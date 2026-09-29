Itō Jakuchū / 伊藤若冲
IBUKI: Breath of the Land

Ito Jakuchū — An Eye for Life
伊藤若冲 ―― いのちを見る眼


IBUKI: The Breath of the People – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue

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Ito Jakuchū — An Eye for Life

伊藤若冲いとうじゃくちゅう ―― いのちを

Japan is an island nation floating in the Northern Hemisphere, at the eastern edge of the Eurasian continent.
日本にほんは、地球ちきゅう北半球きたはんきゅう、ユーラシア大陸たいりくひがしのはしにかぶ島国しまぐにです。

Surrounded by the sea, rich in mountains, and blessed with vividly changing seasons, it has also long lived face to face with the forces of nature—earthquakes, typhoons, heavy rains, heavy snow, and volcanic eruptions.
うみかこまれ、やまおおく、四季しきあざやかにめぐる一方いっぽうで、地震じしん台風たいふう大雨おおあめ大雪おおゆき火山噴火かざんふんかなど、自然しぜん脅威きょういともってきました。

This land, both harsh and abundant, has taught the people who live here to endure, to help one another, and to hold nature in awe and reverence.
このきびしくもゆたかな土地とちは、そこにきる人々ひとびとに、えること、たすうこと、そして自然しぜんおそうやまこころおしえてきました。

Within it live the ways of people who have inhabited this land since ancient times, as well as the wisdom of those who crossed the sea to arrive here. In more recent times, too, there are those who have made their lives in this country and, while being shaped by Japan’s climate and culture, have become part of what forms Japan today.
そこには、太古たいこからこのきてきた人々ひとびといとなみと、うみわたってきた人々ひとびと知恵ちえがあります。さらに近年きんねんこのくにみ、日本にほん風土ふうどまりながら、このくにをともにかたちづくる人々ひとびと息吹いぶきもあります。

In this section, through the lives of figures shaped by Japan’s climate, land, and history, we trace the breath of the people that lives within this nation.
このコーナーでは、日本にほん風土ふうど歴史れきしはぐくんだ人物じんぶつたちをとおして、このくにの「たみのいぶき」をたどります。

Itō Jakuchū / 伊藤若冲

The voices of insects have, since ancient times, quietly calmed the spirit within. A painter appeared who captured that presence — one that, by nature, never shows its form — and rendered it with astonishing clarity. His name was Itō Jakuchū.
はる古来こらいより人々ひとびとこころしずめ、うちなるたましいしずかにととのえてきたむしこえ本来ほんらい姿すがたせることのないその気配けはいを、おどろくほど鮮明せんめいえがった画家がかあらわれます。伊藤若冲いとうじゃくちゅうです。

Today, Jakuchū enjoys immense popularity as one of the leading painters of the Edo period. Yet, surprisingly, his name only became widely known "recently." It was not until the latter half of the twentieth century that this reappraisal grew into a broader movement.
現在げんざいでは、日本にほん代表だいひょうする江戸時代えどじだい画家がかとして絶大ぜつだい人気にんきほこ若冲じゃくちゅう。しかし、そのいまのようにひろられるようになったのは、意外いがいにも「最近さいきん」のことです。本格的ほんかくてき再評価さいひょうかはじまったのは、二十世紀後半にじゅっせいきこうはんになってからでした。

Why did we lose sight of such a painter for so long? And who was it that found Jakuchū again? This time, we trace the story of Itō Jakuchū, the genius painter who looked deeply into the life within even a single insect, and the "eyes" of those who recognized his worth and carried it across the ages to us today.
これほどの画家がかを、わたしたちはなぜなが見失みうしなっていたのでしょうか。そして、その若冲じゃくちゅうを、もう一度いちどつけたのはだれだったのでしょうか。今回こんかいは、一匹いっぴきむし宿やどるいのちの姿すがたまでつめた天才画家てんさいがか伊藤若冲いとうじゃくちゅうと、その価値かち見抜みぬき、時代じだいえていまわたしたちへとわたした人々ひとびとの「」をたどります。

Into Life
Itō Jakuchū was born in 1716, the eldest son of the family that ran Masugen, a wholesale greengrocer on Nishiki Kōji in Kyoto. Nishiki Market is still known today as "Kyoto's kitchen," a market lined with a rich variety of vegetables, fish, and dried goods. For Jakuchū, born into a greengrocer's family, vegetables and fruit, and the birds and small insects that gathered around them, were familiar presences from early childhood. The "life" he would go on to paint throughout his career was already overflowing in the everyday world of this market town.
いのちのなか
伊藤若冲いとうじゃくちゅうは、1716ねん京都きょうと錦小路にしきこうじ青物問屋あおものどんや桝源ますげん」の長男ちょうなんとしてまれました。錦市場にしきいちばは、現在げんざいも「きょう台所だいどころ」とばれ、野菜やさいさかな乾物かんぶつなど多彩たさい食材しょくざい所狭ところせましとならぶ、京都きょうと代表だいひょうする市場いちばです。青物問屋あおものどんやまれた若冲じゃくちゅうにとって、野菜やさい果物くだもの、そしてそのまわりにあつまるとりちいさなむしたちは、おさなころから身近みぢか存在そんざいでした。のちかれえがつづけることになる「いのち」は、すでにこのにしきまち日常にちじょうなかにあふれていたのです。

