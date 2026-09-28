

New Expressions & Buzzwords – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue



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🤝 フレネミー 🗣️ pronounced: Furenemi- ✒️ definition: Frenemy

It is a word combining “friend” and “enemy.”

フレンド（ 友達 ともだち ）とエネミー（ 敵 てき ）を 組 く み 合 あ わせた 言葉 ことば です。

While outwardly behaving like a friend, they badmouth them behind their back or try to undermine them.

表面上 ひょうめんじょう は 友達 ともだち のように 振 ふ る 舞 ま いながら、 陰 かげ では 悪口 わるぐち を 言 い ったり、 相手 あいて の 足 あし を 引 ひ っ 張 ぱ ったりします。

Unlike a mere enemy, its feature is that rivalry and hostility lie hidden within a close relationship.

単 たん なる 敵 てき とは 異 こと なり、 親 した しい 関係 かんけい の 中 なか に 競争心 きょうそうしん や 敵意 てきい が 潜 ひそ んでいる 点 てん が 特徴 とくちょう です。

Originally coined in English-speaking countries, it has recently come to be used in Japan as well.

もとは 英語圏 えいごけん で 生 う まれ、 近年 きんねん は 日本 にほん でも 使 つか われるようになりました。

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