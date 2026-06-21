New Expressions & Buzzwords

Onomatopoeia for a heartbeat / fluttering heart (Official mascot of the Expo 2027 Yokohama)
トゥンクトゥンク


New Expressions & Buzzwords – Hiragana Times July 2026 issue

🌸 トゥンクトゥンク
🗣️ pronounced: Tunku Tunku
✒️ definition: Onomatopoeia for a heartbeat / fluttering heart (Official mascot of the Expo 2027 Yokohama)

From March 19 next year, the International Horticultural Expo will be held in Yokohama.
来年3月19日から、横浜で国際園芸博覧会が開催されます。

Its official mascot character is “Tunku Tunku”.
その公式マスコットキャラクターが「トゥンクトゥンク」です。

Following “Myaku-Myaku” from the previous Osaka-Kansai Expo, it is a uniquely Japanese name rich in onomatopoeia.
前回の大阪・関西万博の「ミャクミャク」に続き、オノマトペが豊かな日本語らしい名前です。

A resonance reminiscent of a heartbeat or the sound of a fluttering heart is embedded in the name.
心臓の鼓動や、心がときめく音を思わせる響きが、名名前（なまえ）に込められています。


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