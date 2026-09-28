

News Review – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue



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Japan’s Summer Staple “Muhi” Turns 100!



日本 にほん の 夏 なつ の 定番 ていばん 「ムヒ」が 100歳 ひゃくさい に！



“Muhi,” which has been loved by the public as an insect-bite remedy, marked the 100th anniversary of its release in 2026.

虫刺され薬 むしさされぐすり として 国民 こくみん に 親 した しまれてきた「ムヒ」が、2026 年 ねん に 発売 はつばい 100 周年 しゅうねん を 迎 むか えました。

With its cool, tingling sensation, it has been loved across generations, becoming a summer staple in Japan.

スーッとした 清涼感 せいりょうかん で 世代 せだい を 超 こ えて 愛 あい され、 日本 にほん の 夏 なつ の 定番 ていばん となっています。

Toyama Prefecture, where Muhi was born, has long been known for its “Toyama medicine peddlers.”

ムヒが 生 う まれた 富山県 とやまけん は、 古 ふる くから「 富山 とやま の 薬売り くすりうり 」で 知 し られています。

Toyama’s medicine peddlers spread the “oki-gusuri” tradition, which has continued for over 300 years since the Edo period, throughout the country.

富山 とやま の 薬売り くすりうり は、 江戸時代 えどじだい から 300年 さんびゃくねん 以上 いじょう 続 つづ く「 置き薬 おきぐすり 」の 伝統 でんとう を 全国 ぜんこく へ 広 ひろ めました。

Oki-gusuri is a system in which medicine is entrusted to a household, and payment is later collected only for what has been used.

置き薬 おきぐすり とは、 家庭 かてい に 薬 くすり を 預 あず け、 後日 ごじつ 、 使 つか われた 分 ぶん だけ 代金 だいきん を 受 う け 取 と る 仕組み しくみ です。

Ikeda Mohando, too, began with the sale of oki-gusuri in 1909, and released Muhi in 1926.

池田模範堂 いけだもはんどう も、1909 年 ねん に 置き薬 おきぐすり の 販売 はんばい から 始 はじ まり、1926 年 ねん にムヒを 発売 はつばい しました。

“Muhi” comes from “muhi” (無比), meaning “without equal.”

「ムヒ」は「 比 くら べるものがない」という 意味 いみ の「 無比 むひ 」に 由来 ゆらい します。

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