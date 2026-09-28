Muhi 100th-anniversary display
News Review

Japan’s Summer Staple “Muhi” Turns 100!
日本の夏の定番「ムヒ」が100歳に！


News Review – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue

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Japan’s Summer Staple “Muhi” Turns 100!

日本にほんなつ定番ていばん「ムヒ」が100歳ひゃくさいに！

“Muhi,” which has been loved by the public as an insect-bite remedy, marked the 100th anniversary of its release in 2026.
虫刺され薬むしさされぐすりとして国民こくみんしたしまれてきた「ムヒ」が、2026ねん発売はつばい100周年しゅうねんむかえました。

With its cool, tingling sensation, it has been loved across generations, becoming a summer staple in Japan.
スーッとした清涼感せいりょうかん世代せだいえてあいされ、日本にほんなつ定番ていばんとなっています。

Toyama Prefecture, where Muhi was born, has long been known for its “Toyama medicine peddlers.”
ムヒがまれた富山県とやまけんは、ふるくから「富山とやま薬売りくすりうり」でられています。

Toyama’s medicine peddlers spread the “oki-gusuri” tradition, which has continued for over 300 years since the Edo period, throughout the country.
富山とやま薬売りくすりうりは、江戸時代えどじだいから300年さんびゃくねん以上いじょうつづく「置き薬おきぐすり」の伝統でんとう全国ぜんこくひろめました。

Oki-gusuri is a system in which medicine is entrusted to a household, and payment is later collected only for what has been used.
置き薬おきぐすりとは、家庭かていくすりあずけ、後日ごじつ使つかわれたぶんだけ代金だいきん仕組みしくみです。

Ikeda Mohando, too, began with the sale of oki-gusuri in 1909, and released Muhi in 1926.
池田模範堂いけだもはんどうも、1909ねん置き薬おきぐすり販売はんばいからはじまり、1926ねんにムヒを発売はつばいしました。

“Muhi” comes from “muhi” (無比), meaning “without equal.”
「ムヒ」は「くらべるものがない」という意味いみの「無比むひ」に由来ゆらいします。

Muhi 100th-anniversary display

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