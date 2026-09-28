A person watching a smartphone beside open books — Dopamine brat
New Expressions & Buzzwords

Dopamine brat
ドパガキ


New Expressions & Buzzwords – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue

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📱 ドパガキ
🗣️ pronounced: Dopagaki
✒️ definition: Dopamine brat

It is an internet slang term shortened from “dopamine addicted kid.”
「ドーパミン中毒ちゅうどくのガキ」をりゃくしたネットスラングです。

It refers to a person who keeps watching only content, such as short-form videos, that releases large amounts of dopamine through strong stimulation.
ショート動画どうがのように、つよ刺激しげきおおくのドーパミンを分泌ぶんぴつさせるコンテンツばかり見続みつづけるひとします。

It expresses, with mockery and self-deprecation, the state of being unable to concentrate and quickly getting bored.
集中力しゅうちゅうりょくつづかず、すぐにきてしまう様子ようすを、揶揄やゆ自虐じぎゃくめてあらわします。

As a similar term, “adogaki,” abbreviated from “adrenaline addicted kid,” also exists.
言葉ことばに、「アドレナリン中毒ちゅうどくのガキ」をりゃくした「アドガキ」もあります。

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