Dystopian food
- Hiragana Times
- Oct 19, 2024
Dystopian food | ディストピア飯
[New Expressions & Buzzwords – November 2024 Issue]
🍱 ディストピア飯
🗣️ pronounced: Dhisutopia meshi
🖊️ definition: Dystopian food
It refers to a recreated dish inspired by meals that appear in dystopian worlds.
ディストピアに出てくる食事をイメージした再現料理のことです。
It is characterized by unappetizing-looking, mysterious ingredients served on an inorganic, single plate.
食欲をそそらない見た目の謎の食材が無気質なワンプレートで提供されているのが特徴です。
The purpose is simply to get nutrients efficiently.
栄養を効率的に摂ることだけを目的にしています。
