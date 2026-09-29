

Close Up Japan – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue



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Cicadas Robbed of the Night



夜 よる を 奪 うば われた 蝉 せみ たち



A research group from Tokyo Metropolitan University and other institutions set up recording devices in urban areas and green spaces, and monitored the calls of cicadas for 24 hours a day.

東京都立大学 とうきょうとりつだいがく などの 研究 けんきゅう グループが、 都市部 としぶ と 緑地 りょくち に 録音装置 ろくおんそうち を 設置 せっち し、 蝉 せみ の 鳴 な き 声 ごえ を24 時間 じかん 観測 かんそく しました。

In green spaces without streetlights, cicadas stop calling when the sun sets, but in city areas that stay bright at night, they reportedly kept calling until late at night.

街灯 がいとう のない 緑地 りょくち では 日 ひ が 沈 しず むと 蝉 せみ は 鳴 な き 止 や みますが、 夜 よる も 明 あか るい 街 まち なかでは 深夜 しんや まで 鳴 な き 続 つづ けていたといいます。

Indeed, in today’s Tokyo, the sound of cicadas at night has become a completely ordinary part of summer.

たしかに 今 いま の 東京 とうきょう では、 夜 よる の 蝉 せみ の 声 こえ はすっかり 夏 なつ の 日常 にちじょう となりました。

The research group points out that city lighting and the heat stored in concrete are affecting the cicadas’ active hours.

研究 けんきゅう グループは、 街 まち の 照明 しょうめい やコンクリートに 残 のこ る 蓄熱 ちくねつ が、 蝉 せみ の 活動時間 かつどうじかん に 影響 えいきょう していると 指摘 してき します。

In the “sleepless city” that humans have created, it is as if even the cicadas have forgotten how to sleep.

人間 にんげん がつくった「 眠 ねむ らない 街 まち 」では、 蝉 せみ までもが 眠 ねむ ることを 忘 わす れてしまっているかのようです。

Nights that are too bright break down the boundary between day and night for insects, and keep them calling even during the hours when they should be resting.

明 あか るすぎる 夜 よる は 虫 むし たちの 昼夜 ちゅうや の 境目 さかいめ を 壊 こわ し、 本来 ほんらい 休 やす むはずの 時間 じかん まで 鳴 な き 続 つづ けさせています。

On the other hand, in the suburbs away from the city center, when the sun goes down, the cicadas fall silent, and in their place, the cool voices of bell crickets and crickets begin to ring out.

一方 いっぽう 、 都心 としん を 離 はな れた 郊外 こうがい では、 日 ひ が 暮 く れると 蝉 せみ の 声 こえ は 静 しず まり、 代 か わって 鈴虫 すずむし やコオロギたちの 涼 すず やかな 声 こえ が 響 ひび き 始 はじ めます。

The cicada spends long years in the dark soil and at last leaps out onto the ground.

長 なが い 年月 ねんげつ を 暗 くら い 土 つち の 中 なか で 過 す ごし、ようやく 地上 ちじょう へと 踊 おど り 出 で た 蝉 せみ 。

Clinging to a tree, its small body trembling, it turns its own life into voice.

木 き にしがみつき、 小 ちい さな 体 からだ を 震 ふる わせながら、 自 みずか らの 命 いのち を 声 こえ に 変 か えていきます。

Eventually, when it has finished calling, the cicada quietly folds its wings and draws its “hands and feet” together against its body.

やがて 鳴 な き 終 お えた 蝉 せみ は、 静 しず かに 羽 はね を 畳 たた み、その「 手足 てあし 」を 身体 からだ の 内側 うちがわ に 揃 そろ えます。

That sight looks as if it were offering a prayer.

その 姿 すがた は、まるで 祈 いの りを 捧 ささ げているようにも 見 み えます。

It also looks as if it has at last let go of the tree, saying, “I no longer need to hold on.”

「もう、しがみついていなくてもよいのだ」と、ようやく 木 き から 手 て を 放 はな したようにも 見 み えます。

What effect continuing to call at night has on the lifespan and ecology of cicadas has not yet been clarified.

夜 よる に 鳴 な き 続 つづ けることが、 蝉 せみ の 寿命 じゅみょう や 生態 せいたい にどのような 影響 えいきょう を 及 およ ぼすのかは、まだ 解明 かいめい されていません。

Even so, so that they can live out their limited lives to their natural rhythm.

それでも、その 限 かぎ られた 命 いのち を 本来 ほんらい のリズムで 全 まっと うしてもらうために。

At least at night, we would like to let them rest in the quiet darkness.

せめて 夜 よる くらいは、 静 しず かな 闇 やみ の 中 なか で 休 やす ませてあげたいものです。

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