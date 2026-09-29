

IBUKI: The Breath of the People – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue



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Ito Jakuchū — An Eye for Life



伊藤若冲 いとうじゃくちゅう ―― いのちを 見 み る 眼 め

Japan is an island nation floating in the Northern Hemisphere, at the eastern edge of the Eurasian continent.

日本 にほん は、 地球 ちきゅう の 北半球 きたはんきゅう 、ユーラシア 大陸 たいりく の 東 ひがし のはしに 浮 う かぶ 島国 しまぐに です。

Surrounded by the sea, rich in mountains, and blessed with vividly changing seasons, it has also long lived face to face with the forces of nature—earthquakes, typhoons, heavy rains, heavy snow, and volcanic eruptions.

海 うみ に 囲 かこ まれ、 山 やま が 多 おお く、 四季 しき は 鮮 あざ やかにめぐる 一方 いっぽう で、 地震 じしん や 台風 たいふう 、 大雨 おおあめ 、 大雪 おおゆき 、 火山噴火 かざんふんか など、 自然 しぜん の 脅威 きょうい とも 向 む き 合 あ ってきました。

This land, both harsh and abundant, has taught the people who live here to endure, to help one another, and to hold nature in awe and reverence.

この 厳 きび しくも 豊 ゆた かな 土地 とち は、そこに 生 い きる 人々 ひとびと に、 耐 た えること、 助 たす け 合 あ うこと、そして 自然 しぜん を 畏 おそ れ 敬 うやま う 心 こころ を 教 おし えてきました。

Within it live the ways of people who have inhabited this land since ancient times, as well as the wisdom of those who crossed the sea to arrive here. In more recent times, too, there are those who have made their lives in this country and, while being shaped by Japan’s climate and culture, have become part of what forms Japan today.

そこには、 太古 たいこ からこの 地 ち に 生 い きてきた 人々 ひとびと の 営 いとな みと、 海 うみ を 渡 わた ってきた 人々 ひとびと の 知恵 ちえ があります。さらに 近年 きんねん この 国 くに に 住 す み、 日本 にほん の 風土 ふうど に 染 そ まりながら、この 国 くに をともに 形 かたち づくる 人々 ひとびと の 息吹 いぶき もあります。

In this section, through the lives of figures shaped by Japan’s climate, land, and history, we trace the breath of the people that lives within this nation.

このコーナーでは、 日本 にほん の 風土 ふうど と 歴史 れきし が 育 はぐく んだ 人物 じんぶつ たちを 通 とお して、この 国 くに の「 民 たみ のいぶき」をたどります。

The voices of insects have, since ancient times, quietly calmed the spirit within. A painter appeared who captured that presence — one that, by nature, never shows its form — and rendered it with astonishing clarity. His name was Itō Jakuchū.

遥 はる か 古来 こらい より 人々 ひとびと の 心 こころ を 鎮 しず め、 内 うち なる 魂 たましい を 静 しず かに 整 ととの えてきた 虫 むし の 声 こえ 。 本来 ほんらい 、 姿 すがた を 見 み せることのないその 気配 けはい を、 驚 おどろ くほど 鮮明 せんめい に 描 えが き 切 き った 画家 がか が 現 あらわ れます。 伊藤若冲 いとうじゃくちゅう です。

Today, Jakuchū enjoys immense popularity as one of the leading painters of the Edo period. Yet, surprisingly, his name only became widely known "recently." It was not until the latter half of the twentieth century that this reappraisal grew into a broader movement.

現在 げんざい では、 日本 にほん を 代表 だいひょう する 江戸時代 えどじだい の 画家 がか として 絶大 ぜつだい な 人気 にんき を 誇 ほこ る 若冲 じゃくちゅう 。しかし、その 名 な が 今 いま のように 広 ひろ く 知 し られるようになったのは、 意外 いがい にも「 最近 さいきん 」のことです。 本格的 ほんかくてき な 再評価 さいひょうか が 始 はじ まったのは、 二十世紀後半 にじゅっせいきこうはん になってからでした。

Why did we lose sight of such a painter for so long? And who was it that found Jakuchū again? This time, we trace the story of Itō Jakuchū, the genius painter who looked deeply into the life within even a single insect, and the "eyes" of those who recognized his worth and carried it across the ages to us today.

