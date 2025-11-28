New Expressions & Buzzwords

“Fukihara” 「フキハラ」

[New Expressions & Buzzwords – December 2025 Issue]

フキハラ | Displeasure harassment

 

😠 フキハラ

🗣️ pronounced: Fukihara

🖊️ definition: Displeasure harassment

 

It is a word that is an abbreviation of “fukigen harassment” (displeasure harassment).

「不機嫌ハラスメント」を略した言葉です。

It refers to taking a displeased attitude and giving those around a feeling of discomfort or intimidation.

 不機嫌な態度をとって、周囲に不快感や威圧感を与えることを指します。

For example, actions such as sighing or slamming doors also fall under “Fukihara”.

例えば、ため息をついたり、ドアを強く閉めたりといった行動も「フキハラ」に当たります。

It is becoming a problem not only in the workplace but also in various situations such as the home.

職場だけでなく、家庭などさまざまな場面で問題になっています。

This article is from the December 2025 issue of Hiragana Times.

この記事は、月刊誌『ひらがなタイムズ』2025年12月号より掲載しています。

