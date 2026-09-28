Japan’s Summer Staple “Muhi” Turns 100!
日本の夏の定番「ムヒ」が100歳に！
- Hiragana Times
- Sep 28, 2026
News Review – Hiragana Times October 2026 issue
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Japan’s Summer Staple “Muhi” Turns 100!
日本の夏の定番「ムヒ」が100歳に！
“Muhi,” which has been loved by the public as an insect-bite remedy, marked the 100th anniversary of its release in 2026.
虫刺され薬として国民に親しまれてきた「ムヒ」が、2026年に発売100周年を迎えました。
With its cool, tingling sensation, it has been loved across generations, becoming a summer staple in Japan.
スーッとした清涼感で世代を超えて愛され、日本の夏の定番となっています。
Toyama Prefecture, where Muhi was born, has long been known for its “Toyama medicine peddlers.”
ムヒが生まれた富山県は、古くから「富山の薬売り」で知られています。
Toyama’s medicine peddlers spread the “oki-gusuri” tradition, which has continued for over 300 years since the Edo period, throughout the country.
富山の薬売りは、江戸時代から300年以上続く「置き薬」の伝統を全国へ広めました。
Oki-gusuri is a system in which medicine is entrusted to a household, and payment is later collected only for what has been used.
置き薬とは、家庭に薬を預け、後日、使われた分だけ代金を受け取る仕組みです。
Ikeda Mohando, too, began with the sale of oki-gusuri in 1909, and released Muhi in 1926.
池田模範堂も、1909年に置き薬の販売から始まり、1926年にムヒを発売しました。
“Muhi” comes from “muhi” (無比), meaning “without equal.”
「ムヒ」は「比べるものがない」という意味の「無比」に由来します。
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