これほどの 画家 がか を、 私 わたし たちはなぜ 長 なが く 見失 みうしな っていたのでしょうか。そして、その 若冲 じゃくちゅう を、もう 一度 いちど 見 み つけたのは 誰 だれ だったのでしょうか。 今回 こんかい は、 一匹 いっぴき の 虫 むし に 宿 やど るいのちの 姿 すがた まで 見 み つめた 天才画家 てんさいがか ・ 伊藤若冲 いとうじゃくちゅう と、その 価値 かち を 見抜 みぬ き、 時代 じだい を 越 こ えて 今 いま の 私 わたし たちへと 受 う け 渡 わた した 人々 ひとびと の「 眼 め 」をたどります。

Into Life

Itō Jakuchū was born in 1716, the eldest son of the family that ran Masugen, a wholesale greengrocer on Nishiki Kōji in Kyoto. Nishiki Market is still known today as "Kyoto's kitchen," a market lined with a rich variety of vegetables, fish, and dried goods. For Jakuchū, born into a greengrocer's family, vegetables and fruit, and the birds and small insects that gathered around them, were familiar presences from early childhood. The "life" he would go on to paint throughout his career was already overflowing in the everyday world of this market town.

いのちの 中 なか へ

伊藤若冲 いとうじゃくちゅう は、1716 年 ねん 、 京都 きょうと ・ 錦小路 にしきこうじ の 青物問屋 あおものどんや 「 桝源 ますげん 」の 長男 ちょうなん として 生 う まれました。 錦市場 にしきいちば は、 現在 げんざい も「 京 きょう の 台所 だいどころ 」と 呼 よ ばれ、 野菜 やさい や 魚 さかな 、 乾物 かんぶつ など 多彩 たさい な 食材 しょくざい が 所狭 ところせま しと 並 なら ぶ、 京都 きょうと を 代表 だいひょう する 市場 いちば です。 青物問屋 あおものどんや に 生 う まれた 若冲 じゃくちゅう にとって、 野菜 やさい や 果物 くだもの 、そしてその 周 まわ りに 集 あつ まる 鳥 とり や 小 ちい さな 虫 むし たちは、 幼 おさな い 頃 ころ から 身近 みぢか な 存在 そんざい でした。 後 のち に 彼 かれ が 描 えが き 続 つづ けることになる「いのち」は、すでにこの 錦 にしき の 町 まち の 日常 にちじょう の 中 なか にあふれていたのです。

At twenty-three, Jakuchū took over the family business, fulfilling his duties as a merchant while continuing to paint. Later generations have said he had little interest in commerce, but in fact he also held a responsible position within Nishiki Market. Then, at forty, he handed the shop over to his younger brother and finally devoted himself fully to painting.

若冲 じゃくちゅう は 二十三歳 にじゅうさんさい で 家業 かぎょう を 継 つ ぎ、 商人 しょうにん としての 務 つと めを 果 は たしながら 絵 え を 描 えが き 続 つづ けました。 後世 こうせい には 商売 しょうばい にあまり 関心 かんしん がなかったとも 伝 つた えられていますが、 実際 じっさい には 錦市場 にしきいちば の 中 なか で 責任 せきにん ある 役目 やくめ も 担 にな っていました。そして 四十歳 よんじゅっさい になると、 店 みせ を 弟 おとうと に 譲 ゆず り、いよいよ 絵 え の 制作 せいさく に 専念 せんねん するようになります。

In studying painting, Jakuchū first learned the Kanō school, the mainstream tradition for painters of the time. But he came to feel that no matter how much he studied the Kanō school, he could never surpass it. Then let me see the real thing with my own eyes — with this thought, Jakuchū turned toward shasei, painting directly from life.

絵 え を 学 まな ぶ 中 なか で、 若冲 じゃくちゅう はまず、 当時 とうじ の 絵師 えし の 王道 おうどう だった 狩野派 かのうは を 学 まな びました。しかし、 狩野派 かのうは をいくら 学 まな んでも、 狩野派 かのうは を 超 こ えることはできない。ならば、 自分 じぶん の 眼 め で 本物 ほんもの を 見 み よう――。そう 考 かんが えた 若冲 じゃくちゅう は、 目 め の 前 まえ にあるものを 直接見 ちょくせつみ て 描 えが く「 写生 しゃせい 」へと 向 む かっていきます。

Kanō School: Kanō Naganobu, Screens of Merrymaking under the Cherry Blossoms (Kaka Yūraku-zu Byōbu), Tokyo National Museum, National Treasure

狩野派：狩野長信筆『花下遊楽図屏風』 東京国立博物館・国宝

One of the subjects he especially loved to paint was the rooster. It is said that Jakuchū kept several dozen chickens in his garden, getting down on all fours to their eye level and, as if he himself had become a chicken, entering into their movements — observing their behavior with total dedication for several years.

