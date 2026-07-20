Big drink
デカドリンク
- Hiragana Times
- Jul 20, 2026
New Expressions & Buzzwords – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue
Listen to the Audio:
It is a word combining “dekai,” which means large, and “drink.”
大きいことを意味する「デカい」と「ドリンク」を組み合わせた言葉です。
It refers to drinks in large-capacity cups of about 700ml to 1L.
700mlから1Lほどの大容量カップに入った飲み物を指します。
Recently, “deka-drinks” are sold even at convenience stores.
最近では、コンビニでも「デカドリンク」が販売されています。
Because it is more cost-effective than buying from a vending machine and you can gulp it down, it is also popular among business people.
自動販売機で買うよりもコスパが良く、ごくごく飲めることから、ビジネスパーソンにも人気があります。
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August 2026
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July 2026 Issue – Available as a back issue
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