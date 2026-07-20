New Expressions & Buzzwords

Big drink
デカドリンク


New Expressions & Buzzwords – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue

Listen to the Audio:

🥤 デカドリンク
🗣️ pronounced: Dekadorinku
✒️ definition: big drink

It is a word combining “dekai,” which means large, and “drink.”
おおきいことを意味いみする「デカい」と「ドリンク」をわせた言葉ことばです。

It refers to drinks in large-capacity cups of about 700ml to 1L.
700mlから1Lほどの大容量だいようりょうカップにはいったものします。

Recently, “deka-drinks” are sold even at convenience stores.
最近さいきんでは、コンビニでも「デカドリンク」が販売はんばいされています。

Because it is more cost-effective than buying from a vending machine and you can gulp it down, it is also popular among business people.
自動販売機じどうはんばいきうよりもコスパがく、ごくごくめることから、ビジネスパーソンにも人気にんきがあります。


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