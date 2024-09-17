Impression Zombie | インプレゾンビ

[New Expressions and Buzzwords – September 2024 Issue]

🧟‍♂️ インプレゾンビ

🗣️ pronounced: Inpure Zonbi

🖊️ definition: Impression Zombie

It is an annoying behavior of repeatedly posting meaningless content on social media to gain views (impressions).

SNS上で無意味な投稿を繰り返し、閲覧数（インプレッション）を稼ごうとする迷惑行為のことです。

The purpose is to earn advertising revenue.

広告収入を得るのが目的です。

Even if you block them, similar accounts keep appearing, which is compared to zombies.

ブロックしても同様のアカウントが次々と現れる様子がゾンビに例えられています。