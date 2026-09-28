Dopamine brat
ドパガキ
- Hiragana Times
- Sep 29, 2026
New Expressions & Buzzwords – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue
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It is an internet slang term shortened from “dopamine addicted kid.”
「ドーパミン中毒のガキ」を略したネットスラングです。
It refers to a person who keeps watching only content, such as short-form videos, that releases large amounts of dopamine through strong stimulation.
ショート動画のように、強い刺激で多くのドーパミンを分泌させるコンテンツばかり見続ける人を指します。
It expresses, with mockery and self-deprecation, the state of being unable to concentrate and quickly getting bored.
集中力が続かず、すぐに飽きてしまう様子を、揶揄や自虐を込めて表します。
As a similar term, “adogaki,” abbreviated from “adrenaline addicted kid,” also exists.
似た言葉に、「アドレナリン中毒のガキ」を略した「アドガキ」もあります。
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