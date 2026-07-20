

News Review – Hiragana Times August 2026 issue



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Just Walk Through! “Face-Pass” Ticket Gates Debut

歩 ある くだけでOK！？「 顔 かお パス」の 改札 かいさつ が 登場 とうじょう



At Tobu Utsunomiya Station, a new ticket gate service has started.

東武宇都宮駅 とうぶうつのみやえき で、 新 あたら しい 改札 かいさつ サービスが 始 はじ まりました。

At this ticket gate, there is no need to take out an IC card or smartphone.

この 改札 かいさつ では、ICカードやスマートフォンを 取 と り 出 だ す 必要 ひつよう がありません。

With walk-through facial recognition, you can pass through just by walking.

ウォークスルー 型 がた の 顔認証 かおにんしょう により、 歩 ある くだけで 通過 つうか できます。

The ticket gate camera recognizes the user’s face and verifies it against registered information.

改札機 かいさつき のカメラが 利用者 りようしゃ の 顔 かお を 認識 にんしき し、 登録情報 とうろくじょうほう と 照合 しょうごう します。

Therefore, you can pass through smoothly with a “face pass”.

そのため、「 顔 かお パス」でスムーズに 通 とお ることができます。

It is also convenient for people carrying large luggage and those with children.

大 おお きな 荷物 にもつ を 持 も っている 人 ひと や、 子 こ ども 連 づ れの 人 ひと にも 便利 べんり です。