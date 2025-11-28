“Gachizei” 「ガチ勢」

[New Expressions & Buzzwords – December 2025 Issue]

ガチ勢 | Enthusiast

😤 ガチ勢

🗣️ pronounced: Gachizei

🖊️ definition: Enthusiast

It refers to people who engage in a certain thing with all their might and seriousness.

ある物事に全力で、真剣に取り組む人たちのことを指します。

“Gachi” is a word that is an abbreviation of “gachinko”.

「ガチ」は「がちんこ」を略した言葉です。

“Gachinko” originally means a “serious match”.

「がちんこ」は、もともと「真剣勝負」という意味です。

In other words, it expresses the feeling of “seriously” or “earnestly”.

つまり、「本気で」「真剣に」という気持ちを表します。

On the other hand, people whose purpose is to have fun are called the “enjoy-zei”.

一方、楽しむことを目的とする人たちは「エンジョイ勢」と呼ばれます。