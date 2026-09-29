Cicadas in a tree overlooking an illuminated city at night
Close Up Japan

Cicadas Robbed of the Night
夜を奪われた蝉たち


Close Up Japan – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue

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Cicadas Robbed of the Night

よるうばわれたせみたち

A research group from Tokyo Metropolitan University and other institutions set up recording devices in urban areas and green spaces, and monitored the calls of cicadas for 24 hours a day.
東京都立大学とうきょうとりつだいがくなどの研究けんきゅうグループが、都市部としぶ緑地りょくち録音装置ろくおんそうち設置せっちし、せみごえを24時間じかん観測かんそくしました。

In green spaces without streetlights, cicadas stop calling when the sun sets, but in city areas that stay bright at night, they reportedly kept calling until late at night.
街灯がいとうのない緑地りょくちではしずむとせみみますが、よるあかるいまちなかでは深夜しんやまでつづけていたといいます。

Indeed, in today’s Tokyo, the sound of cicadas at night has become a completely ordinary part of summer.
たしかにいま東京とうきょうでは、よるせみこえはすっかりなつ日常にちじょうとなりました。

The research group points out that city lighting and the heat stored in concrete are affecting the cicadas’ active hours.
研究けんきゅうグループは、まち照明しょうめいやコンクリートにのこ蓄熱ちくねつが、せみ活動時間かつどうじかん影響えいきょうしていると指摘してきします。

In the “sleepless city” that humans have created, it is as if even the cicadas have forgotten how to sleep.
人間にんげんがつくった「ねむらないまち」では、せみまでもがねむることをわすれてしまっているかのようです。

Nights that are too bright break down the boundary between day and night for insects, and keep them calling even during the hours when they should be resting.
あかるすぎるよるむしたちの昼夜ちゅうや境目さかいめこわし、本来ほんらいやすむはずの時間じかんまでつづけさせています。

On the other hand, in the suburbs away from the city center, when the sun goes down, the cicadas fall silent, and in their place, the cool voices of bell crickets and crickets begin to ring out.
一方いっぽう都心としんはなれた郊外こうがいでは、れるとせみこえしずまり、わって鈴虫すずむしやコオロギたちのすずやかなこえひびはじめます。

The cicada spends long years in the dark soil and at last leaps out onto the ground.
なが年月ねんげつくらつちなかごし、ようやく地上ちじょうへとおどせみ

Clinging to a tree, its small body trembling, it turns its own life into voice.
にしがみつき、ちいさなからだふるわせながら、みずからのいのちこええていきます。

Eventually, when it has finished calling, the cicada quietly folds its wings and draws its “hands and feet” together against its body.
やがてえたせみは、しずかにはねたたみ、その「手足てあし」を身体からだ内側うちがわそろえます。

That sight looks as if it were offering a prayer.
その姿すがたは、まるでいのりをささげているようにもえます。

It also looks as if it has at last let go of the tree, saying, “I no longer need to hold on.”
「もう、しがみついていなくてもよいのだ」と、ようやくからはなしたようにもえます。

What effect continuing to call at night has on the lifespan and ecology of cicadas has not yet been clarified.
よるつづけることが、せみ寿命じゅみょう生態せいたいにどのような影響えいきょうおよぼすのかは、まだ解明かいめいされていません。

Even so, so that they can live out their limited lives to their natural rhythm.
それでも、そのかぎられたいのち本来ほんらいのリズムでまっとうしてもらうために。

At least at night, we would like to let them rest in the quiet darkness.
せめてよるくらいは、しずかなやみなかやすませてあげたいものです。

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