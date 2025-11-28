Two Japanese Scientists Win the 2025 Nobel Prize
日本人科学者ふたり、2025年ノーベル賞に輝く“Fukihara” 「フキハラ」
“Gachizei” 「ガチ勢」
- Hiragana Times
- Nov 28, 2025
[New Expressions & Buzzwords – December 2025 Issue]
ガチ勢 | Enthusiast
😤 ガチ勢
🗣️ pronounced: Gachizei
🖊️ definition: Enthusiast
It refers to people who engage in a certain thing with all their might and seriousness.
ある物事に全力で、真剣に取り組む人たちのことを指します。
“Gachi” is a word that is an abbreviation of “gachinko”.
「ガチ」は「がちんこ」を略した言葉です。
“Gachinko” originally means a “serious match”.
「がちんこ」は、もともと「真剣勝負」という意味です。
In other words, it expresses the feeling of “seriously” or “earnestly”.
つまり、「本気で」「真剣に」という気持ちを表します。
On the other hand, people whose purpose is to have fun are called the “enjoy-zei”.
一方、楽しむことを目的とする人たちは「エンジョイ勢」と呼ばれます。
