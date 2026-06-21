News Review

Crying means winning!? Babies’ “Naki Sumo”
泣いたら勝ち！？赤ちゃんの「泣き相撲」


News Review – Hiragana Times July 2026 issue

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Crying means winning!? Babies’ “Naki Sumo”

泣いたら勝ち！？赤ちゃんの「泣き相撲」

This year too, “Naki Sumo” is being held at shrines across the country.
今年も、全国各地の神社で「泣き相撲」が開催されています。

Naki Sumo is a traditional Japanese event to pray for the health and growth of babies, and is said to have a history of over 400 years.
泣き相撲は、赤ちゃんの健康と成長を祈る日本の伝統行事で、400年以上の歴史があるとされています。

Babies step into the sumo ring held by sumo wrestlers, and compete in the loudness and energy of their crying.
赤ちゃんは力士に抱かれて土俵に上がり、泣き声の大きさや元気さを競います。

In an ordinary match, crying might mean losing.
普通の勝負では、泣くことは負けを意味するかもしれません。

However, in Naki Sumo, crying energetically is considered a “win”.
しかし、泣き相撲では、元気に泣くことが「勝ち」とされます。

A baby’s crying is believed to drive away evil spirits and bring good fortune.
赤ちゃんの泣き声は邪気を払い、福をもたらすとされています。

As the saying goes, “Crying babies grow well,” the healthy growth of children is wished for.
「泣く子は育つ」という言葉の通り、子どもたちの健やかな成長が願われています。


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