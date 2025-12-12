nihongo.net — A New Way to Learn Japanese
- Hiragana Times
- Dec 12, 2025
Born from Hiragana Times
ひらがなタイムズから生まれた
日本語学習プラットフォーム
Real Stories, Real Japanese
本物のストーリーで学ぶ、本物の日本語
Forget boring textbooks. With nihongo.net, you learn Japanese through fascinating stories about Japan — culture, traditions, daily life, and more. Every lesson is crafted from Hiragana Times’ rich archive of bilingual content.
退屈な教科書はもう不要。nihongo.netでは、日本の文化、伝統、日常生活など、興味深いストーリーを通じて日本語を学びます。すべてのレッスンは、ひらがなタイムズの豊富なバイリンガルコンテンツから生まれています。
Bilingual Content = Stress-Free Learning
バイリンガルだから、ストレスフリー
Every lesson comes with English support, so you never feel lost. Read in Japanese, check the English when needed — learning flows seamlessly without frustration. This is the Hiragana Times approach that has worked for nearly 40 years.
すべてのレッスンに英語サポート付き。日本語で読んで、必要なときは英語で確認。ストレスなくシームレスに学習が進みます。これが約40年間支持されてきた、ひらがなタイムズのアプローチです。
Never Get Bored
飽きずに続く学習体験
New topics every month — from seasonal festivals to modern trends, traditional arts to pop culture. With fresh content that keeps you curious, learning Japanese becomes a journey of discovery, not a chore.
毎月届く新しいトピック。季節の祭りから最新トレンド、伝統芸能からポップカルチャーまで。好奇心を刺激する新鮮なコンテンツで、日本語学習は義務ではなく発見の旅になります。
Start Your Journey
今日から始めよう
Ready to learn Japanese the enjoyable way? Join thousands of learners who have discovered a better path to fluency with nihongo.net.
楽しく日本語を学ぶ準備はできましたか？nihongo.netで、より良い学習の道を見つけた多くの学習者の仲間入りをしましょう。
Information From Hiragana Times
December 2025 Issue —
On Sale Now!" />
December 2025 Issue —
On Sale Now!November 20, 2025
November 2025 Issue —
Available as a Back Issue" />
November 2025 Issue —
Available as a Back IssueOctober 20, 2025
October 2025 Issue—
Available as a Back Issue" />
October 2025 Issue—
Available as a Back IssueSeptember 20, 2025
Topics in Japan
Super-J® 日本語講師養成講座 | 【1月10日（土）10:00-11:30】無料説明会開催
December 15, 2025
nihongo.net — A New Way to Learn Japanese
December 12, 2025
日本人科学者ふたり、2025年ノーベル賞に輝く" />
Two Japanese Scientists Win the 2025 Nobel Prize
日本人科学者ふたり、2025年ノーベル賞に輝くDecember 1, 2025
“Gachizei” 「ガチ勢」
November 28, 2025
ハロウィーンは砂丘で！？鳥取のユニークなパーティー" />
Halloween in the Sand Dunes!? Tottori’s Unique Party
ハロウィーンは砂丘で！？鳥取のユニークなパーティーNovember 28, 2025