Jakuchū at Nishiki Market / 若冲・錦市場

At twenty-three, Jakuchū took over the family business, fulfilling his duties as a merchant while continuing to paint. Later generations have said he had little interest in commerce, but in fact he also held a responsible position within Nishiki Market. Then, at forty, he handed the shop over to his younger brother and finally devoted himself fully to painting.
若冲じゃくちゅう二十三歳にじゅうさんさい家業かぎょうぎ、商人しょうにんとしてのつとめをたしながらえがつづけました。後世こうせいには商売しょうばいにあまり関心かんしんがなかったともつたえられていますが、実際じっさいには錦市場にしきいちばなか責任せきにんある役目やくめになっていました。そして四十歳よんじゅっさいになると、みせおとうとゆずり、いよいよ制作せいさく専念せんねんするようになります。

In studying painting, Jakuchū first learned the Kanō school, the mainstream tradition for painters of the time. But he came to feel that no matter how much he studied the Kanō school, he could never surpass it. Then let me see the real thing with my own eyes — with this thought, Jakuchū turned toward shasei, painting directly from life.
まななかで、若冲じゃくちゅうはまず、当時とうじ絵師えし王道おうどうだった狩野派かのうはまなびました。しかし、狩野派かのうはをいくらまなんでも、狩野派かのうはえることはできない。ならば、自分じぶん本物ほんものよう――。そうかんがえた若冲じゃくちゅうは、まえにあるものを直接見ちょくせつみえがく「写生しゃせい」へとかっていきます。

Jakuchū and the family business / 弟へ
Kanō Naganobu, Screens of Merrymaking under the Cherry Blossoms / 花下遊楽図屏風

Kanō School: Kanō Naganobu, Screens of Merrymaking under the Cherry Blossoms (Kaka Yūraku-zu Byōbu), Tokyo National Museum, National Treasure
狩野派：狩野長信筆『花下遊楽図屏風』 東京国立博物館・国宝

One of the subjects he especially loved to paint was the rooster. It is said that Jakuchū kept several dozen chickens in his garden, getting down on all fours to their eye level and, as if he himself had become a chicken, entering into their movements — observing their behavior with total dedication for several years.
かれとくこのんでえがいたもののひとつが、にわとりでした。若冲じゃくちゅうは、数十羽すうじゅっぱにわとりにわはなし、つんばいになってにわとりおな目線めせんまでり、まるで自分自身じぶんじしんにわとりになったかのように、そのうごきのなかはいみながら、数年間すうねんかんにわたって生態せいたい徹底てっていして見続みつづけたとつたえられています。

Jakuchū observing chickens at eye level / 鶏四つん這い

For Jakuchū, "seeing" was perhaps never simply a matter of tracing form with the eyes. The force behind a beating wing, the weight of a foot pressing the ground, the tension in the instant a neck turns, the faint sign of a shift in posture — Jakuchū did not follow these with his eyes alone, but received them with his whole body, even through his skin, touching the chicken's life and drawing it into himself. In other words, rather than "looking at" the chicken, he may have been entering into its very life.
若冲じゃくちゅうにとって、「る」とは、ただかたちうことではなかったのでしょう。にわとりばたくときのちから地面じめんあしおもみ、くび瞬間しゅんかん緊張きんちょう身体からだきがわるわずかなきざし。若冲じゃくちゅうはそれらをだけでうのではなく、皮膚感覚ひふかんかくふくめた全身ぜんしんり、にわとりのいのちにれ、自分じぶん内側うちがわんでいった。いわば、にわとりを「る」のではなく、そのいのちのなかはいんでいったのではないでしょうか。

Roosters and Hemp Palm / 棕櫚雄鶏図

Roosters and Hemp Palm
棕櫚雄鶏図

This is precisely why Jakuchū's chickens possess a sense of life that could never arise from merely copying what is seen from outside. Every single feather, the structure of the legs, even the body's center of gravity are rendered in astonishing detail, and yet the result never settles into mere realism. Here, thoroughgoing realism and the imagination welling up from within Jakuchū himself are fused inseparably together. Chest puffed out, legs braced firm, looking as though it might spring into motion at any moment — the figure holds a force that feels greater than that of a real chicken. Rather than depicting the appearance of a chicken, Jakuchū entered into the chicken, came to know it more deeply than the chicken itself, and transferred that "life" into the painting.
だからこそ、若冲じゃくちゅうえがにわとりには、そとからながめてうつしただけではまれない生命感せいめいかんがあります。羽根はね一本一本いっぽんいっぽんあし構造こうぞう身体からだ重心じゅうしんまでおどろくほどこまかくえがまれていながら、たんなる写実しゃじつにはおさまりません。そこには、徹底てっていした写実しゃじつと、若冲自身じゃくちゅうじしんうちからがる想像そうぞうとが、かちがたくっています。むねり、あしり、いまにもこちらへうごしそうなその姿すがたには、現実げんじつ鶏以上にわとりいじょうともおもえるほどのちから宿やどっています。にわとり姿すがたえがいたというより、にわとりなかはいみ、鶏以上にわとりいじょうにわとりったうえで、その「いのち」を、なかうつした。

And Jakuchū did not confine this way of engaging with his subject to chickens alone. Birds, fish, insects, flowers, trees and grasses — he entered into the many forms of life around him, grasping with his whole body how each was shaped, how it moved, and how it lived.
そして若冲じゃくちゅうは、そんなかたにわとりだけにとどめず、とりさかなむしはな草木くさき――まわりにあるさまざまないのちのなかはいみました。それぞれがどのようにかたちづくられ、どのようにうごき、どのようにきているのかを、全身ぜんしんとらえていったのです。

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