Close Up Japan

Toe to Toe with Brazil — The Football Japan Learned and Remade
ブラジルと互角に渡り合う —— 学び、つくり変えてきた日本サッカー


Close Up Japan – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue

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Toe to Toe with Brazil — The Football Japan Learned and Remade

ブラジルと互角ごかくわたう —— まなび、つくりえてきた日本にほんサッカー

FIFA World Cup 2026. In the knockout stage, Japan lost 2-1 to powerhouse Brazil.
FIFAワールドカップ2026。日本にほん決勝けっしょうトーナメントで、強豪きょうごうブラジルに2たい1でやぶれました。

Twenty years ago, at Germany 2006, Japan were thrashed 4-1. Now, against Brazil, Japan are expected not to fight well but to stand equal.
20年前ねんまえの2006ねんドイツ大会たいかいでは4たい1で完敗かんぱいしましたが、いまや日本にほんはブラジル相手あいてに「善戦ぜんせん」ではなく「互角ごかく」を期待きたいされています。

With the bronze medal at the 1968 Mexico Olympics as its last, Japanese football languished for years, and the World Cup was a distant dream.
1968ねんメキシコ五輪ごりんどうメダルを最後さいごに、日本にほんサッカーはなが低迷ていめいし、ワールドカップはゆめのまたゆめでした。

The turning point was the J.League’s launch in 1993. Football grew into a national sport.
転機てんきは1993ねんのJリーグ開幕かいまくです。サッカーは国民的こくみんてきスポーツへと成長せいちょうします。

Japan also brought in coaches from abroad and learned the skills and thinking to compete on the world stage.
日本にほんは、海外かいがいから指導者しどうしゃむかえ、世界せかいたたか技術ぎじゅつ思想しそうまなびました。

That image overlaps with the “hired foreigners” of the Meiji era.
その姿すがたは、明治めいじの「おやと外国人がいこくじん」にかさなります。

Japan, wary of colonization by the Western powers, rushed to modernize under the watchword “catch up and overtake,” and, even paying salaries beyond the nation’s highest office, voraciously absorbed knowledge from Western engineers and teachers.
西洋列強せいようれっきょう植民地化しょくみんちか警戒けいかいした日本にほんは、「いつけせ」を合言葉あいことば近代化きんだいかいそぎ、くに最高位さいこういをしのぐ給料きゅうりょうはらってでも、欧米おうべい技術者ぎじゅつしゃ教師きょうしから貪欲どんよく吸収きゅうしゅうしました。

And once it had finished learning, Japan went on to replace them with its own people.
そしてまなえると、かれらを自国じこく人材じんざいへとえていったのです。

Taking in what comes from outside and remaking it into their own form — that cultural power shaped even Japanese football.
そとからたものをみ、自分じぶんたちのかたちつくえる——その文化ぶんかちからが、日本にほんサッカーをもそだてました。

Now that very Japan is sending many players out to Europe, the home of the game.
いまや、その日本にほんおおくの選手せんしゅ本場ほんばヨーロッパへおくしています。

That high-quality play is supported by organizational strength, discipline, tactical understanding, and dedication, and at its root lies the “wa” of Japanese culture.
そのしつたかいプレーは、組織力そしきりょく規律きりつ戦術理解せんじゅつりかい献身けんしんささえられ、には日本文化にほんぶんかの「」があります。

That “wa” stands out all the more off the pitch. After the match, the supporters pick up the trash in the stands, the players tidy the locker room, and leave words of gratitude.
その「」は、ピッチのそとでこそ際立きわだちます。サポーターは試合後しあいご客席きゃくせきのゴミをひろい、選手せんしゅはロッカールームをととのえ、感謝かんしゃ言葉ことばのこします。

Caring for the next person, cleansing the place before leaving — those gestures are praised around the world as “Japaneseness.”
つぎひとおもいやり、場所ばしょきよめてる——その所作しょさが、世界せかいで「日本にほんらしさ」とたたえられています。

What Japan lacks may be only the “arrogance” that powerhouse nations wear — to wrest victory by sheer force.
日本にほんりないのは、強豪国きょうごうこくがまとう、勝利しょうりちからずくでもぎる「傲慢ごうまんさ」だけなのかもれません。

When the individual samurai awaken further and become one under “wa,” conquering the World Cup four years from now should become a reality.
のサムライたちがさらに覚醒かくせいし、「」のもとにひとつになるとき、4年後ねんごのワールドカップ制覇せいは現実げんじつのものとなるはずです。


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