

Close Up Japan – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue



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The United Nations That Runs on “Victors’ Justice”



「 勝者 しょうしゃ の 正義 せいぎ 」で 動 うご く 国連 こくれん



The United Nations, headquartered in Manhattan, New York.

ニューヨークのマンハッタンに 本部 ほんぶ を 置 お く 国際連合 こくさいれんごう 。

In Japan, it is abbreviated and called “Kokuren.”

日本 にほん では、 略 りゃく して「 国連 こくれん 」と 呼 よ びます。

In English, “Kokuren” is the United Nations. During World War II, “United Nations” was the name of the “Allies.”

「 国連 こくれん 」は、 英語 えいご でUnited Nations。 第二次世界大戦中 だいにじせかいたいせんちゅう 、その 名 な は「 連合国 れんごうこく 」と 呼 よ ばれていました。

At that time, the Allies were the three great powers of the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Soviet Union, plus China.

当時 とうじ の 連合国 れんごうこく は、アメリカ・イギリス・ソ 連 れん の 三大国 さんたいこく と 中国 ちゅうごく でした。

As the war moved toward its final stage, more countries joined, and about half a year before the war ended, there were 47 countries.

戦争 せんそう の 終盤 しゅうばん にかけて 参加国 さんかこく が 増 ふ え、 終戦 しゅうせん の 約半年前 やくはんとしまえ には47か 国 こく になりました。

Those who fought these Allies were the “Axis powers” of Japan, Germany, and Italy.

この 連合国 れんごうこく と 戦 たたか ったのが、 日本 にほん 、ドイツ、イタリアの「 枢軸国 すうじくこく 」です。

This name began with a speech Mussolini gave in 1936, speaking of “the axis linking Rome and Berlin.”

この 名 な は、1936 年 ねん にムッソリーニが「ローマとベルリンを 結 むす ぶ 軸 じく 」と 演説 えんぜつ したことに 始 はじ まります。

The Allies are said to have used this word as the name for their enemies, mocking it as “small countries made to revolve around an axis.”

連合国 れんごうこく は、この 言葉 ことば を「 軸 じく の 周 まわ りを 回 まわ される 小国 しょうこく 」と 皮肉 ひにく って、 敵 てき の 呼 よ び 名 な に 使 つか ったと 言 い われています。

On October 24, 1945, the victorious Allies were launched as the United Nations.

1945 年 ねん 10 月 がつ 24 日 か 、 勝 か った 連合国 れんごうこく は、 国際連合 こくさいれんごう として 発足 ほっそく しました。

The “Enemy State Clauses” in the UN Charter adopted at that time still remain today.

当時 とうじ 採択 さいたく された 国連憲章 こくれんけんしょう に 記 しる された「 旧敵国条項 きゅうてきこくじょうこう 」が、 今 いま も 残 のこ っています。

These “enemy states” include Japan.

この「 敵国 てきこく 」には、 日本 にほん も 含 ふく まれます。

In September, Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae said at the UN General Assembly, regarding the Enemy State Clauses, “That clause should be deleted without delay.”

9 月 がつ 、 高市早苗首相 たかいちさなえしゅしょう は 国連総会 こくれんそうかい で、 旧敵国条項 きゅうてきこくじょうこう について「 同条項 どうじょうこう は 早急 さっきゅう に 削除 さくじょ されるべきです」と 訴 うった えました。

The United Nations has five countries called permanent members.

国連 こくれん には、 常任理事国 じょうにんりじこく と 呼 よ ばれる 国 くに が5か 国 こく あります。

The United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, and China.

アメリカ、イギリス、ロシア、フランス、 中国 ちゅうごく です。

These five countries hold “veto power,” and if even one opposes, a resolution is rejected.

この5か 国 こく は「 拒否権 きょひけん 」を 持 も ち、1か 国 こく でも 反対 はんたい すれば、 決議 けつぎ は 否決 ひけつ されます。

As long as China and Russia, which are in conflict with Japan over territory and history, oppose it, the provisions under which Japan is counted among the enemy states will not disappear.

領土 りょうど や 歴史 れきし で 日本 にほん と 対立 たいりつ する 中国 ちゅうごく とロシアが 反対 はんたい する 限 かぎ り、 日本 にほん が 敵国 てきこく に 含 ふく まれる 条文 じょうぶん は 消 き えません。

At present, permanent members are starting wars.

現在 げんざい 、 常任理事国 じょうにんりじこく が 戦争 せんそう を 起 お こしています。

No one can stop them.

誰 だれ も 止 と めることができません。

Because the permanent members have veto power.

常任理事国 じょうにんりじこく には、 拒否権 きょひけん があるからです。

This is the reality of the United Nations.

これが、 国連 こくれん の 現実 げんじつ です。

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