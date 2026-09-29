Words That Live with Insects
虫と暮らす言の葉
- Hiragana Times
- Sep 29, 2026
NIHONGO DO® | Word Leaves – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue
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Words That Live with Insects
虫と暮らす言の葉
Words are like leaves on a tree. They are colored by people’s thoughts and emotions, and carried from one person to another. The reason the character for “leaf” is used in the word kotoba (words) is believed to be connected to the Japanese reverence for nature. Japan’s oldest poetry anthology is also titled the Manyoshu (“Collection of Ten Thousand Leaves”). In this issue, in connection with the magazine’s theme, we explore words related to insects and trace how Japanese people have lived alongside them and captured that life in words.
言葉はまるで木の葉のようです。人の心や考えに色づけられ、他者へと伝わっていきます。「ことば」に「葉」という漢字を当てた背景には、日本人の自然崇拝が関係していると考えられます。日本最古の歌集も『万葉集』と名付けられています。今号では、本誌のテーマにあわせ、「虫」にまつわる言葉を通して、日本人が虫とともにどう暮らし、その姿を言葉にとどめてきたかをたどっていきます。
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Information From Hiragana Times
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October 2026
September 23, 2026
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September 2026 – Available as a back issue
August 20, 2026
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August 2026 – Available as a back issue
July 20, 2026
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