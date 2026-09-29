A caterpillar, chrysalis and butterfly on a branch, from Words That Live with Insects, Hiragana Times October 2026.
Nihongo-Dou | 日本語道

Words That Live with Insects
虫と暮らす言の葉


NIHONGO DO® | Word Leaves – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue

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Words That Live with Insects

むしらすこと

Words are like leaves on a tree. They are colored by people’s thoughts and emotions, and carried from one person to another. The reason the character for “leaf” is used in the word kotoba (words) is believed to be connected to the Japanese reverence for nature. Japan’s oldest poetry anthology is also titled the Manyoshu (“Collection of Ten Thousand Leaves”). In this issue, in connection with the magazine’s theme, we explore words related to insects and trace how Japanese people have lived alongside them and captured that life in words.
言葉ことばはまるでのようです。ひとこころかんがえにいろづけられ、他者たしゃへとつたわっていきます。「ことば」に「」という漢字かんじてた背景はいけいには、日本人にほんじん自然崇拝しぜんすうはい関係かんけいしているとかんがえられます。日本最古にほんさいこ歌集かしゅうも『万葉集まんようしゅう』と名付なづけられています。今号こんごうでは、本誌ほんしテーマthemeにあわせ、「むし」にまつわる言葉ことばとおして、日本人にほんじんむしとともにどうらし、その姿すがた言葉ことばにとどめてきたかをたどっていきます。

Words That Live with Insects: 幼虫 (larva), 成虫 (adult insect), 虫取り (bug catching), 虫かご (insect cage), 泣き虫 (crybaby), 弱虫 (coward), 虫歯 (cavity), 虫眼鏡 (magnifying glass), 虫食い (moth-eaten), with bilingual definitions and readings from Hiragana Times October 2026.

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Related Posts

Illustration of a woman with expressive bugs in her belly, from Bugs Live in the Belly, Hiragana Times October 2026.
Bugs Live in the Belly
腹に虫が住む
Illustration of a woman with glowing butterflies in her stomach
The Worms Within Came from the Universe
腹の虫は、宇宙から来た
The House Has Ears, Eyes—and a Mouth
耳と目と口を持つ家
Words the Home Holds
家がつつむ言の葉

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