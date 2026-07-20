

Close Up Japan – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue



Listen to the Audio: Your browser does not support the audio element.

Toe to Toe with Brazil — The Football Japan Learned and Remade

ブラジルと 互角 ごかく に 渡 わた り 合 あ う —— 学 まな び、つくり 変 か えてきた 日本 にほん サッカー



FIFA World Cup 2026. In the knockout stage, Japan lost 2-1 to powerhouse Brazil.

FIFAワールドカップ2026。 日本 にほん は 決勝 けっしょう トーナメントで、 強豪 きょうごう ブラジルに2 対 たい 1で 敗 やぶ れました。

Twenty years ago, at Germany 2006, Japan were thrashed 4-1. Now, against Brazil, Japan are expected not to fight well but to stand equal.

20 年前 ねんまえ の2006 年 ねん ドイツ 大会 たいかい では4 対 たい 1で 完敗 かんぱい しましたが、いまや 日本 にほん はブラジル 相手 あいて に「 善戦 ぜんせん 」ではなく「 互角 ごかく 」を 期待 きたい されています。

With the bronze medal at the 1968 Mexico Olympics as its last, Japanese football languished for years, and the World Cup was a distant dream.

1968 年 ねん メキシコ 五輪 ごりん の 銅 どう メダルを 最後 さいご に、 日本 にほん サッカーは 長 なが く 低迷 ていめい し、ワールドカップは 夢 ゆめ のまた 夢 ゆめ でした。

The turning point was the J.League’s launch in 1993. Football grew into a national sport.

転機 てんき は1993 年 ねん のJリーグ 開幕 かいまく です。サッカーは 国民的 こくみんてき スポーツへと 成長 せいちょう します。

Japan also brought in coaches from abroad and learned the skills and thinking to compete on the world stage.

日本 にほん は、 海外 かいがい から 指導者 しどうしゃ を 迎 むか え、 世界 せかい で 戦 たたか う 技術 ぎじゅつ と 思想 しそう を 学 まな びました。

That image overlaps with the “hired foreigners” of the Meiji era.

その 姿 すがた は、 明治 めいじ の「お 雇 やと い 外国人 がいこくじん 」に 重 かさ なります。

Japan, wary of colonization by the Western powers, rushed to modernize under the watchword “catch up and overtake,” and, even paying salaries beyond the nation’s highest office, voraciously absorbed knowledge from Western engineers and teachers.

西洋列強 せいようれっきょう の 植民地化 しょくみんちか を 警戒 けいかい した 日本 にほん は、「 追 お いつけ 追 お い 越 こ せ」を 合言葉 あいことば に 近代化 きんだいか を 急 いそ ぎ、 国 くに の 最高位 さいこうい をしのぐ 給料 きゅうりょう を 払 はら ってでも、 欧米 おうべい の 技術者 ぎじゅつしゃ や 教師 きょうし から 知 ち を 貪欲 どんよく に 吸収 きゅうしゅう しました。

And once it had finished learning, Japan went on to replace them with its own people.

そして 学 まな び 終 お えると、 彼 かれ らを 自国 じこく の 人材 じんざい へと 置 お き 換 か えていったのです。

Taking in what comes from outside and remaking it into their own form — that cultural power shaped even Japanese football.

外 そと から 来 き たものを 取 と り 込 こ み、 自分 じぶん たちの 形 かたち へ 作 つく り 変 か える——その 文化 ぶんか の 力 ちから が、 日本 にほん サッカーをも 育 そだ てました。

Now that very Japan is sending many players out to Europe, the home of the game.

いまや、その 日本 にほん が 多 おお くの 選手 せんしゅ を 本場 ほんば ヨーロッパへ 送 おく り 出 だ しています。

That high-quality play is supported by organizational strength, discipline, tactical understanding, and dedication, and at its root lies the “wa” of Japanese culture.

その 質 しつ の 高 たか いプレーは、 組織力 そしきりょく 、 規律 きりつ 、 戦術理解 せんじゅつりかい 、 献身 けんしん に 支 ささ えられ、 根 ね には 日本文化 にほんぶんか の「 和 わ 」があります。

That “wa” stands out all the more off the pitch. After the match, the supporters pick up the trash in the stands, the players tidy the locker room, and leave words of gratitude.

その「 和 わ 」は、ピッチの 外 そと でこそ 際立 きわだ ちます。サポーターは 試合後 しあいご に 客席 きゃくせき のゴミを 拾 ひろ い、 選手 せんしゅ はロッカールームを 整 ととの え、 感謝 かんしゃ の 言葉 ことば を 残 のこ します。

Caring for the next person, cleansing the place before leaving — those gestures are praised around the world as “Japaneseness.”

次 つぎ の 人 ひと を 思 おも いやり、 場所 ばしょ を 清 きよ めて 去 さ る——その 所作 しょさ が、 世界 せかい で「 日本 にほん らしさ」と 称 たた えられています。

What Japan lacks may be only the “arrogance” that powerhouse nations wear — to wrest victory by sheer force.

日本 にほん に 足 た りないのは、 強豪国 きょうごうこく がまとう、 勝利 しょうり を 力 ちから ずくでもぎ 取 と る「 傲慢 ごうまん さ」だけなのかも 知 し れません。