Balletcore | バレエコア

[ New Expressions & Buzzwords – November 2024 Issue ]

🩰 バレエコア

🗣️ pronounced: Baree koa

🖊️ definition: Balletcore

It’s a fashion style inspired by ballerinas.

バレリーナをイメージしたファッションのことです。

Items used in ballet, such as ribbons, tulle, and leg warmers, are incorporated into the fashion style.

リボンやチュール、レッグウォーマーなど、バレエに使われるアイテムをスタイルに取り入れています。

The key point is not only its cuteness but also its ease of movement.

かわいらしさだけでなく、動きやすさもポイントです。