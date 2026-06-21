New Expressions & Buzzwords

Brutal heat day
酷暑日


New Expressions & Buzzwords – Hiragana Times July 2026 issue

☀️ 酷暑日
🗣️ pronounced: Kokushobi
✒️ definition: brutal heat day

In Japan, hot days are each given a name.
日本では、暑い日にそれぞれ名前がつけられています。

Days with temperatures of 25 degrees Celsius or higher are called “Natsubi”, 30 degrees Celsius or higher “Manatsubi”, and 35 degrees Celsius or higher “Moshobi”.
気温が25度以上になる日は「夏日」、30度以上は「真夏日」、35度以上は「猛暑日」と呼ばれます。

However, in recent years, dangerous heat of nearly 40 degrees Celsius has begun to be observed in various places.
しかし近年は、40度近い危険な暑さが各地で観測されるようになりました。

Therefore, the word “Kokushobi” (brutal heat day) is starting to be used.
そこで使われ始めているのが、「酷暑日」という言葉です。


Online Japanese Language Courses

Learn Japanese The Fun Way!

🎁 1 Month FREE for Hiragana Times Subscribers

ひらがなタイムズ定期購読者は1ヶ月無料でご受講いただけます

Start Learning →

Related Posts
Onomatopoeia for a heartbeat / fluttering heart (Official mascot of the Expo 2027 Yokohama)
トゥンクトゥンク
“Generation Alpha” 「アルファ世代」
“Marker accessories” 「めじるしアクセサリー」
“Totally clueless” 「ミリしら」

Leave a Reply

Information From Hiragana Times