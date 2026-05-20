[News Review – June 2026 Issue]

A Stork Nests in Hiroshima — The Bird That Brings Life Heralds Spring

広島の電柱に巣作り 命を運ぶ鳥、春を告げる

In Shobara City, Hiroshima Prefecture, a pair of storks nesting on a utility pole about 12 meters high was confirmed.

広島県庄原市で、高さ約12メートルの電柱に巣を作るコウノトリのペアが確認されました。

Storks in Japan, in 1971, wild individuals became extinct.

コウノトリは日本では1971年に野生個体が絶滅しました。

In recent years, through artificial breeding and release based in Toyooka City, Hyogo Prefecture, breeding is spreading in various places.

近年は兵庫県豊岡市を拠点とした人工繁殖と放鳥により、各地で繁殖が広がっています。

This pair also, from their leg bands, are seen as individuals born within Hyogo Prefecture.

このペアも足環から兵庫県内で生まれた個体とみられます。

In Europe, known as birds that build nests on roofs and chimney, they have been considered symbols of “good luck” and “new life”.

ヨーロッパでは屋根や煙突に巣を作る鳥として知られ、幸運や、新しい命の象徴とされてきました。

On-site, the power company has implemented electrocution prevention measures, and watching over them continues.

現地では電力会社が感電防止の対策を施し、見守りが続いています。

This article is from the June 2026 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2026年6月号より掲載しています。