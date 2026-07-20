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Words the Festival Binds
祭が結ぶ言の葉


Word Leave – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue

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Words the Festival Binds

まつりむすこと

Words are like leaves on a tree. They are colored by people’s thoughts and emotions, and carried from one person to another. The reason the character for “leaf” is used in the word kotoba (words) is believed to be connected to the Japanese reverence for nature. Japan’s oldest poetry anthology is also titled the Manyoshu (“Collection of Ten Thousand Leaves”). In this issue, in connection with the magazine’s theme, we explore words related to festivals and trace how the Japanese have faced their gods and ancestors.
言葉ことばはまるでのようです。ひとこころかんがえにいろづけられ、他者たしゃへとつたわっていきます。「ことば」に「」という漢字かんじてた背景はいけいには、日本人にほんじん自然しぜん崇拝すうはい関係かんけいしているとかんがえられます。日本にほん最古さいこ歌集かしゅうも『万葉集まんようしゅう』と名付なづけられています。今号こんごうでは、本誌ほんしのテーマにあわせ、「まつり」にまつわる言葉ことばとおして、日本人にほんじん神々かみがみ祖先そせんとどうってきたかをたどっていきます。

Word Leave - Words the Festival Binds

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後の祭り
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食が映す、生き方のかたち
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食に育まれた言の葉
Mountains, and the Shape of a Life
山が語る、人生のかたち

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