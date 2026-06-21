Onomatopoeia for a heartbeat / fluttering heart (Official mascot of the Expo 2027 Yokohama)
トゥンクトゥンク
- Hiragana Times
- Jun 21, 2026
New Expressions & Buzzwords – Hiragana Times July 2026 issue
🌸 トゥンクトゥンク
🗣️ pronounced: Tunku Tunku
✒️ definition: Onomatopoeia for a heartbeat / fluttering heart (Official mascot of the Expo 2027 Yokohama)
From March 19 next year, the International Horticultural Expo will be held in Yokohama.
来年3月19日から、横浜で国際園芸博覧会が開催されます。
Its official mascot character is “Tunku Tunku”.
その公式マスコットキャラクターが「トゥンクトゥンク」です。
Following “Myaku-Myaku” from the previous Osaka-Kansai Expo, it is a uniquely Japanese name rich in onomatopoeia.
前回の大阪・関西万博の「ミャクミャク」に続き、オノマトペが豊かな日本語らしい名前です。
Where Did the Japanese Come From? ― A New Story DNA Has Begun to Tell
日本人はどこから来たのか ― DNAが語り始めた新しい物語Brutal heat day
酷暑日
日本人はどこから来たのか ― DNAが語り始めた新しい物語Brutal heat day
酷暑日
Information From Hiragana Times
-
July 2026 Issue
June 21, 2026
-
June 2026 Issue – Available as a Back Issue
May 19, 2026
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May 2026 Issue – Available as a Back Issue
April 20, 2026
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