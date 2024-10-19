Dystopian food | ディストピア飯

[ New Expressions & Buzzwords – November 2024 Issue ]

🍱 ディストピア飯

🗣️ pronounced: Dhisutopia meshi

🖊️ definition: Dystopian food

It refers to a recreated dish inspired by meals that appear in dystopian worlds.

ディストピアに出てくる食事をイメージした再現料理のことです。

It is characterized by unappetizing-looking, mysterious ingredients served on an inorganic, single plate.

食欲をそそらない見た目の謎の食材が無気質なワンプレートで提供されているのが特徴です。

The purpose is simply to get nutrients efficiently.

栄養を効率的に摂ることだけを目的にしています。