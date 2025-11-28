“Fukihara” 「フキハラ」

“Gachizei” 「ガチ勢」Halloween in the Sand Dunes!? Tottori’s Unique Party
[New Expressions & Buzzwords – December 2025 Issue]
フキハラ | Displeasure harassment
😠 フキハラ
🗣️ pronounced: Fukihara
🖊️ definition: Displeasure harassment
It is a word that is an abbreviation of “fukigen harassment” (displeasure harassment).
「不機嫌ハラスメント」を略した言葉です。
It refers to taking a displeased attitude and giving those around a feeling of discomfort or intimidation.
不機嫌な態度をとって、周囲に不快感や威圧感を与えることを指します。
For example, actions such as sighing or slamming doors also fall under “Fukihara”.
例えば、ため息をついたり、ドアを強く閉めたりといった行動も「フキハラ」に当たります。
It is becoming a problem not only in the workplace but also in various situations such as the home.
職場だけでなく、家庭などさまざまな場面で問題になっています。
