The Worms Within Came from the Universe
腹の虫は、宇宙から来た
- Hiragana Times
- Sep 29, 2026
NIHONGO DO® | Voice Wave – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue
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The Worms Within Came from the Universe
腹の虫は、宇宙から来た
Hara no mushi (the worm in the belly), mushi no shirase (a worm’s warning), mushi ga sukanai (the worm doesn’t like it), mushi ga ii (the worm has it easy).
腹の虫、虫の知らせ、虫が好かない、虫がいい。
The Japanese language is full of “worms.”
日本人の言葉には、多くの「虫」が顔を出します。
So what exactly is this “worm”?
そもそもこの「虫」は、いったい何なのでしょうか。
And how long have we been living with it?
いつの時代から、私たちはこの「虫」と付き合ってきたのでしょうか。
English has something similar: when you feel nervous and restless, you have “butterflies in your stomach.”
英語でも、そわそわして落ち着かない気持ちを「お腹の中に蝶がいる」と言います。
In Chinese, someone who can read your mind is asked, “Are you the worm in my belly?”
中国語では、相手の心を読める人のことを「あなたは私の腹の中の虫なのか」と言います。
It seems that people everywhere have sensed that something lives inside the belly.
人はどこの国でも、腹の中に何かが住んでいると感じてきたようです。
From a medical point of view, the first thing that comes to mind is gut bacteria.
まず、医学の目で見て思い当たるのは「腸内細菌」です。
In recent years, research on the “gut-brain axis” has shown that the brain and the gut influence each other.
近年は「脳腸相関」が説かれ、脳と腸が互いに影響し合っていることが分かってきました。
In fact, 80 to 90 percent of the signals in the nerve linking the gut and the brain are said to travel “upward,” from the gut to the brain.
そして、腸と脳を結ぶ神経の信号の八〜九割は、腸から脳へ向かう「上り」だといわれます。
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Information From Hiragana Times
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October 2026
September 23, 2026
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September 2026 – Available as a back issue
August 20, 2026
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August 2026 – Available as a back issue
July 20, 2026
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