ Kenta: Huh? How do you know?

ケンタ：えっ、なんで 知 し ってるの。 Misaki: A message from the bug.

ミサキ： 虫 むし の 知 し らせ。 Kenta: Somehow, my bug just doesn’t like the manager.

ケンタ：なんか 部長 ぶちょう は、 虫 むし が 好 す かないんだよな。

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