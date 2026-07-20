Just Walk Through! “Face-Pass” Ticket Gates Debut
歩くだけでOK！？「顔パス」の改札が登場
- Hiragana Times
- Jul 20, 2026
News Review – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue
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Just Walk Through! “Face-Pass” Ticket Gates Debut
歩くだけでOK！？「顔パス」の改札が登場
At Tobu Utsunomiya Station, a new ticket gate service has started.
東武宇都宮駅で、新しい改札サービスが始まりました。
At this ticket gate, there is no need to take out an IC card or smartphone.
この改札では、ICカードやスマートフォンを取り出す必要がありません。
With walk-through facial recognition, you can pass through just by walking.
ウォークスルー型の顔認証により、歩くだけで通過できます。
The ticket gate camera recognizes the user’s face and verifies it against registered information.
改札機のカメラが利用者の顔を認識し、登録情報と照合します。
Therefore, you can pass through smoothly with a “face pass”.
そのため、「顔パス」でスムーズに通ることができます。
It is also convenient for people carrying large luggage and those with children.
大きな荷物を持っている人や、子ども連れの人にも便利です。
ホビ活The More It Rages, the More the Soul Revives — Noto’s Abare Matsuri
暴れるほどに、魂は甦る — 能登・あばれ祭
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