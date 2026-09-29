

NIHONGO DO® | Voice Wave – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue



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The Worms Within Came from the Universe



腹 はら の 虫 むし は、 宇宙 うちゅう から 来 き た



Hara no mushi (the worm in the belly), mushi no shirase (a worm’s warning), mushi ga sukanai (the worm doesn’t like it), mushi ga ii (the worm has it easy).

腹 はら の 虫 むし 、 虫 むし の 知 し らせ、 虫 むし が 好 す かない、 虫 むし がいい。

The Japanese language is full of “worms.”

日本人 にほんじん の 言葉 ことば には、 多 おお くの「 虫 むし 」が 顔 かお を 出 だ します。

So what exactly is this “worm”?

そもそもこの「 虫 むし 」は、いったい 何 なん なのでしょうか。

And how long have we been living with it?

いつの 時代 じだい から、 私 わたし たちはこの「 虫 むし 」と 付 つ き 合 あ ってきたのでしょうか。

English has something similar: when you feel nervous and restless, you have “butterflies in your stomach.”

英語 えいご でも、そわそわして 落 お ち 着 つ かない 気持 きも ちを「お 腹 なか の 中 なか に 蝶 ちょう がいる」と 言 い います。

In Chinese, someone who can read your mind is asked, “Are you the worm in my belly?”

中国語 ちゅうごくご では、 相手 あいて の 心 こころ を 読 よ める 人 ひと のことを「あなたは 私 わたし の 腹 はら の 中 なか の 虫 むし なのか」と 言 い います。

It seems that people everywhere have sensed that something lives inside the belly.

人 ひと はどこの 国 くに でも、 腹 はら の 中 なか に 何 なに かが 住 す んでいると 感 かん じてきたようです。

From a medical point of view, the first thing that comes to mind is gut bacteria.

まず、 医学 いがく の 目 め で 見 み て 思 おも い 当 あ たるのは「 腸内細菌 ちょうないさいきん 」です。

In recent years, research on the “gut-brain axis” has shown that the brain and the gut influence each other.

近年 きんねん は「 脳腸相関 のうちょうそうかん 」が 説 と かれ、 脳 のう と 腸 ちょう が 互 たが いに 影響 えいきょう し 合 あ っていることが 分 わ かってきました。

In fact, 80 to 90 percent of the signals in the nerve linking the gut and the brain are said to travel “upward,” from the gut to the brain.

そして、 腸 ちょう と 脳 のう を 結 むす ぶ 神経 しんけい の 信号 しんごう の 八〜九割 はちきゅうわり は、 腸 ちょう から 脳 のう へ 向 む かう「 上 のぼ り」だといわれます。

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