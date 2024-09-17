The middle-aged fairy, named “Atsuo”, who loves Atami. | 熱海を愛するおじさま妖精「あつお」

[News Review – September 2024 Issue]

In the Atami hot springs of Shizuoka Prefecture, there is a local mascot and regional PR character called “Atsuo.”

静岡県の熱海温泉には、地域をPRするご当地キャラ「あつお」というゆるキャラがいます。

Mascot characters are often cute animals or women, but Atsuo resembles a middle-aged man.

ゆるキャラは動物や女性など愛らしい姿であることが多いですが、あつおの見た目はおじさんです。



When he was young, he was mesmerized by the Atami hot springs during a company trip. Before he knew it, he became a fairy and settled in Atami, eventually taking on his current form.

若い頃に社員旅行で訪れた熱海温泉に魅せられ、気がつけば妖精になって熱海に住みつき、年月を経て今の姿になりました。

He looks like a middle-aged man but has the heart of a maiden, making him a unique mascot character with genderless charm.

姿はおじさま、心は乙女。ジェンダーレスなかわいさを持つユニークなゆるキャラです。