Two women sitting together at a café — Frenemy
New Expressions & Buzzwords

Frenemy
フレネミー


New Expressions & Buzzwords – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue

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🤝 フレネミー
🗣️ pronounced: Furenemi-
✒️ definition: Frenemy

It is a word combining “friend” and “enemy.”
フレンド（友達ともだち）とエネミー（てき）をわせた言葉ことばです。

While outwardly behaving like a friend, they badmouth them behind their back or try to undermine them.
表面上ひょうめんじょう友達ともだちのようにいながら、かげでは悪口わるぐちったり、相手あいてあしったりします。

Unlike a mere enemy, its feature is that rivalry and hostility lie hidden within a close relationship.
たんなるてきとはことなり、したしい関係かんけいなか競争心きょうそうしん敵意てきいひそんでいるてん特徴とくちょうです。

Originally coined in English-speaking countries, it has recently come to be used in Japan as well.
もとは英語圏えいごけんまれ、近年きんねん日本にほんでも使つかわれるようになりました。

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