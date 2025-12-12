nihongo.net — A New Way to Learn Japanese

Born from Hiragana Times ひらがなタイムズから生まれた

日本語学習プラットフォーム

Real Stories, Real Japanese

本物のストーリーで学ぶ、本物の日本語

Forget boring textbooks. With nihongo.net, you learn Japanese through fascinating stories about Japan — culture, traditions, daily life, and more. Every lesson is crafted from Hiragana Times’ rich archive of bilingual content.

退屈な教科書はもう不要。nihongo.netでは、日本の文化、伝統、日常生活など、興味深いストーリーを通じて日本語を学びます。すべてのレッスンは、ひらがなタイムズの豊富なバイリンガルコンテンツから生まれています。

Bilingual Content = Stress-Free Learning

バイリンガルだから、ストレスフリー

Every lesson comes with English support, so you never feel lost. Read in Japanese, check the English when needed — learning flows seamlessly without frustration. This is the Hiragana Times approach that has worked for nearly 40 years.

すべてのレッスンに英語サポート付き。日本語で読んで、必要なときは英語で確認。ストレスなくシームレスに学習が進みます。これが約40年間支持されてきた、ひらがなタイムズのアプローチです。

Never Get Bored

飽きずに続く学習体験

New topics every month — from seasonal festivals to modern trends, traditional arts to pop culture. With fresh content that keeps you curious, learning Japanese becomes a journey of discovery, not a chore.

毎月届く新しいトピック。季節の祭りから最新トレンド、伝統芸能からポップカルチャーまで。好奇心を刺激する新鮮なコンテンツで、日本語学習は義務ではなく発見の旅になります。

Start Your Journey

今日から始めよう

Ready to learn Japanese the enjoyable way? Join thousands of learners who have discovered a better path to fluency with nihongo.net.

楽しく日本語を学ぶ準備はできましたか？nihongo.netで、より良い学習の道を見つけた多くの学習者の仲間入りをしましょう。

Visit nihongo.net →