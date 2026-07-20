

New Expressions & Buzzwords – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue



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🥤 デカドリンク 🗣️ pronounced: Dekadorinku ✒️ definition: big drink

It is a word combining “dekai,” which means large, and “drink.”

大 おお きいことを 意味 いみ する「デカい」と「ドリンク」を 組 く み 合 あ わせた 言葉 ことば です。

It refers to drinks in large-capacity cups of about 700ml to 1L.

700mlから1Lほどの 大容量 だいようりょう カップに 入 はい った 飲 の み 物 もの を 指 さ します。

Recently, “deka-drinks” are sold even at convenience stores.

最近 さいきん では、コンビニでも「デカドリンク」が 販売 はんばい されています。