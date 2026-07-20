News Review

Just Walk Through! “Face-Pass” Ticket Gates Debut
歩くだけでOK！？「顔パス」の改札が登場


News Review – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue

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Just Walk Through! “Face-Pass” Ticket Gates Debut

あるくだけでOK！？「かおパス」の改札かいさつ登場とうじょう

At Tobu Utsunomiya Station, a new ticket gate service has started.
東武宇都宮駅とうぶうつのみやえきで、あたらしい改札かいさつサービスがはじまりました。

At this ticket gate, there is no need to take out an IC card or smartphone.
この改札かいさつでは、ICカードやスマートフォンを必要ひつようがありません。

With walk-through facial recognition, you can pass through just by walking.
ウォークスルーがた顔認証かおにんしょうにより、あるくだけで通過つうかできます。

The ticket gate camera recognizes the user’s face and verifies it against registered information.
改札機かいさつきのカメラが利用者りようしゃかお認識にんしきし、登録情報とうろくじょうほう照合しょうごうします。

Therefore, you can pass through smoothly with a “face pass”.
そのため、「かおパス」でスムーズにとおることができます。

It is also convenient for people carrying large luggage and those with children.
おおきな荷物にもつっているひとや、どもれのひとにも便利べんりです。

There is no need to stop even during rush hours, and its future spread is expected.
混雑時こんざつじでもまる必要ひつようがなく、今後こんご普及ふきゅう期待きたいされています。


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