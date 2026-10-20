The United Nations That Runs on “Victors’ Justice”
「勝者の正義」で動く国連
- Hiragana Times
- Oct 20, 2026
Close Up Japan – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue
Listen to the Audio:
The United Nations That Runs on “Victors’ Justice”
「勝者の正義」で動く国連
The United Nations, headquartered in Manhattan, New York.
ニューヨークのマンハッタンに本部を置く国際連合。
In Japan, it is abbreviated and called “Kokuren.”
日本では、略して「国連」と呼びます。
In English, “Kokuren” is the United Nations. During World War II, “United Nations” was the name of the “Allies.”
「国連」は、英語でUnited Nations。第二次世界大戦中、その名は「連合国」と呼ばれていました。
At that time, the Allies were the three great powers of the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Soviet Union, plus China.
当時の連合国は、アメリカ・イギリス・ソ連の三大国と中国でした。
As the war moved toward its final stage, more countries joined, and about half a year before the war ended, there were 47 countries.
戦争の終盤にかけて参加国が増え、終戦の約半年前には47か国になりました。
Those who fought these Allies were the “Axis powers” of Japan, Germany, and Italy.
この連合国と戦ったのが、日本、ドイツ、イタリアの「枢軸国」です。
This name began with a speech Mussolini gave in 1936, speaking of “the axis linking Rome and Berlin.”
この名は、1936年にムッソリーニが「ローマとベルリンを結ぶ軸」と演説したことに始まります。
The Allies are said to have used this word as the name for their enemies, mocking it as “small countries made to revolve around an axis.”
連合国は、この言葉を「軸の周りを回される小国」と皮肉って、敵の呼び名に使ったと言われています。
On October 24, 1945, the victorious Allies were launched as the United Nations.
1945年10月24日、勝った連合国は、国際連合として発足しました。
The “Enemy State Clauses” in the UN Charter adopted at that time still remain today.
当時採択された国連憲章に記された「旧敵国条項」が、今も残っています。
These “enemy states” include Japan.
この「敵国」には、日本も含まれます。
In September, Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae said at the UN General Assembly, regarding the Enemy State Clauses, “That clause should be deleted without delay.”
9月、高市早苗首相は国連総会で、旧敵国条項について「同条項は早急に削除されるべきです」と訴えました。
The United Nations has five countries called permanent members.
国連には、常任理事国と呼ばれる国が5か国あります。
The United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, and China.
アメリカ、イギリス、ロシア、フランス、中国です。
These five countries hold “veto power,” and if even one opposes, a resolution is rejected.
この5か国は「拒否権」を持ち、1か国でも反対すれば、決議は否決されます。
As long as China and Russia, which are in conflict with Japan over territory and history, oppose it, the provisions under which Japan is counted among the enemy states will not disappear.
領土や歴史で日本と対立する中国とロシアが反対する限り、日本が敵国に含まれる条文は消えません。
At present, permanent members are starting wars.
現在、常任理事国が戦争を起こしています。
No one can stop them.
誰も止めることができません。
Because the permanent members have veto power.
常任理事国には、拒否権があるからです。
This is the reality of the United Nations.
これが、国連の現実です。
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