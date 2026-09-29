

NIHONGO DO® | Word Leaves – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue



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Words That Live with Insects



虫 むし と 暮 く らす 言 こと の 葉 は



Words are like leaves on a tree. They are colored by people’s thoughts and emotions, and carried from one person to another. The reason the character for “leaf” is used in the word kotoba (words) is believed to be connected to the Japanese reverence for nature. Japan’s oldest poetry anthology is also titled the Manyoshu (“Collection of Ten Thousand Leaves”). In this issue, in connection with the magazine’s theme, we explore words related to insects and trace how Japanese people have lived alongside them and captured that life in words.

言葉 ことば はまるで 木 こ の 葉 は のようです。 人 ひと の 心 こころ や 考 かんが えに 色 いろ づけられ、 他者 たしゃ へと 伝 つた わっていきます。「ことば」に「 葉 は 」という 漢字 かんじ を 当 あ てた 背景 はいけい には、 日本人 にほんじん の 自然崇拝 しぜんすうはい が 関係 かんけい していると 考 かんが えられます。 日本最古 にほんさいこ の 歌集 かしゅう も『 万葉集 まんようしゅう 』と 名付 なづ けられています。 今号 こんごう では、 本誌 ほんし の テーマ theme にあわせ、「 虫 むし 」にまつわる 言葉 ことば を 通 とお して、 日本人 にほんじん が 虫 むし とともにどう 暮 く らし、その 姿 すがた を 言葉 ことば にとどめてきたかをたどっていきます。

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