彼 かれ が 特 とく に 好 この んで 描 えが いたものの 一 ひと つが、 鶏 にわとり でした。 若冲 じゃくちゅう は、 数十羽 すうじゅっぱ の 鶏 にわとり を 庭 にわ に 放 はな し、 四 よ つんばいになって 鶏 にわとり と 同 おな じ 目線 めせん まで 下 お り、まるで 自分自身 じぶんじしん も 鶏 にわとり になったかのように、その 動 うご きの 中 なか へ 入 はい り 込 こ みながら、 数年間 すうねんかん にわたって 生態 せいたい を 徹底 てってい して 見続 みつづ けたと 伝 つた えられています。

For Jakuchū, "seeing" was perhaps never simply a matter of tracing form with the eyes. The force behind a beating wing, the weight of a foot pressing the ground, the tension in the instant a neck turns, the faint sign of a shift in posture — Jakuchū did not follow these with his eyes alone, but received them with his whole body, even through his skin, touching the chicken's life and drawing it into himself. In other words, rather than "looking at" the chicken, he may have been entering into its very life.

若冲 じゃくちゅう にとって、「 見 み る」とは、ただ 眼 め で 形 かたち を 追 お うことではなかったのでしょう。 鶏 にわとり が 羽 は ばたくときの 力 ちから 、 地面 じめん を 踏 ふ む 脚 あし の 重 おも み、 首 くび を 振 ふ る 瞬間 しゅんかん の 緊張 きんちょう 、 身体 からだ の 向 む きが 変 か わるわずかな 兆 きざ し。 若冲 じゃくちゅう はそれらを 眼 め だけで 追 お うのではなく、 皮膚感覚 ひふかんかく を 含 ふく めた 全身 ぜんしん で 受 う け 取 と り、 鶏 にわとり のいのちに 触 ふ れ、 自分 じぶん の 内側 うちがわ へ 取 と り 込 こ んでいった。いわば、 鶏 にわとり を「 見 み る」のではなく、そのいのちの 中 なか へ 入 はい り 込 こ んでいったのではないでしょうか。 Roosters and Hemp Palm

棕櫚雄鶏図 This is precisely why Jakuchū's chickens possess a sense of life that could never arise from merely copying what is seen from outside. Every single feather, the structure of the legs, even the body's center of gravity are rendered in astonishing detail, and yet the result never settles into mere realism. Here, thoroughgoing realism and the imagination welling up from within Jakuchū himself are fused inseparably together. Chest puffed out, legs braced firm, looking as though it might spring into motion at any moment — the figure holds a force that feels greater than that of a real chicken. Rather than depicting the appearance of a chicken, Jakuchū entered into the chicken, came to know it more deeply than the chicken itself, and transferred that "life" into the painting.

だからこそ、 若冲 じゃくちゅう の 描 えが く 鶏 にわとり には、 外 そと から 眺 なが めて 写 うつ しただけでは 生 う まれない 生命感 せいめいかん があります。 羽根 はね の 一本一本 いっぽんいっぽん 、 脚 あし の 構造 こうぞう 、 身体 からだ の 重心 じゅうしん まで 驚 おどろ くほど 細 こま かく 描 えが き 込 こ まれていながら、 単 たん なる 写実 しゃじつ には 収 おさ まりません。そこには、 徹底 てってい した 写実 しゃじつ と、 若冲自身 じゃくちゅうじしん の 内 うち から 湧 わ き 上 あ がる 想像 そうぞう とが、 分 わ かちがたく 溶 と け 合 あ っています。 胸 むね を 張 は り、 脚 あし を 踏 ふ ん 張 ば り、 今 いま にもこちらへ 動 うご き 出 だ しそうなその 姿 すがた には、 現実 げんじつ の 鶏以上 にわとりいじょう とも 思 おも えるほどの 力 ちから が 宿 やど っています。 鶏 にわとり の 姿 すがた を 描 えが いたというより、 鶏 にわとり の 中 なか へ 入 はい り 込 こ み、 鶏以上 にわとりいじょう に 鶏 にわとり を 知 し ったうえで、その「いのち」を、 絵 え の 中 なか へ 移 うつ した。 And Jakuchū did not confine this way of engaging with his subject to chickens alone. Birds, fish, insects, flowers, trees and grasses — he entered into the many forms of life around him, grasping with his whole body how each was shaped, how it moved, and how it lived.

そして 若冲 じゃくちゅう は、そんな 向 む き 合 あ い 方 かた を 鶏 にわとり だけにとどめず、 鳥 とり 、 魚 さかな 、 虫 むし 、 花 はな 、 草木 くさき ―― 身 み の 回 まわ りにあるさまざまないのちの 中 なか へ 入 はい り 込 こ みました。それぞれがどのように 形 かたち づくられ、どのように 動 うご き、どのように 生 い きているのかを、 全身 ぜんしん で 捉 とら えていったのです。

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