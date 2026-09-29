Illustration of a woman with glowing butterflies in her stomach
Nihongo-Dou | 日本語道

The Worms Within Came from the Universe
腹の虫は、宇宙から来た


NIHONGO DO® | Voice Wave – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue

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The Worms Within Came from the Universe

はらむしは、宇宙うちゅうから

Hara no mushi (the worm in the belly), mushi no shirase (a worm’s warning), mushi ga sukanai (the worm doesn’t like it), mushi ga ii (the worm has it easy).
はらむしむしらせ、むしかない、むしがいい。

The Japanese language is full of “worms.”
日本人にほんじん言葉ことばには、おおくの「むし」がかおします。

So what exactly is this “worm”?
そもそもこの「むし」は、いったいなんなのでしょうか。

And how long have we been living with it?
いつの時代じだいから、わたしたちはこの「むし」とってきたのでしょうか。

English has something similar: when you feel nervous and restless, you have “butterflies in your stomach.”
英語えいごでも、そわそわしてかない気持きもちを「おなかなかちょうがいる」といます。

Illustration of a woman with glowing butterflies in her stomach

In Chinese, someone who can read your mind is asked, “Are you the worm in my belly?”
中国語ちゅうごくごでは、相手あいてこころめるひとのことを「あなたはわたしはらなかむしなのか」といます。

Illustration of a couple discussing the worm in the belly

It seems that people everywhere have sensed that something lives inside the belly.
ひとはどこのくにでも、はらなかなにかがんでいるとかんじてきたようです。

From a medical point of view, the first thing that comes to mind is gut bacteria.
まず、医学いがくおもたるのは「腸内細菌ちょうないさいきん」です。

In recent years, research on the “gut-brain axis” has shown that the brain and the gut influence each other.
近年きんねんは「脳腸相関のうちょうそうかん」がかれ、のうちょうたがいに影響えいきょうっていることがかってきました。

Illustration of signals travelling between the gut and the brain

In fact, 80 to 90 percent of the signals in the nerve linking the gut and the brain are said to travel “upward,” from the gut to the brain.
そして、ちょうのうむす神経しんけい信号しんごう八〜九割はちきゅうわりは、ちょうからのうかう「のぼり」だといわれます。

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虫と暮らす言の葉
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