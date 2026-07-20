Words the Festival Binds
祭が結ぶ言の葉
- Hiragana Times
- Jul 20, 2026
Word Leave – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue
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Words the Festival Binds
祭が結ぶ言の葉
Words are like leaves on a tree. They are colored by people’s thoughts and emotions, and carried from one person to another. The reason the character for “leaf” is used in the word kotoba (words) is believed to be connected to the Japanese reverence for nature. Japan’s oldest poetry anthology is also titled the Manyoshu (“Collection of Ten Thousand Leaves”). In this issue, in connection with the magazine’s theme, we explore words related to festivals and trace how the Japanese have faced their gods and ancestors.
言葉はまるで木の葉のようです。人の心や考えに色づけられ、他者へと伝わっていきます。「ことば」に「葉」という漢字を当てた背景には、日本人の自然崇拝が関係していると考えられます。日本最古の歌集も『万葉集』と名付けられています。今号では、本誌のテーマにあわせ、「祭」にまつわる言葉を通して、日本人が神々や祖先とどう向き合ってきたかをたどっていきます。
後の祭りShall We Cut a Two Thousand Years Thread? Japan and the female-line emperor.
二千年の糸を、断つのか。｜女系天皇容認に揺れる日本。
Information From Hiragana Times
-
August 2026
July 20, 2026
-
July 2026 Issue – Available as a back issue
June 21, 2026
-
June 2026 Issue – Available as a Back Issue
May 19, 2026
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お盆 ― 先祖と過ごす夏のひととき" />
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後の祭り" />
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後の祭りJuly 20, 2026
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二千年の糸を、断つのか。｜女系天皇容認に揺れる日本。" />
Shall We Cut a Two Thousand Years Thread? Japan and the female-line emperor.
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祭が結ぶ言の葉" />
Words the Festival Binds
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