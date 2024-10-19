Balletcore
- Hiragana Times
- Oct 19, 2024
Balletcore | バレエコア
[New Expressions & Buzzwords – November 2024 Issue]
🩰 バレエコア
🗣️ pronounced: Baree koa
🖊️ definition: Balletcore
It’s a fashion style inspired by ballerinas.
バレリーナをイメージしたファッションのことです。
Items used in ballet, such as ribbons, tulle, and leg warmers, are incorporated into the fashion style.
リボンやチュール、レッグウォーマーなど、バレエに使われるアイテムをスタイルに取り入れています。
The key point is not only its cuteness but also its ease of movement.
かわいらしさだけでなく、動きやすさもポイントです。
Information From Hiragana Times
- November 2024 Issue Is Now On Sale!October 20, 2024
- October 2024 Issue is Now on Sale!September 17, 2024
- September 2024 issue is now on sale!August 21, 2024
Topics in Japan
- A new café blending into Jimbocho — Mafumi Coffee and BooksOctober 19, 2024
- Shiiba Village, Miyazaki Prefecture: A Hidden Mountain Sanctuary Where History and Culture Live OnOctober 19, 2024
- Autumn Leaf-peeping in Search of AutumnOctober 19, 2024
- BalletcoreOctober 19, 2024
- Dystopian foodOctober 19, 2024
Topics in Japane Category
- Business (117)
- Entertainment (80)
- Events (9)
- Food (49)
- Highlights (554)
- Hot Events (2)
- Language (60)
- Living (19)
- New Products & Services (2)
- People (126)
- Society (172)
- Spots (3)
- Travel (81)
Products
- Print version | プリント版
¥10,560Original price was: ¥10,560.Current price is: ¥9,900.
- APP+Print Version | アプリ＋プリント版
¥19,560Original price was: ¥19,560.Current price is: ¥13,900.
- APP Version | アプリ版
¥9,000Original price was: ¥9,000.Current price is: ¥7,200.