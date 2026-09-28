

New Expressions & Buzzwords – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue



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📱 ドパガキ 🗣️ pronounced: Dopagaki ✒️ definition: Dopamine brat

It is an internet slang term shortened from “dopamine addicted kid.”

「ドーパミン 中毒 ちゅうどく のガキ」を 略 りゃく したネットスラングです。

It refers to a person who keeps watching only content, such as short-form videos, that releases large amounts of dopamine through strong stimulation.

ショート 動画 どうが のように、 強 つよ い 刺激 しげき で 多 おお くのドーパミンを 分泌 ぶんぴつ させるコンテンツばかり 見続 みつづ ける 人 ひと を 指 さ します。

It expresses, with mockery and self-deprecation, the state of being unable to concentrate and quickly getting bored.

集中力 しゅうちゅうりょく が 続 つづ かず、すぐに 飽 あ きてしまう 様子 ようす を、 揶揄 やゆ や 自虐 じぎゃく を 込 こ めて 表 あらわ します。

As a similar term, “adogaki,” abbreviated from “adrenaline addicted kid,” also exists.

似 に た 言葉 ことば に、「アドレナリン 中毒 ちゅうどく のガキ」を 略 りゃく した「アドガキ」もあります。

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