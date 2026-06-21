

New Expressions & Buzzwords – Hiragana Times July 2026 issue



☀️ 酷暑日 🗣️ pronounced: Kokushobi ✒️ definition: brutal heat day

In Japan, hot days are each given a name.

日本では、暑い日にそれぞれ名前がつけられています。

Days with temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius or higher are called “Natsubi”, 30 degrees Celsius or higher “Manatsubi”, and 35 degrees Celsius or higher “Moshobi”.

気温が25度以上になる日は「夏日」、30度以上は「真夏日」、35度以上は「猛暑日」と呼ばれます。

However, in recent years, dangerous heat of nearly 40 degrees Celsius has begun to be observed in various places.

しかし近年は、40度近い危険な暑さが各地で観測されるようになりました。