Brutal heat day
酷暑日
- Hiragana Times
- Jun 21, 2026
New Expressions & Buzzwords – Hiragana Times July 2026 issue
☀️ 酷暑日
🗣️ pronounced: Kokushobi
✒️ definition: brutal heat day
In Japan, hot days are each given a name.
日本では、暑い日にそれぞれ名前がつけられています。
Days with temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius or higher are called “Natsubi”, 30 degrees Celsius or higher “Manatsubi”, and 35 degrees Celsius or higher “Moshobi”.
気温が25度以上になる日は「夏日」、30度以上は「真夏日」、35度以上は「猛暑日」と呼ばれます。
However, in recent years, dangerous heat of nearly 40 degrees Celsius has begun to be observed in various places.
しかし近年は、40度近い危険な暑さが各地で観測されるようになりました。
Onomatopoeia for a heartbeat / fluttering heart (Official mascot of the Expo 2027 Yokohama)
トゥンクトゥンクCrying means winning!? Babies’ “Naki Sumo”
泣いたら勝ち！？赤ちゃんの「泣き相撲」
トゥンクトゥンクCrying means winning!? Babies’ “Naki Sumo”
泣いたら勝ち！？赤ちゃんの「泣き相撲」
Information From Hiragana Times
-
July 2026 Issue
June 21, 2026
-
June 2026 Issue – Available as a Back Issue
May 19, 2026
-
May 2026 Issue – Available as a Back Issue
April 20, 2026
Topics in Japan
-
冷やし中華はじめました。" />
Hiyashi Chuka — Now Serving
冷やし中華はじめました。June 21, 2026
-
食が映す、生き方のかたち" />
Food, and the Shape of a Life
食が映す、生き方のかたちJune 21, 2026
-
食に育まれた言の葉" />
Words Nourished by Food
食に育まれた言の葉June 21, 2026
-
AIに相談した娘、考えることを止めた大人たち" />
The daughter who consulted an AI; the adults who stopped thinking
AIに相談した娘、考えることを止めた大人たちJune 21, 2026
-
日本人はどこから来たのか ― DNAが語り始めた新しい物語" />
Where Did the Japanese Come From? ― A New Story DNA Has Begun to Tell
日本人はどこから来たのか ― DNAが語り始めた新しい物語June 21, 2026
Topics in Japane Category
- Business | ビジネス (117)
- Close Up Japan (15)
- Culture & Society | 文化と社会 (159)
- Entertainment | エンターテイメント (78)
- Events | イベント (3)
- Food | フード (45)
- Highlights | ハイライト (585)
- IBUKI: Breath of the Land (1)
- Japan Maze (7)
- Japan Savvy (18)
- Japan Style (16)
- Japanese Language | 日本語学習 (46)
- Living | 暮らし (14)
- New Expressions & Buzzwords (32)
- News & Topics | ニュース・トピックス (3)
- News Review (41)
- Nihongo-Dou | 日本語道 (22)
- People | 人物 (121)
- Pros and Cons (14)
- Spots | スポーツ (6)
- Trave | 旅行 (83)