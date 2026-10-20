The United Nations Charter and headquarters, illustrating Victors’ Justice, Hiragana Times November 2026
Close Up Japan

The United Nations That Runs on “Victors’ Justice”
「勝者の正義」で動く国連


Close Up Japan – Hiragana Times November 2026 issue

Listen to the Audio:

The United Nations That Runs on “Victors’ Justice”

勝者しょうしゃ正義せいぎ」でうご国連こくれん

The United Nations, headquartered in Manhattan, New York.
ニューヨークのマンハッタンに本部ほんぶ国際連合こくさいれんごう

In Japan, it is abbreviated and called “Kokuren.”
日本にほんでは、りゃくして「国連こくれん」とびます。

In English, “Kokuren” is the United Nations. During World War II, “United Nations” was the name of the “Allies.”
国連こくれん」は、英語えいごでUnited Nations。第二次世界大戦中だいにじせかいたいせんちゅう、そのは「連合国れんごうこく」とばれていました。

At that time, the Allies were the three great powers of the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Soviet Union, plus China.
当時とうじ連合国れんごうこくは、アメリカ・イギリス・ソれん三大国さんたいこく中国ちゅうごくでした。

As the war moved toward its final stage, more countries joined, and about half a year before the war ended, there were 47 countries.
戦争せんそう終盤しゅうばんにかけて参加国さんかこくえ、終戦しゅうせん約半年前やくはんとしまえには47かこくになりました。

Those who fought these Allies were the “Axis powers” of Japan, Germany, and Italy.
この連合国れんごうこくたたかったのが、日本にほん、ドイツ、イタリアの「枢軸国すうじくこく」です。

This name began with a speech Mussolini gave in 1936, speaking of “the axis linking Rome and Berlin.”
このは、1936ねんにムッソリーニが「ローマとベルリンをむすじく」と演説えんぜつしたことにはじまります。

The Allies are said to have used this word as the name for their enemies, mocking it as “small countries made to revolve around an axis.”
連合国れんごうこくは、この言葉ことばを「じくまわりをまわされる小国しょうこく」と皮肉ひにくって、てき使つかったとわれています。

On October 24, 1945, the victorious Allies were launched as the United Nations.
1945ねん10がつ24った連合国れんごうこくは、国際連合こくさいれんごうとして発足ほっそくしました。

The “Enemy State Clauses” in the UN Charter adopted at that time still remain today.
当時とうじ採択さいたくされた国連憲章こくれんけんしょうしるされた「旧敵国条項きゅうてきこくじょうこう」が、いまのこっています。

These “enemy states” include Japan.
この「敵国てきこく」には、日本にほんふくまれます。

In September, Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae said at the UN General Assembly, regarding the Enemy State Clauses, “That clause should be deleted without delay.”
9がつ高市早苗首相たかいちさなえしゅしょう国連総会こくれんそうかいで、旧敵国条項きゅうてきこくじょうこうについて「同条項どうじょうこう早急さっきゅう削除さくじょされるべきです」とうったえました。

The United Nations has five countries called permanent members.
国連こくれんには、常任理事国じょうにんりじこくばれるくにが5かこくあります。

The United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, and China.
アメリカ、イギリス、ロシア、フランス、中国ちゅうごくです。

These five countries hold “veto power,” and if even one opposes, a resolution is rejected.
この5かこくは「拒否権きょひけん」をち、1かこくでも反対はんたいすれば、決議けつぎ否決ひけつされます。

As long as China and Russia, which are in conflict with Japan over territory and history, oppose it, the provisions under which Japan is counted among the enemy states will not disappear.
領土りょうど歴史れきし日本にほん対立たいりつする中国ちゅうごくとロシアが反対はんたいするかぎり、日本にほん敵国てきこくふくまれる条文じょうぶんえません。

At present, permanent members are starting wars.
現在げんざい常任理事国じょうにんりじこく戦争せんそうこしています。

No one can stop them.
だれめることができません。

Because the permanent members have veto power.
常任理事国じょうにんりじこくには、拒否権きょひけんがあるからです。

This is the reality of the United Nations.
これが、国連こくれん現実げんじつです。

Discover More Articles | もっと

Direct Subscription
Direct Subscription RECOMMENDED
Special Rate Up To 30% Off
直販ページからのお申込で最大30%OFF

Digital Packages
Read and listen in your browser — available in bundles.
誌面と音声を、パッケージでご利用いただけます。

Print Back Issues
Print Back Issues
Explore our archive of past editions.
過去の号を探す。

More From Hiragana Times

Hiragana Times Discord Community
Join the Hiragana Times Discord Community — Free!
Connect with readers worldwide — free, open, and always welcoming.
世界の読者とつながる、無料のDiscordコミュニティへようこそ。

nihongo.net
Online Japanese lessons, run by Hiragana Times.
One month free for Hiragana Times subscribers.
ひらがなタイムズ定期購読者は、1ヶ月無料でご受講いただけます。

Related Posts

Cicadas in a tree overlooking an illuminated city at night
Cicadas Robbed of the Night
夜を奪われた蝉たち
The Trembling Earth Is Alive
揺れる大地は、生きている
Toe to Toe with Brazil — The Football Japan Learned and Remade
ブラジルと互角に渡り合う —— 学び、つくり変えてきた日本サッカー
Where Did the Japanese Come From? ― A New Story DNA Has Begun to Tell
日本人はどこから来たのか ― DNAが語り始めた新しい物語

Leave a Reply

Information From Hiragana Times