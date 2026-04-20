[News Review – May 2026 Issue]

Using Cat Photos to Scare Off Pigeons!?

ネコの写真でハト対策！？

In Shinjuku suffering from pigeon damage, a slightly unusual countermeasure is a hot topic.

ハト被害に悩む新宿で、ちょっと変わった対策が話題です。

Installed at stations and in the city are photos of cats baring their fangs.

駅や街なかに設置されたのは、牙をむき出しにしたネコの写真。

Moreover, their eyes shine brightly, and they glare at the pigeons.

しかも目はキラリと光り、ハトをにらみつけます。

They seem to have tried photos of snakes and owls too, but the most effective one was the cat.

ヘビやフクロウの写真も試したそうですが、いちばん効果があったのはネコでした。

That reputation spread outside of Shinjuku too, but there are also figures of pigeons relaxing calmly in front of the photos.

その評判は新宿の外にも広がりましたが、写真の前で平然とくつろぐハトの姿も。

The battle of wits between people and pigeons seems to continue still.

人とハトの知恵くらべは、まだ続きそうです。

This article is from the May 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年5月号より掲載しています。